Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch high schools are expected to join St. Francis in creating a co-op girls hockey team that will begin play in the 2020-2021 season.
The combined team will be named the Northern Tier Stars and will feature team colors of royal blue, navy blue, red, and white in honor of the three collaborative schools.
This past season Cambridge-Isanti hosted a co-op team with Pine City and Mora, while St. Francis and North Branch combined for a co-op team. But in October Pine City started taking steps to develop its own girls hockey program – the school named a girls hockey coach at its most-recent school board meeting – and Mora chose to partner with Pine City.
“No matter the sport or the activity, for each student and parent, that is the most important thing there is,” said Mark Solberg, Cambridge-Isanti’s activities director. “Clearly we want to keep girls hockey. We want to retain opportunities for all of our students, and this will help us to do that.”
Last year’s Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City squad had 23 players, with 17 coming from Cambridge-Isanti and six from Mora. North Branch had five of its students on its combined team with St. Francis.
The three-school collaboration involving Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch should have enough players to field both a varsity and a junior varsity team. Last year the St. Francis/North Branch team did not have a JV squad, which North Branch Activities Director Matt Lattimore said is an important element for any high school program.
“For girls who are being introduced to hockey for the first time, having a JV program gives them a chance to develop and improve,” he said. “Without a JV team, newer participants don’t get to develop, and that is not good for anyone.
“Also, teams that don’t have a JV team sometimes have a harder time getting varsity games. Other schools want to maximize the number of games for all of their teams, and having a JV team means other schools will be more willing to schedule our varsity,” he added.
Details such as coaching staffs for the co-op program are still being negotiated, with the hope of splitting practices and games between the arena in East Bethel, the home ice for the St. Francis/North Branch team last season, and the Isanti Ice Arena that hosted C-I’s co-op squad a season ago.
Mississippi 8 Conference officials met last week to discuss the proposed co-ops. Conference bylaws require four programs to be a conference sport: These two programs, combined with a team from Chisago Lakes and a co-op between Princeton, Becker and Big Lake, help meet that requirement.
The schools also sent an email to Class 2A Section 7 athletics directors asking them to reply with objections to the new Northern Tier Stars co-op by Monday, April 20.
If there are no objections, the co-op plan will be presented to the three school boards in May. Cambridge-Isanti’s school board will be required to dissolve its co-op agreement with Mora and Pine City, and all three will need to approve the new coop.
If all three school boards approve, the proposal will be sent to the Minnesota State High School League for final approval.
