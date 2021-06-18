Area track athletes put together a fine showing in the Class 3A Section 7 meets hosted by Cloquet last week.
On the girls side, Cambridge-Isanti narrowly was nosed out by Forest Lake in the event held on Thursday, June 10. The Bluejackets finished with 92.5 points, with Forest Lake finishing with 95.
“The fact that we finished just two-and-a-half points behind Forest Lake, to me, made this a phenomenal performance by our athletes,” interim girls coach Linda Droubie said. “When you consider there are 16 schools in our section, I believe that puts our strong performance in perspective.”
Cambridge-Isanti advanced four individuals and two relays to the Class 3A state meet, which will be run at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, June 19.
Sophomore Anika Larson won the 200 with a time of 25.99, breaking the 42-year-old school record in the process. Junior Aiyana Knight bettered her school record in the 400 with a 58.26 clocking that was good for second, and she also placed third with a 26.38 clocking in the 200.
“Aiyana raced a girl who will be competing in D-I in the future, so it was good for her to face that kind of competition,” Droubie said. “And Anika beat that same girl in the 200, and that pushed her to the school record in that event.”
Sophomore Ada Schlenker placed second to qualify for state in the high jump, clearing 5-2, while junior Ashley Ladd finished fourth (5-1) and senior Emily Jones took seventh (4-10). Jones qualified for state in the triple jump with a 34-2.5 leap that was good for second, while in the long jump Block placed sixth (15-5) and Clement seventh (15-4).
Also qualifying for the state meet was the Bluejackets 4x100 and 4x200 relays, both of which were winners. The 4x100 quartet of senior Larissa Block, junior Laci Leverty, Larson and senior Kaylee Clement won with a 50.63 clocking, while the 4x200 relay of Block, Clement, Larson and Knight turned in a time of 1:46.45.
“They weren’t even close races,” Droubie said. “We had such a lead in both races, it was really impressive.”
Other medalists for Cambridge-Isanti included Clement finishing third in the 100 (13.02), sophomore Kendyl Izzo taking eighth in the 800 (2:36.77), and seventh grader MaKenna Sjoberg placing sixth in the 3,200 (12:17.70) and eighth in the 1,600 (5:42.34).
Freshman Hannah Bingham finished sixth in the 300 hurdles (49.38) and was seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.60), and Leverty cleared 10-6 in the pole vault to place fourth.
“We medaled in 18 events, and that was exciting,” Droubie said. “We had a lot of exciting performances, even by people who may not have advanced to state. It was a difficult meet, so medaling was a huge accomplishment.”
The North Branch girls were led by senior Paige Bauer, who will return to the state meet in the pole vault and will add the long jump to her opportunities for a medal.
Bauer won the long jump with a best leap of 17-2.25, more than a foot longer than any other competitor, and also placed second in the pole vault at a height of 11-0. Bauer also took third in the high jump by clearing 5-2.
The 4x200 relay of seventh grader Ella Dick, eighth grader Dakota Esget, Bauer and junior Lily Johnson qualified for state by placing second with a time of 1:48.82.
Senior Abby Schulte just missed advancing to state in the shot put, placing third with a best throw of 34-6.
North Branch also got several strong individual efforts from middle schoolers as Esget placed seventh in the 400 (1:03.92); eighth grader Ella Kuhlman took eighth in the 300 hurdles (50.63); eighth grader Asaysha Olson finished seventh in the triple jump (32-3); and seventh grader Ella Dick took sixth in the pole vault (9-6).
Boys races see C-I advance 2 individuals & relay, NB 1 hurdler to state
In the Class 3A Section 7 boys competition held on Saturday, June 12, at Cloquet, Cambridge-Isanti placed third out of 16 teams with 82 points, 11 more than the host school in fourth. Forest Lake also won the boys meet with 114 points, while Andover was second with 106.
“Overall, I thought our team did really, really well,” coach Kent Viesselman said. “We had some really outstanding performances throughout the meet.”
Individually, the Bluejackets took the top spot in two field events. Senior Jacob Ziebarth won the high jump by clearing 6-8, 4 inches more than any other competitor, while senior Ethan Hintermeister won the pole vault by clearing 14-0.
“Jacob posted a PR by 4 inches and had a really good day,” Viesselman said. “Ethan did well in the pole vault – all of our pole vaulters in general had a good day, really.”
Freshman Riley Wilson placed fourth in the pole vault by clearing 12-4, while freshman Micah Wilson tied for 10th at a height of 10-0.
The Bluejackets’ 4x200 relay also qualified for state by finishing second. The quartet of junior Samuel Mechah, junior Andre Hall, senior Alex Thompson and senior Gaven Ziebarth posted a 1:33.49 clocking.
Senior Andrew Head placed third in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 16.14, while Riley Wilson was seventh with a 16.60 clocking. Head placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.91), while sophomore Josh Foley was eighth (45.88).
“Andrew Head had a good day, a good meet,” Viesselman said. “He is a perfect example of what we’ve talked about as a team: All we can do is our best, because we can’t control what other people do. If we do our best, that’s all you can ask.”
Gaven Ziebarth took fourth in the 100 (11.34) and placed fifth in the long jump (19-10), while Mechah placed fifth in the high jump (5-10) and junior Devin Larson was seventh in the long jump (19-9.25).
Junior Cooper Laase placed fourth in the shot put with a best toss of 46-8.25, while senior Trent Beseth was sixth in that event with a best of 45-9. Beseth placed third in the discus with a toss of 129-0, while senior Luke Olson was eighth (122-0).
Junior Jaxon Jones just missed reaching the podium in the 3,200 by finishing ninth (10:27.49), and the 4x800 relay of senior Austin Otier, senior Owen Jarvela, junior Joshua Provost and junior Zander Gallmeier earned sixth with an 8:32.48 clocking.
Viesselman was voted section boys track coach of the year by the other coaches in the section.
The North Branch boys were led by senior hurdler Harrison Toussaint, who won the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.40, barely edging Augustus Giddings of Andover by one-hundredth of a second.
Toussaint just missed also qualifying for state in the 300 hurdles, placing third with a time of 41.42 that was roughly a quarter-second behind Giddings in second.
