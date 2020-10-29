The Cambridge-Isanti girls swim team closed the book on the 2020 season by competing at the Class 2A Section 7 meet.

The section meet was held differently than in years past, when each team swam at the same time in the same place on the same day. Concerns over COVID-19 limited the number of teams competing to four at a time, so the Anoka-Hennepin schools held their meet on Friday, Oct. 24, while the four other schools – Cambridge-Isanti, Duluth East, Centennial and Forest Lake – competed on the following night.

Then after the second meet was over, officials combined the times to determine the winners.

In the team competition, Cambridge-Isanti finished eighth with 61 points. Blaine won the meet with 459 points, 66 more than Andover in second place.

The top individual performances for the Bluejackets came in the 1-meter diving competition, where junior Katelyn Berg finished eighth with a point total of 307.45, while senior Sylvia Bevis placed 13th with a 292.80 mark.

C-I’s other points in the meet came from two relays. The 200-yard medley relay of sophomore Olivia Hansen, junior Caiya Gibbs, freshman Arianna Melby and senior Brooke Haight placed seventh with a time of 2:06.81, while the 200 free relay of juniors Emma Bellows, Berg, and Zoey Pisula along with senior Mykenzie Kutney finished eighth with a 1:53.02 clocking.

Individually, Haight just missed scoring points in the 100 fly, finishing 17th with a time of 1:08.80, while Melby was 19th in that event with a 1:09.56 clocking. Four other swimmers placed 19th in their events, including Pisula in the 200 IM with a time of 2:30.23, Kutney in the 100 free (1:00.44), and Gibbs in the 100 breast (1:19.23).

Hansen took 17th in the 100 back with a time of 1:09.35, while Pisula was next in that event with a 1:09.48 mark.

Load comments