Kami Senlycki has a chance to make history.
The Cambridge-Isanti junior claimed a berth in the inaugural girls state wrestling tournament sponsored by the MSHSL. She earned that spot by winning the 165-pound weight class in the Section 5-8 tournament held at Sartell High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Senlycki took the top spot by pinning Sarah Pulk of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River at 5:26. The top two wrestlers in each weight class will compete in the girls state tournament, which will be held at Xcel Center on Saturday, March 5 in conjunction with the boys tournament.
Senlycki was one of three Bluejackets to compete in this first girls section tournament. Freshman Phoenix Fure placed third at 114, pinning Jayse Norling of Spectrum at 1:31 to clinch that spot.
And senior Jordan Goodman took third at 126, pinning Lillian Balk of Chaska/Chanhassen at 1:54 to earn her place on the podium.
The Cambridge-Isanti boys won once before losing in the Class 3A Section 7 team tournament. The Bluejackets opened with a 45-27 victory over Elk River before losing to Forest Lake 50-22 in the semifinals.
C-I broke open a tight opening match by winning four of the last five weight classes against the Elks, with juniors Treytin Byers and Darren Spencer posting pins at 170 and 182, respectively, while senior Scott Simpson closed the match with a pin at 285.
The Bluejackets won five matches against Forest Lake, with sophomore Leo Edblad posting a major decision at 113, junior Carter Wothe earning a decision at 132, Byers posting a pin at 170, Spencer earning a decision at 182 and Simpson collecting another pin at 285.
Rush City/Braham dropped a 70-3 decision to Pierz in the Class 2A Section 7 meet held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Pine City. The lone winner for the Tigers was sophomore Jesse Eklund, who earned an 11-6 decision over Derrick Przybilla at 160.
This week will feature individual section tournaments. Cambridge-Isanti will wrestle at Elk River; North Branch will compete in the Class 2A Section 4 meet at Chisago Lakes; and Rush City-Braham will do battle at Cloquet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti saw its five-game winning streak end with a pair of losses last week.
The Bluejackets dropped a 73-63 decision at home to Becker on Tuesday, Feb. 15 despite 27 points from junior Kobe Karels. Senior Braden Jones finished with 13 while sophomore John Troolin added 10.
Two nights later Monticello blitzed C-I 92-67. Jones led the Bluejackets with 12 points, while Karels and sophomore Elias Dee each added 10.
North Branch had its current losing skid extend to five straight with two road setbacks last week.
The Vikings fell at Princeton 80-58 on Tuesday, Feb. 15, with senior Adam Rehm scoring 14 points while senior Trevor Johnson and junior Carson Klein each added 13.
Three nights later North Branch lost at Chisago Lakes 76-71 despite 23 points from Johnson. Senior Andrew Thauwald finished with 18 and senior Travis Schoeberl had 13.
Rush City extended its winning streak to seven straight games with a 79-52 home win over Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The win improved the Tigers’ season record to 17-3 and gives them a 10-2 mark in Great River Conference play.
Braham began last week with a 61-42 win on the road over Mille Lacs in a contest played at Onamia. The Bombers then traveled to McGregor and suffered a 48-46 loss to the Mercurys.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti began last week with a loss to state-ranked Becker, but followed up with a pair of victories.
The Bluejackets lost to the Bulldogs, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, by a 78-64 score on Tuesday, Feb. 15 despite a 30-point, eight-rebound, six-assist performance by Mikayla Aumer.
Three nights later Aumer scored 29 points in C-I’s 59-44 home win over Monticello. Juniors Croix Vavra and Maraya Wiltrout each nearly notched a double-double, as Vavra finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while Wiltrout had seven points and 13 boards.
The following afternoon the Bluejackets claimed a 55-48 home win over Sartell. Aumer had 21 points in that victory while Wiltrout had 15.
North Branch claimed a 60-46 home win over Princeton on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Senior Paige Peaslee and freshman Ella Kuhlman both posted a double-double in that victory; Peaslee finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Kuhlman had 18 points and 12 boards.
“This was one of our most complete games of the season,” coach Alison Trampe said of the Vikings’ first win over the Tigers since the 2016-17 season. “It was a really fun night, as we celebrated our four seniors (Peaslee, Brooke Rothe, Hailey Bistodeau and Makenna Runk). They have done so much for our basketball program.”
The Vikings then dropped a 51-35 contest at Chisago Lakes on Friday, Feb. 18. Peaslee again posted a double-double, collecting 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Kuhlman added 12 points.
“We never got much going offensively, and we dug ourselves a hole in the first half,” Trampe said.
Rush City earned a 58-47 road win at Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, Feb. 15, but the Tigers contest against Aitkin three nights later was postponed. Rush City fell to 9-12 on the season with a 66-41 loss at Spectrum on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Braham began last week with a 61-43 home win over Swanville on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The Bombers then improved to 10-3 in Great River Conference play with a 57-42 win over Mille Lacs two nights later.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cambridge-Isanti earned the No. 2 seed in the Class A Section 5 tournament and opened against seventh-seeded Princeton on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in a game that was not competed at press time.
With a win, the Bluejackets would advance to the semifinals to face either third-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral or sixth seed Mora/Milaca in a contest at the Isanti Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Northern Edge was the No. 10 seed in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament, which sent the team on the road for a contest at Duluth East on Saturday, Feb. 19. Northern Edge lost to the Greyhounds 3-0.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cambridge-Isanti will compete in the Class 2A Section 7 individual meet to be hosted by Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids starting this Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26.
