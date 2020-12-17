Gaven Ziebarth was named the top running back in the North Central Blue Division, making him one of a number of local high school athletes who were honored for their performances both on and off the field this fall.
Ziebarth was named Co-Running Back of the Year in the division, sharing the honor with Sam Valor of Monticello and Ben Dahl of Rogers.
The senior running back also was one of six Bluejackets named to the All-District football team. He was joined by senior quarterback Connor Braaten, senior offensive lineman Luke Olson, junior safety Adam Hamad, and junior wide receivers Braden Jones and Logan Henderson.
In volleyball, both North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti finished in the upper half of the final Mississippi 8 Conference standings, and each school was rewarded with three players earning all-conference honors.
For the Vikings, who finished second in the standings with an 8-4 record, senior setter Paige Sheehan was joined on the All-Mississippi 8 squad by middle hitter Paige Peaslee and outside hitter Lindsey Bunes, both juniors.
The Bluejackets, who placed third in the league with a 6-4 mark, were represented by senior middle hitter Allyson Treichel, junior outside hitter Makenzie Coplan and sophomore outside hitter Ada Schlenker.
North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti combined to place five players on the Mississippi 8 all-league team in boys soccer
North Branch, which finished fifth in the conference with 18 points, had three players earn spots on the all-league team in seniors Austin Richter and Noah Schwartzrock along with junior Tanner Bollman.
Cambridge-Isanti, which took sixth with 14 points, saw seniors James Moran and Joseph Williams earn all-conference accolades.
In girls soccer, North Branch had three players earn all-league honors while Cambridge-Isanti had two.
The Vikings, who placed fourth with 22 points in the final league standings, were represented by senior Laura Anderson as well as juniors Emmie Meyer and Lilly Johnson.
The Bluejackets, who stood seventh with 7 points, had senior Marley Reed and sophomore Mariah Martin named to the All-Mississippi 8 squad.
Both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch had three players earn all-conference honors in girls tennis.
The three Bluejackets named to the All-Mississippi 8 team were seniors Sarah Baker and Kenzie Rafftery along with junior Chloe Hajek, while the three Vikings to earn all-league laurels were seniors Sophie Smith, Hollie Ohnsorg and Chloe Moline.
And in girls swimming, Cambridge-Isanti had four athletes earn All-Mississippi 8 honors in senior Brooke Haight along with juniors Zoey Pisula, Caiya Gibbs and Emma Bellows.
Braham athletes honored
The Braham football team had four players named to the All-Northeast Football Silver Division team after posting a 2-2 record in league play.
Seniors Hayden Lee, Alex Londgren, Masyn Londgren and Carson Shockman all were named to the all-league team, while the school’s honorable mention choices were junior Austin Sterling and Jonah Johnson.
Shockman also claimed four different honors at the team’s postseason awards ceremony as the senior captain was named the team’s offensive and defensive MVP while also earning the team’s top defensive back/linebacker award while sharing the top offensive back award with Lee.
Alex Londgren was named the team’s top offensive lineman, while Sterling was the top defensive lineman. Johnson was selected as the MVP on special teams, while Max Londgren was selected as the team’s most improved player.
In volleyball, Braham had three players earn Great River Conference accolades. Adelia Pierson and Tessa Burmaster both were selected to the all-conference team, while Ashlynn Giffrow received honorable mention.
Pierson was chosen team MVP, while Jenna Bostrom was the defensive player of the year and Giffrow was the offensive player of the year. Jody Baker was selected for the most spirited award, while Brinly Sundermeyer was the most improved player.
Burmaster was the team’s best server, and Julia Kuhnke received the coaches’ award.
