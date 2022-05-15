The Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis team posted an important Mississippi 8 Conference victory on its way to sweeping three matches last week.
The big victory came in a 4-3 win at Chisago Lakes on Thursday, May 5. The key to that contest was the Bluejackets’ play in the singles matches, as Keagan Lowman won at first singles, Erik Kindem rolled at second singles and Micah Gustafson earned a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win at third singles.
The deciding match came at first doubles, where Alex Magnuson and Caden Chesla teamed up for a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
The Bluejackets opened the week with a 7-0 victory over St. Francis on Tuesday, May 3. Lowman at first singles and Kindem at second singles both won 6-0, 6-0 matches, while Phillip Yerigan at third singles won 6-1, 6-3.
C-I then earned a 7-0 win over Big Lake the following day, with singles players Lowman, Kindem, Gustafson and Yerigan all winning their matches without losing a game. The same held true for the second doubles team of Chesla and Justin Sauze.
North Branch dropped a 7-0 decision at Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, May 4, then suffered a 5-2 loss to Pine City on Friday, May 6. The individual winners for the Vikings in that match were Drake Mellon at third singles and Wyatt Helberg at fourth singles.
The next day, North Branch lost two matches at St. Francis, losing to Cloquet 5-2 before dropping a tight 4-3 decision to the home team.
Winners for the Vikings against Cloquet were Helberg at fourth singles and the third doubles team of Alex Tribbett and Camron Moriarty. Against St. Francis, Drake Mellon won at second singles, the first doubles team Gabe Wurdemann and Brock Peterson claimed a 6-4, 7-5 win, and the third doubles pair of Michael Thao and Moriarty were victorious 7-5, 6-4.
BASEBALL
North Branch scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie, then plated the game-winning run in the seventh to knock off Cambridge-Isanti 9-8 on Thursday, May 5.
That win was part of an undefeated week for the Vikings, who also won at Becker 10-2 on Tuesday, May 3, then swept a pair of road games up north on Saturday, May 7. North Branch claimed a 9-3 victory at Duluth Denfeld, then bested Cloquet 8-5.
Last week was a difficult one for Cambridge-Isanti, which lost three times. The week began with a 7-0 defeat at Princeton on Tuesday, May 3, and after the hard loss to the Vikings, the Bluejackets dropped a 13-7 decision to St. Francis the next day.
Braham claimed a narrow 2-1 victory at Rush City on Tuesday, May 3.
That setback was part of a difficult week for Rush City, which also lost at Pierz 4-3 on Monday, May 2, before falling at Pine City 5-1 on Thursday, May 5.
SOFTBALL
North Branch claimed a 14-0 victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, May 5, but that was one of the few highlights of the week. The Vikings began the week with a 7-3 loss at Becker on Tuesday, May 3, then ended the week by dropping a 1-0 decision at Hermantown on Friday, May 6.
Cambridge-Isanti did begin the week with an 18-14 victory over Princeton on Tuesday, May 3, but the Bluejackets ended the week with a 13-5 loss at St. Francis on Friday, May 6.
Braham has been on a role offensively in recent weeks, but the runs it has created have not always resulted in victories.
A perfect example came in a 11-6 loss to Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, April 28. Arin Zimpel was 3-for-4 with a triple, while Nickole Duvernay added two singles while Katy Dircks also had two hits; but that was not enough to overcome the Jaguars.
The following evening the offense erupted again, and the result was a 12-2 victory over East Central. The Bombers scored six runs in the third, thanks in part to a key triple by Dircks, while Zimpel, Duvernay and Mya Londgren also had two hits.
Then Braham crushed Ogilvie 27-3 on Thursday, May 5, before posting a 1-2 record in a tournament at Deer River on Saturday, May 7. The Bombers lost to Crosby-Ironton 14-12 – “Too many errors,” said coach Becky Swanson – but rebounded to crush Cromwell-Wright 19-7 before losing to Hill City 16-6.
Rush City earned a 12-2 victory over Barnum, which was ranked 13th in Class A in a preseason state poll. The Tigers scored six runs in the opening inning and Bella Folkema led the offense with three hits, including a three-run home run.
BOYS TRACK
Cambridge-Isanti put together a strong effort at the Bob Stewart Invitational hosted by Mounds View on Tuesday, May 3.
Leading the way for the Bluejackets was senior Sam Mechah, who won the 200 with a time of 22.98, and the 1-2 finish of sophomore brothers Riley Wilson (15.93) and Micah Wilson (16.31) in the 110 hurdles.
Cambridge-Isanti also took the top two spots in the high jump thanks to a winning leap of 21-0.5 by senior Andre Hall and a 19-10.5 by Riley Wilson good for second.
Sophomore Braylon Davis finished second in the 400 with a time of 54.84, while senior Jaxon Jones placed second in the 1,600 with a 4:37.42 clocking. Riley Wilson also took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.74, while junior Josh Foley was two-hundredths of a second behind him to place fourth.
C-I also took first place in the 4x200 relay (1:38.55) and the sprint medley relay (3:44.59) and placed second in both the 4x400 (3:32.06) and 4x800 (8:56.98) relays.
North Branch fared well at the Buffalo Invitational held on Tuesday, May 3.
Senior Logan Murphy placed third in the 200 with a time of 23.81, while sophomore Austin Anderson placed second in the 400 with a 54.28 clocking. Murphy and junior Carson Klein took 3-4 in the high jump, with Murphy clearing 5-10 and Klein topping out at 5-6.
Sophomore Carson Weber finished third in the triple jump with a best leap of 39-8, while senior Zach Johnson was fifth in the pole vault by clearing 10-0. And senior Jackson Marcussen placed fourth in the discus (125-4) and fifth in the shot put (43-6.5).
GIRLS TRACK
North Branch benefited from several strong efforts at the Buffalo Invitational held on Tuesday, May 3.
Seventh grader Sophia Thorsen won the 400 with a time of 1:00.83, while freshman Derrian Dick was close behind with a 1:05.58 clocking.
Two freshmen, Asaysha Olson and Avery Smith, earned third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump, with Olson clearing 4-8 and Smith topping out at 4-6. Sophomore Madison Whitman placed fourth in the long jump with a best leap of 16-2.
And two eighth graders, Ella Dick and Brooke Giese, earned third and fourth in the pole vault, with Dick clearing 9-6 while Giese cleared 8-6.
