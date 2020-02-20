It may seem natural, almost automatic, to say the Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team has advanced to the state tournament.
But this year’s berth, which came from winning the Section 7 tournament hosted by Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 14, was far from automatic. The Bluejackets earned their 11th straight trip to the team event by posting a 144.6 score, winning the meet by just three-tenths of a point over second-place Anoka.
“I was very proud of the way the team performed,” coach Wendy Rooney said. “There is so much pressure on them – none of them wants to be the team that breaks the streak. So the pressure they put on themselves is very intense. We try to keep it low-key, but everyone knows the pressure is there.”
The Bluejackets started on the balance beam and posted a score of 36.525, which would be the best team total on that event at the meet.
“I was really proud after the beam, because we got the question mark event out of the way right away – and did very well,” Rooney said.
And C-I benefited from an unexpected – yet welcome – surprise. The Bluejackets took one-two on the beam thanks to a 9.375 score by Riley Henrikson and a 9.325 from AnnaGrace Nelson.
“This is Riley’s first time competing in sections, and she was the very first beam worker of the entire competition,” Rooney said. “She was not expecting to go to state on beam, but she nailed her routine. That was a special moment for us.”
Cambridge-Isanti also had the best team score on the bars (35.85) thanks in part to Laci Lorinser, who won the event with a 9.425 score. Laci Leverty led the Bluejackets in the vault, placing fourth with a score of 8.75, and also took fourth in the floor exercise with a 9.175 mark.
Lorinser was the top all-around performer for C-I with a 36.525 score good for fourth, while Nelson was seventh overall with a 36.025 total.
But the meet was extremely close, and there was no certainty Cambridge-Isanti was returning to state until the results were officially announced.
“We never take it for granted,” Rooney said. “If you look at the state rankings, we have the second-toughest section in the state. Anoka and Forest Lake are very good, and three-tenths of a point could be lost by someone falling off the beam or a misstep on a few routines. But our girls worked really hard for this title.”
The team portion of the MSHSL State Girls Gymnastics Meet will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, with the all-around and individual event competition scheduled for the next day. Both events will be held at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul and will start at 6 p.m.
