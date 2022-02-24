Cambridge-Isanti High School hosted five student-athletes on one of the biggest days of their high school experience on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
That morning those five athletes – Reese Bickford, Meghan Gibb, Adam Hamed, Braden Jones and Natalie Randall – announced their intention to continue their sports careers in college.
All five signed paperwork in the school’s media center that morning to make their announcements officials before celebrating with their families, friends and coaches.
Here is a look at all five of the Bluejacket signees.
Reese Bickford
Sport: Basketball
College: Minnesota-Morris
Parents: Jeremy and Kate Bickford
Why did you choose Minnesota-Morris? “The financial piece was important, but I felt a lot of love from Morris right from the start. We developed a bond, and once they offered me, I felt that was the place to go.”
What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I was a little nervous, because I didn’t want to miss anybody when I was thanking people. But it was an emotional day, and I’m pretty excited about it.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “My parents have been there from the start. My dad was my first basketball coach, and he pushed me to be great, while my mom always been my biggest fan. Everyone in my family has believed in me. My basketball coaches, like coach [Mike] McDonald and coach [Matt] Braaten, have always pushed me. And two years ago I started lifting with coach [Joel] Lakeberg, and he has helped transform my game by making me stronger.”
Meghan Gibb
Sport: Hockey
College: Gustavus Adolphus
Parents: Tom and Donna Gibb
Why did you choose Gustavus Adolphus? “Originally I didn’t know where Gustavus was, to be honest. But when they reached out to me, I found out they had the major I want. So I checked it out, and when I met the coaches and some of the members of the team, I fell in love with it. The campus is beautiful, the team is fantastic. And they have good academics, which will help me in the long run.”
What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I take PSEO classes, and the only class I have to be at starts at noon, so getting up this early [to sign at 7:15 in the morning] was tough. I was excited, and when my friends and family showed up, I got really excited. I’m going to miss high school, but I’m ready for college and excited to start the next chapter.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “Obviously my teammates have stuck by my side. As a sophomore I played with the boys, and when I came back [to the girls team] I was welcomed with opened arms. The team has stuck together and supported one another. And I wouldn’t be anywhere without my parents; they do everything I could ever ask for, and they are the best people on the planet.”
Adam Hamed
Sport: Football
College: University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Parents: Mohamed Hamed and Sherene Mohamed
Why did you choose Wisconsin-River Falls? “When I visited River Falls, I fell in love with it because it felt like home to me. It felt like the right place to go to, to both play football and get my education. It really felt like home. And when Braden Jones asked me about River Falls, I told him he would love it – and it would give us another chance to ‘ball’ together.”
What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I was nervous at first; I wasn’t sure how I would speak to the group. But eventually I got in sync with everyone else. It’s hitting me that I’m going to play college football. A lot of people don’t get to play at that level, and I get to do that. And I get to do that with Braden, my teammate. I’m really blessed.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “All of my family and coaches, especially [Shane] Weibel and [Joel] Lakeberg. I thank all of my friends and teammates. And especially Mr. [Brett] Lemm when I was in middle school. I didn’t think I was going to be a very good football player, but Mr. Lemm pushed me, and he’s one of the reasons I’ve been able to reach this point.”
Braden Jones
Sport: Football
College: University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Parents: Jon and Julie Jones
Why did you choose Wisconsin-River Falls? “They just fit, whether it was financially or with my position on the football team. I like the coaches. I know a couple of kids who graduated from River Falls, and they loved it there. They gave me the option to play receiver or corner, and right now I’m planning to play receiver.”
What were your emotions on Signing Day? “It’s obviously an emotional day, with both highs and lows. The high is that I’m going to get to play college football, but the low is that I’m going to miss being here with my family and friends and all the memories.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “My family is No. 1. And I appreciate all my coaches growing up, whether it was Jeremy Bickford or Casey Laase or my high school coaches, Shane Weibel and Matt Braaten and Joel Lakeberg. And I appreciate Mike McDonald and the basketball coaches for their support.”
Natalie Randall
Sport: Tennis
College: Hamline University
Parents: Brad and Melissa Randall
Why did you choose Hamline? “Hamline was the very first school I toured, and from the start I fell in love with it. I like that it is in the Cities, so I can be everywhere, but it doesn’t feel like a big city. It feels like home to me. They have a great law and political science program, and that’s what I’m going into. I was hooked when I met the tennis coach.”
What were your emotions on Signing Day? “I was not planning on signing until about two days earlier, so I’m really excited to be here. And when I showed up, half of my team was here – and they brought me flowers. They are super supportive, and that was really emotional for me.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “The main people are my mom and dad and my brother Cody, as well as my grandparents. They repped the Blue and White at every single match, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to support me in my college career. And I thank all of my tennis coaches, from Thea Lowman to Lee Orvik to Joel Lund, and of course [assistant coach James] Sullivan. Each one has been very supportive, and I couldn’t have asked for a better support system.”
