The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team capped another fine year with a strong performance at the state meet, which was held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22.
In the Class 2A team portion of the event held Friday, the Bluejackets placed sixth with a team score of 144.675. That mark was less than two-tenths of a point behind fifth-place Mahtomedi and less than a half point in back of East Ridge in fourth.
“I was very pleased with how they performed,” C-I gymnastics coach Wendy Rooney said of her team. “They looked confident and had fun. It was a great way for the team to finish out a successful season.”
In the team competition, the Bluejackets’ best event was the uneven parallel bars, where their season-high 36.475 score tied for third-best in the meet.
“I can’t single out just one or two girls for doing great on Friday – the whole team did what they were supposed to do,” Rooney said. “Our success was because of each and every gymnast, and how hard they fought for every tenth [of a point] on every event.”
In the Class 2A individual competition Saturday night, senior AnnaGrace Nelson finished 13th on the balance beam with a 9.4000 score, while fellow senior Riley Henrikson posted an 8.7875 to place 33rd.
“AnnaGrace and Riley did a fabulous job and led the team just the way seniors are supposed to,” Rooney said. “Between the two of them, they competed eight routines over the two days of state competition – and they hit all eight. I’m so proud of both of those girls! AnnaGrace also finished the season without falling a single time off beam in competition, which is a very rare and difficult accomplishment.”
Sophomore Laci Leverty competed in two events, placing 26th in vault with a score of 9.3750 while taking 37th in the floor exercise with a 9.2375 score. And freshman Laci Lorinser placed 31st on the uneven parallel bars with a 9.0125 mark.
The solid performance capped a fine season in which Cambridge-Isanti finished second in the Mississippi 8 Conference to Big Lake, the Class A state champion.
“Of course we will miss all five of our seniors, but the returning varsity members gained valuable experience and learned from some fabulous girls how to be leaders,” Rooney said. “I know they will come in even stronger next year.
“Just as importantly, we have an incredibly strong JV team and they will also continue working hard. I know a number of them will be ready to step into varsity roles next year.”
Bauer excels in vault
Paige Bauer of North Branch also put together a strong performance at the Class A State meet Saturday afternoon.
The junior posted a score of 9.300 on the vault in the meet to place 28th.
“Paige had a wonderful end to her season, scoring a 9.3 with her pike tsuk on vault while realizing her goal of making a state meet appearance,” North Branch gymnastics coach Kaitlyn Krampitz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.