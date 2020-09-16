The Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls cross-country teams have exploded out of the blocks to claim wins in both meets the two teams have run to start this season.
On the boys side, the Bluejackets knocked off Chisago Lakes and St. Francis in a meet run at Isanti Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 22. C-I finished with 25 points, followed by 47 by Chisago Lakes and 58 by St. Francis.
Junior Jaxon Jones won the 2-mile race with a time of 11:18.40, while senior Owen Jarvela was second with an 11:22.04 clocking.
Cambridge-Isanti then walloped Chisago Lakes and North Branch in a meet the Bluejackets hosted on Friday, Sept. 11, scoring 18 points while the Wildcats finished with 45 and the Vikings had 84. Jones and Jarvela again finished one-two in the 5K race, with Jones posting a time of 17:07.2 and Jarvela close behind at 17:21.0.
“I thought our boys ran well,” C-I coach Josh Lowman said. “They raced hard, and they’re training hard.”
Lowman had only one “nit” he wanted to pick with his team after the Sept. 11 race.
“The only thing I need to teach them is that there’s a finish line, and there’s an area before the finish line,” he said. “They need to realize that you should run hard all the way to the finish line.”
For North Branch, junior Zach Johnson led the way in the meet against C-I and Chisago Lakes, placing 14th overall with a time of 19:36.8, while senior Lucas Edson finished 16th with a 21:22.0 clocking.
“We were a little ‘down,’ time-wise, from last week,” coach Norm Nagel said. “I don’t know if that’s because they were tired or not. But Zach ran a great race, and I thought Lucas ran better than last week. The second pack is young and needs to grow.”
On the girls side, Cambridge-Isanti opened the season by beating Chisago Lakes and St. Francis on Thursday, Aug. 22. The Bluejackets edged Chisago Lakes 26-30, while St. Francis fielded only four runners in the varsity race.
Senior Cierra Johnshoy won the 2-mile race with a time of 13:09.41, while seventh grader Makenna Sjoberg was fourth at 14:13.40 and senior Ashton Parnell was next at 14:20.06.
In the rematch with Chisago Lakes the Bluejackets hosted on Friday, Sept. 11, C-I won much more comfortably, knocking off the Wildcats 21-34.
Johnshoy won her second straight race with a 5K time of 20:03.5, while Sjoberg was second with a 20:50.4 clocking.
“We have some girls who have worked their tails off, and they were feeling that,” Lowman said after the Sept. 11 race. “But they ran well regardless, and I can’t wait to see them run when they’re feeling 100 percent.”
North Branch did not field a varsity team in the meet at Cambridge-Isanti on Sept. 11, but the Vikings’ four runners performed well. Eighth graders Dakota Engel and Derrian Dick led the way, placing 11th and 12th with times of 23:38.5 and 24:04.2, respectively.
Nagel said he was happy with the performance of the girls at Cambridge-Isanti.
“Our splits were better than last week,” he said. “Dakota and Derrian were our first two runners, and I thought the girls ran their best race, by far.”
Meanwhile Rush City split a meet with Braham at Treasure Haven Farms on Thursday, Sept. 10.
In the boys race Rush City took the top four places and finished with 17 points. Senior Luke Widenstrom won the race with a time of 21:40, followed by junior Joey Papke (22:32), senior Jacy Dominguez-Perrin (23:00) and junior Mitch Mell (23:22).
The top two runners for the Bombers, who had 38 points, were seniors Zach Yerkes in fifth with a time of 23:55 and Kevin Lamen in sixth with a 23:58 clocking.
On the girls side Braham was a 22-33 winner thanks in part to a 2-3-5 finish of their top three runners. Eighth grader Addy White placed second with a time of 28:29, and fellow eighth grader Ava Johnson was third at 28:37 while sophomore Ali Shockman took fifth with a 30:11 clocking.
Leading Rush City was junior Shelby Holmstrom, who took fourth with a time of 29:58, while senior Madison Biermeier placed sixth with a 30:23 clocking.
SOCCER
North Branch had a lot of incentive when it took the pitch against Cambridge-Isanti for a match on Friday, Sept. 11.
“A few years ago, when our guys stepped on this field, we got beat 8-0, and our guys did not want that to happen again,” Vikings coach Jake Borash said. “This year, when we played the first time, we allowed them to score late and tie the game at 1-1.
“So our guys came in with a lot of fire. We didn’t want to allow either of those to happen again, so our guys came in with a lot of heat, but also kept their composure.”
Mission accomplished for the Vikings, who claimed a 4-1 victory by scoring late in the first half and twice early in the second to knock the Bluejackets back on their heels.
“We’ve had a tendency to come out flat when the game starts,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Joe Kassa said. “We seem to finish strong, but every single game we seem to give ourselves a deficit we have to fight back from. We need to be laser-sharp and ready to go at the start.”
Senior Alek Loehlein notched the lone goal for the Bluejackets,
“The desperation has been beneficial because we are more aggressive when we play that way,” Kassa said. “But we can’t lean on the fact that we’re down a goal or two to find that mindset. We have to be ready to play that way from the start, be the aggressor, and carry that energy all the way through.”
Borash felt that goal by C-I helped his team regain its focus.
“There’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance, and before that goal I thought our arrogance caused us to be sloppy,” Borash said. “After that goal we were more focused, and I felt we took control of the match.”
Seniors Grant Kennedy and Noah Schwartzrock each scored two goals to lead the Vikings, while goalkeeper Tanner Bollman orchestrated his team’s play from the back line.
“The confidence comes from our guys knowing they can count on Tanner back there,” Borash said.
On the girls side, North Branch earned a 2-1 victory over Cambridge-Isanti when the two teams met on the Vikings’ home pitch on Thursday, Sept. 10. The victory was the second in a row for North Branch, which improved to 3-2 on the season, while Cambridge-Isanti fell to 0-4-1.
Cambridge Christian started the season with a 4-3 victory over Chain of Lakes on Aug. 27 as Josiah Sedler scored twice while Johan Pankan and Reece Burke added a goal and an assist.
The Warriors lost 5-1 to Willmar on Sept. 3, with Sedler notching the goal while Andrew Bleess made seven saves in net. CCS then dropped a 5-3 decision to St. Cloud Christian on Sept. 10 despite two more goals by Sedler, then fell to Immanuel the next day in a match where Burke topped the team with two goals.
GIRLS SWIMMING
The Cambridge-Isanti girls swim team suffered a 98-80 home loss to Monticello on Thursday, Sept. 10.
For the Bluejackets, senior Sylvia Bevis won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 183.95, sophomore Olivia Hanson won the 100 back with a time of 1:15.20, and junior Caiya Gibbs took first in the 100 breast with a 1:22.91 clocking.
And C-I’s 400 free relay team of Hansen, juniors Emma Bellows and Zoey Pisula along with senior Brooke Haight claimed the first-place points with a time of 4:32.61.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti continued its winning ways by sweeping Monticello 7-0 on the Bluejackets’ home court on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The winners for C-I included juniors Chloe Hajek at first singles, Ashley Ladd at second singles and Natalie Randall at fourth singles along with sophomore Ava Lowman at second singles. McKenzie Rafftery and Sarah Baker teamed up to win first doubles, Keziah Bulabon and Maddie Lawrence won at second doubles, and Maddie Troolin and Chloe Shaw paired to win third doubles.
Meanwhile North Branch suffered a 6-1 loss in a home match against Princeton on Thursday, Sept. 10. The lone winner for the Vikings was the first doubles team of Sophie Smith and Hollie Ohnsorg, who claimed a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over the Princeton pair of Lily Wyluda and Riley Turnquist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.