The cards were stacked against the Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team in this year’s section meet.
A shift in the section assignments saw Elk River-Zimmerman, which had qualified for the past two state tournaments, moved into the Class 2A Section 7 meet against the Bluejackets.
And C-I was without eighth grader Aubrey Wilson, who was injured in the team’s meet against Big Lake.
That was too much adversity for the Bluejackets to overcome. The Elks won their third straight section title in the meet, which was held at Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 11, with a team total of 142.925.
Cambridge-Isanti took third with 139.675, also trailing Anoka (140.475).
Bluejackets coach Wendy Rooney was pleased with the way her young team handled the adversity.
“We’ve only had one meet this season where we’re competed with our whole lineup – and this wasn’t that meet,” she said. “It’s hard when they’ve dealt with so many injuries and illnesses, but they did a great job.
“Half of our girls had never competed in the Section meet before, so it was great the way they controlled their nerves and held it together.”
The good news for Cambridge-Isanti is that two gymnasts, eighth grader Abby Krzyer and senior Laci Leverty, advanced to the state meet in the all-around competition.
The balance beam was the “downfall” for the Bluejackets in the meet. C-I matched Elk River-Zimmerman on the vault (36.125) and had the best team total on the bars (34.6) but managed only a 32.725 on the beam while the Elks posted a meet-best 36.475.
Cambridge-Isanti rebounded with the best score of the meet in its final event, posted a 36.225 in the floor exercise, but it was not enough to catch Elk River-Zimmerman.
“These girls have done a good job all season of, when they have a rough event, they put it behind them and don’t let it affect the next event,” Rooney said. “So I knew they would come out and do a good job on floor.”
Kryzer finished second in the all-around competition with a 36.125 score. She finished second on the bars with a 9.125 score and also was fourth in the floor exercise (9.200) while tying for eighth in the vault (9.025) and the beam (8.775).
“She had a really good meet in which she hit all four of her routines,” Rooney said. “That should help her confidence moving forward.
“We knew it was possible, and I was pretty confident she would qualify [for state] on something because she has improved so much this year. It was a pleasant surprise that she qualified as an all-arounder – she was very deserving.”
Leverty handled the pressure of her senior year as well as high expectations after qualifying for state last year, placing third in the all-around with a 36.000 mark.
“This season has been a challenge for her,” Rooney said of Leverty. “She’s the only senior on the team, so no one else understands the emotions you go through in your final year.
“This week in practice she was really, really focused. She was determined to make the most of what could have been her last week in the gym, and she did a great job of keeping it together.”
Leverty overcome some struggles on the beam by winning the bars with a 9.20 score and then taking first in the floor exercise with a 9.400 mark. She also was third in the vault (9.375)
Junior Alison Barber just missed qualifying for state in the floor exercise, where she tied for fifth with a 9.175 score. The top three individuals in each event qualify for state, with the all-around competitors excluded; Barber tied for the third and final spot, but lost a tiebreaker to Cadence Martie of Elk River-Zimmerman.
Kryzer and Leverty both will compete in the Class 2A individual meet, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul starting at 11 a.m.
Esget returns to state
North Branch freshman Dakota Esget advanced to the state meet for the second year in a row, qualifying in both the floor exercise in vault at the Class A Section 7 meet hosted by St. Francis on Saturday, March 12.
Esget will compete in the Class A individual meet, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul starting at 6 p.m.
