The Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer team found itself in a familiar situation when it trailed St. Francis 2-0 at halftime of a home match on Friday, Feb. 18.
But Bluejackets coach Michael Galligan said his team continued to show grit, even after St. Francis scored a goal just before halftime that could have knocked his team on its heels.
Instead C-I kept battling, and while the Bluejackets did not score, they also kept the Saints off the scoreboard in the second half.
“Our girls have demonstrated time and time again that, even when they’re down, they’re going to keep fighting,” Galligan said. “When we played the first time at St. Francis, we were down 3-0 at halftime, but it did not take the fight out of our ladies.
“This team doesn’t let that get them down. They play really hard, no matter what the situation is.”
C-I had trouble creating scoring chances against the Saints, but the offense did play better after getting bogged down on its defensive side of the field in the first half.
“We were struggling to find teammates with our passes,” Galligan said. “When you do that, you’re giving away possession. We saw a few better possessions in the second half. But we still have to find a way to finish better.”
Galligan said he has seen improvement on defense.
“Our defensive line has figured out their gaps and proper positioning,” he said. “I saw a lot of good double-teams going on with the center mids, and that disrupted them a lot.”
Meanwhile North Branch extended its unbeaten streak to four straight games last week, starting with a 2-1 victory at Princeton on Monday, Sept. 14. The Vikings then played Big Lake to a 1-1 draw at home on Friday, Sept. 18.
BOYS SOCCER
North Branch bounced back from a tough 3-0 loss at Princeton on Monday, Sept. 14, to claim a 4-3 victory at Big Lake three days later.
The Vikings scored all four goals in the first period, with Tanner Bollman, Eric Flor, Harry Toussaint and Aaron Maroschek each finding the back of the net in the win. Bollman collected six saves in goal to preserve the win.
Cambridge-Isanti dropped a pair of matches last week, falling at Monticello by a 3-1 count on Tuesday, Sept. 15, before losing at St. Francis by a score of 4-0 on Thursday, Sept. 17.
And Cambridge Christian struggled to overcome injuries that have depleted the roster as the Warriors lost 11-0 to Valley Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 15 before suffering a 10-0 loss to St. Francis Christian two days later.
Tate Nawacki made 15 saves against Valley Christian, while Andrew Bleess stopped 14 shots against St. Francis Christian.
CROSS-COUNTRY
The Cambridge-Isanti boys team suffered its first loss of the season when Monticello used a sixth-runner tiebreaker to win a 35-35 meet on Thursday, Sept. 17. The Bluejackets outran Princeton, which finished with 53 points.
Junior Jaxon Jones won the race, posting a time of 17:16.32, while senior Owen Jarvela was second with a 17:22.37 clocking.
The C-I girls also lost to Monticello that afternoon by a 21-34 margin, with Princeton not having enough runners to field a varsity team.
Senior Cierra Johnshoy led the Bluejackets with a second-place finish with her time of 20:12.94, while seventh grader Makenna Sjoberg placed fifth with a 21:16.11 clocking.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cambridge-Isanti lost a pair of closely contested meets last week.
The Bluejackets suffered a narrow 95-91 decision in a home meet against Big Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 15. That contest showcased C-I’s depth, as the team won just three events in the meet, and yet the final score was not decided until the final event.
Freshman Adrianna Melby won the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:12.39, while juniors Anna Heath and Caiya Gibbs finished 1-2 in the 100 breast with times of 1:23.87 and 1:24.52, respectively.
And Cambridge-Isanti’s 400 free relay of senior Mykenzie Kutney, Melby, Gibbs and senior Brooke Haight finished first with a 4:20.36 clocking.
Two days later the Bluejackets fell at Chisago Lakes by a 98-88 score.
Melby took top honors in the 100 fly (2:38.86) against the Wildcats, while Gibbs claimed the 100 breast with a 1:23.73 clocking. Haight won the 50 free with a time of 28.14, while junior Zoey Pisula took first in the 500 free (6:28.98).
GIRLS TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti defeated Big Lake 6-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 15, thanks in part to wins by three juniors in their singles matches.
Chloe Hajek won at first singles, while Ashley Ladd claimed her match at second singles and Natalie Randall won at fourth singles.
The doubles winners for the Bluejackets were seniors McKenzie Rafftery and Sarah Baker at first doubles, juniors Maddie Lawrence and Keziah Bulabon at second doubles, and the team of seniors Grace Schoeneck and Ashleigh Ruppert at third singles.
North Branch also rolled in a 6-1 victory over Big Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Chloe Moline won at first singles while Miaya Volkman and Gemma Rossini claimed their matches at second and third singles, respectively.
The Vikings swept three doubles matches, with Sophie Smith and Hollie Ohnsorg winning first doubles, Rachel Wurdemann and Hailey Bistodeau teaming up to win second doubles while Sophia Helinsky and Justine Joyal needed three sets to win at third doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Cambridge Christian suffered a pair of losses last week, starting with a three-set loss to Valley Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Raelynn Labeau and Emily Rhine each had three aces in that match, while Brooke Simonson topped the Warriors with four kills.
“Our serve receive was weak and we struggled against some of their servers,” Cambridge Christian coach Rachel Newton said. “Our own serving and hitting were off too, so we just fell short in that game.”
Two days later the Warriors lost to St. Francis Christian in four sets, with Labeau posting 10 aces while Emily Treichel and Kaitlyn Bonkoski added six and five, respectively.
“It took us the first two sets against St. Francis to find our footing, but we played much better in the third and fourth,” Newton said. “The girls are starting to gel as a team as they adjust to new court leadership and new offensive a defensive patterns.
“They’re working hard to achieve the results that demonstrate their potential.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.