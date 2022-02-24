For Laci Leverty, this year’s state gymnastics meet was the culmination of an impressive high school career.
For Abby Kryzer, this year’s meet was hopefully the start of an impressive high school career.
The two Cambridge-Isanti gymnasts took part in the individual portion of this year’s state meet, which was held at Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 19. And both said they reached their individual goal for the tournament.
“I didn’t have any goals except to have fun,” said Kryzer, a freshman. “I cared how I did, but I didn’t have any expectations – except to have fun. And I had fun.”
Leverty, a senior, seemed to echo Kryzer when she said, “I just wanted to have fun. I didn’t care about scores or places; I just wanted to have fun. And that’s what I did.”
Leverty finished 14th among the 48 all-around competitors at the meet with a combined score of 36.1500. Her strongest performance came on the floor exercise, where she tied for sixth with a 9.425 score; she lost the tiebreaker to just miss a spot on the podium.
She placed 11th on the bars with a 9.325 mark with what she considered her best performance in the meet.
“It was very clean and consistent routine,” Leverty said. “It was good, and I was happy with it.”
Leverty also finished 17th in the vault with a 9.400 score. Her hopes for a higher finish were quashed by an 8.0 score on beam.
“She did great – her first three events were wonderful,” Rooney said of Leverty. “It would be hard to pick one event that was best, because I think she did really well on all three.
“We know there are times she looks wonderful on beam, and sometimes when she struggles. But I was really proud of all of her performances. She stayed focused on each event, and it looked as if she had fun. I thought she did a great job with her final high school competition.”
Leverty said her struggles on beam in recent weeks were not on her mind when she performed at the state meet.
“I had to put it behind me,” she said. “This was a new meet, a new day. This week I only went to one practice, basically. But I needed the rest.”
Kryzer, who took part in the team portion of the state tournament two years ago as a seventh grader, excelled in her first individual meet, using a very consistent performance to place 12th in the all-around competition with a 36.0875 score.
“I thought she did a great job,” Rooney said of Kryzer. “She hit on all of her routines. She had a little error on bars, but she performed very well. She has been gaining confidence all season, and I think getting to state and having this experience will help her confidence in the future.”
Her best individual event score came on the floor, where her score of 9.225 was good for 25th. Her best place finish was on beam, where she was 19th with a 9.000 mark; Kryzer also was 25th on bars with an 8.950 mark, and she was 41st on vault with a 9.075 score.
“I was most confident in my beam routine,” Kryzer said. “And that probably was one of the most solid routines I’ve had all season.”
Kryzer said she will take away one major lesson from this state meet.
“No matter how you do in a meet, you can still have fun,” she said.
ESGET PERFORMS WELL AT STATE AGAIN
North Branch freshman Dakota Esget placed 15th in the floor exercise competition in the Class A state gymnastics meet.
Esget posted a score of 9.250 at the meet, which was held at Wilkins Arena on Saturday, Feb. 19.
A year ago Esget competed in the state meet in the all-around competition and placed fourth on the bars on the way to a 17th-place effort in the all-around.
