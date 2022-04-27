Cambridge-Isanti High School senior Mikayla Aumer is the first person in school history to receive the Athena Award, which is presented annually to the top senior scholar-athlete at 43 St. Paul-area high schools. File photo
Cambridge-Isanti High School announced that senior Mikayla Aumer is the 2022 Athena Award winner for the school.
The Athena Award is presented annually to the top senior female athletes in 43 St. Paul-area schools. The award, which is based on excellence in individual sports or for participation and accomplishments in team sports, is named for Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and of skill.
Aumer and the other area award winners, including Maddie Helin of North Branch, were honored in a banquet on Wednesday, April 20, at Vadnais Heights Commons.
Bluejackets girls basketball coach Jody Ledahl said of Aumer: “I am really pleased that Mikayla has received the Athena Award. The award honors those who excel in athletics, academics and character, and Mikayla excels in all three. Her basketball accomplishments are well-known. But I am very excited that this award tops off her career, because it also spotlights her outstanding work in academics as well as her character.”
Aumer will attend the University of North Dakota to play basketball and major in psychology.
A list of Aumer’s athletic accomplishments:
• Earned four letters in girls basketball and was team captain as a junior and senior.
• Named All-Mississippi 8 Conference First Team as a sophomore, junior and senior.
• Named Academic All-Mississippi 8 Conference as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior.
• Named All-State Honorable Mention as a senior.
• Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game selection.
A list of Aumer’s statistical accomplishments:
• She finished third in school history with 1,699 career points scored.
• She finished as Cambridge-Isanti’s all-time leader in career assists and is second in career steals, career 3-pointers made.
• She led the Bluejackets in scoring, assists and steals as a junior and senior.
• She led the Bluejackets in 3-pointers made as a sophomore, junior and senior.
• She led the Bluejackets in free-throw shooting percentage as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior.
A list of Aumer’s school and community activities:
• Member of 4-H.
• Volunteered at the Verve Basketball Academy Camp.
• Volunteered at the Cambridge-Isanti Youth Travel Tournament.
