The Cambridge-Isanti girls swim team used its depth to win a pair of home swim meets last week.
The Bluejackets began the week with a 99-85 win over Princeton on Tuesday, Sept. 22, then earned a 94.5-91.5 victory over Becker two days later.
C-I won just four of the 12 events in the meet against Princeton, although the 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Mykenzie Kutney, juniors Zoey Pisula and Emma Bellows, and senior Brooke Haight would have won that event with a time of 4:19.19 had it not swam as an exhibition.
Freshman Arianna Melby was a double winner for the Bluejackets, taking first in both the 200 IM (2:37.91) and the 500 free (6:23.77), while Kutney won the 200 free with a time of 2:20.72, junior Katelyn Berg won the diving with a score of 183.90, and sophomore Olivia Hansen won the 100 back with a 1:12.08 clocking.
Depth again was the key in the Bluejackets’ victory against Becker as Cambridge-Isanti had only three individual event winners.
Kutney won the 50-yard free with a time of 28.59, Haight took first in the 100 free with a time of 1:03.15, and Hansen claimed the 100 back with a 1:11.47 clocking.
C-I’s 200 free relay of Haight, Bellows, Kutney and Melby took first with a time of 1:55.74, while the 200 medley relay of Pisula, junior Caiya Gibbs, Melby and Haight won with a time of 2:10.90 to clinch the win.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Braham continued to show improvement in a meet against East Central run at Sandstone Area Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
On the boys side the Bombers lost by a score of 20-35. Senior Isaiah Lancrain led Braham, finishing third in the race with a time of 21:05, while freshman Ben White (22:23) and senior Zach Yerke (23:14) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
The Braham girls lost to East Central 15-40, with eighth graders Ava Johnson and Addy White placing sixth and seventh with times of 27:20 and 27:21, respectively.
North Branch found the running tough in a meet against Becker and Monticello on Thursday, Sept. 24.
In the boys race the Vikings posted 90 points while Monticello had 24 and Becker 31. Junior Zachary Johnson was first for his team and 16th overall with a time of 21:08.72, while junior Alex Dick was next with a 21:55.87 clocking.
“Alex had a great race and PR’ed from his last race,” North Branch coach Norm Nagel said. “Alex is working extremely hard in practice, and it’s finally showing.”
On the girls side, North Branch finished with 87 points to trail Monticello (20) and Becker (37). Dakota Esget led the team with a time of 24:04.53 that was good for 14th place, while eighth grader Derrian Dick was close behind at 24:11.04 in 16th place.
“Dakota Esget came back with a good race,” Nagel said. “Derrian was a solid second for us and continues to grow in the sport.”
BOYS SOCCER
North Branch split two home games last week, starting off with a 4-0 win over Becker on Tuesday, Sept. 22, before dropping a 2-0 decision to Monticello on Friday, Sept. 25.
In the win over Becker, the Vikings scored three goals in the first half and were never challenged. Drew Detzler, Brady Verdon, Aaron Maroschek and Noah Schwartzrock found the back of the net for North Branch, while goalkeepers Tanner Bollman and Connor Dahlstrom combined for 16 saves to preserve the clean sheet.
But the Vikings managed just four shots against Monticello, with Bollman making 17 saves to keep his team close.
Cambridge-Isanti had a pair of productive performances on the pitch last week, playing Chisago Lakes to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, Sept. 22, before claiming its first win of the season by knocking off Becker 2-1 on Friday, Sept. 25.
James Moran scored the Bluejackets’ goal against Chisago Lakes, while goalkeeper Erik Kindem finished with 12 saves. Moran and Alek Loehlein scored in the second half of the win at Becker, while Kindem stopped nine Bulldog shots to preserve the win.
Cambridge Christian continued to struggle with injuries, which played a role in a 5-0 loss to Chain of Lakes on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and a 7-1 setback against Foreston on Friday, Sept. 25.
Andrew Bleess finished with 13 saves against Chain of Lakes, while Jane Swenson scored the Warriors goal against Foreston.
GIRLS SOCCER
The North Branch girls soccer team stretched its unbeaten streak to six consecutive matches by claiming a 2-1 victory at Becker on Tuesday, Sept. 22, before playing to a 2-2 tie at Monticello on Friday, Sept. 25.
Lilly Johnson and Leah Romo had the Viking goals against Becker, while Johnson and Emmie Meyer scored the goals in the Monticello tie that gives North Branch a 5-2-2 record good for third place in the Mississippi 8 Conference.
Cambridge-Isanti saw its hard work pay off with its first win of the season, a 1-0 victory at Becker on Thursday, Sept. 24. Two days earlier the Bluejackets lost at Chisago Lakes 3-1.
Cierra Karels’ first-half goal proved to be the difference against the Bulldogs as goalkeeper Laurna Arends stopped all four shots she faced to earn the clean sheet.
Jordan Hillstrom had the C-I goal at Chisago Lakes while Arends collected five saves versus the Wildcats.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Branch claimed a pair of victories last week, knocking off Monticello 5-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 22, before earning a 4-3 decision at St. Francis two days later.
The Vikings dominated in singles against Monticello as Chloe Moline won in three sets at first singles, Miaya Volkman won at No. 2 singles, Gemma Rossini claimed a decision at third singles, and Samantha Pullen won at No. 4 singles.
The first doubles team of Sophie Smith and Hollie Ohnsort also won against the Magic.
At St. Francis, Moline was the lone winner for the Vikings on the singles side, claiming a straight-sets victory at first singles. But North Branch’s three doubles teams all were winners, with Ohnsorg and Smith winning first doubles, Hailey Bistodeau and Rachel Wurdemann teaming up to win second doubles, and the pairing of Sophia Helinsky and Justine Joyal taking third doubles.
Cambridge-Isanti was not as fortunate last week, losing a 4-3 nail-biter to Princeton on Tuesday, Sept. 22, before dropping a 5-2 decision to Becker two days later.
In the match against the Tigers, Chloe Hajek won at first singles and Maddie Lawrence was a winner at fourth singles. The first doubles team of Sarah Baker and McKenzie Rafftery also won in straight sets.
The lone winners for the Bluejackets against Becker were Ava Lowman at third singles and Natalie Randall, who earned a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 victory at No. 4 singles.
