The Cambridge-Isanti wrestling program will honor assistant coach Tom Campanaro as part of the festivities at the Bluejacket Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4.
In April, Campanaro will receive an award for his contributions to the C-I program. He has served as an assistant coach for the Bluejackets since 1994.
Cambridge-Isanti also will honor alumni who return to the meet in a ceremony scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday.
