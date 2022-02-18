Cambridge-Isanti claimed a share of the school’s first-ever league title in boys hockey in impressive fashion.
The Bluejackets crushed Becker-Big Lake 13-0 on Friday, Feb. 11 to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record in the Mississippi 8 Conference. C-I’s 20 points in league play tied them with Chisago Lakes for the top spot and marked the program’s first title in its 41 years of existence.
Cambridge-Isanti’s title clinching victory saw them score a whopping seven first-period goals, then add five more goals in the second to cruise to the win behind junior goaltender Jason Hosch, who stopped all 19 shots he faced to collect his second consecutive shutout.
Offensively the Bluejackets were led by seniors Wyatt Lindell, Treyten Green and Jaxon Jones, each of whom had two goals and two assists. Sophomore Finn Overby also scored twice and had one assist; the other goals came from junior Ethan Boughton, senior Jake Brown, senior Peyton Andrews, junior Kaden Schibilla and senior Andrew Aljets.
Cambridge-Isanti was forced to share the league title because of a 6-3 loss at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 8. In that contest the Wildcats scored three times in the final period to break a 3-3 tie.
Senior Jakob Olson, sophomore Seth Terhell and junior Luke Pierson each scored a goal for C-I, while freshman Jaxon Sibell finished with 24 saves.
Northern Edge, the co-op team with players from both North Branch and St. Francis, nearly gave Cambridge-Isanti an outright title by coming back against Chisago Lakes before dropping a 6-5 decision at East Bethel on Friday, Feb. 11.
In that contest Northern Edge fell behind 4-0 before senior Alex Langevin scored late in the second period to get his team on the board. Northern Edge then added three more goals in the first 5:38 of the third period – seniors Owen Young and Tyler Iacono along with junior Owen Dubois notched the goals – to tie the contest.
But Chisago Lakes retook the lead with two goals in 43-second span, while meant junior Loghan Croal’s power-play goal at 10:48 left Northern Edge a goal short.
Senior Luke Opdahl stopped 29 shots on goal for Northern Edge.
Earlier in the week Northern Edge lost at home to Princeton by a score of 5-0 despite 38 saves by Opdahl.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti continued its impressive late-season surge by winning a pair of Mississippi 8 home games last week.
The Bluejackets opened with a 70-56 victory over St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 8, getting 24 points from junior Kobe Karels and 19 from sophomore John Troolin, who made five 3-pointers.
C-I then blitzed Big Lake 76-67 on Friday, Feb. 11 as Karels made five 3’s on the way to 33 points. Seniors Reese Bickford and Braden Jones added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
North Branch lost a pair of Mississippi 8 contests last week, beginning with a 68-62 home setback against Big Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Senior Trevor Johnson led four players in double figures with 20 points; senior Travis Schoeberl and junior Adam Rehm each scored 11, while senior Andrew Thauwald added 10.
Three nights later the Vikings dropped a 67-57 decision at Becker despite 14 points by Johnson and 11 from Rehm.
Rush City won three games last week to extend its current winning streak to six straight contests. The Tigers went on the road to knock off East Central 83-60 on Tuesday, Feb. 8, then outscored Christ’s Household of Faith 108-94 to win two nights later.
The Tigers closed the week by pounding Ogilvie 64-32 in a Great River Conference game played Friday, Feb. 11.
Braham opened last week with an 85-39 home loss to Pine City on Tuesday, Feb. 8, but bounced back nicely to knock off East Central at home by a 52-37 count three nights later.
Cambridge Christian began last week with a 52-41 loss to Immanuel Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 11, before bouncing back to beat Rochester Area Home School 47-29 the next day.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti won a pair of Mississippi 8 road contests before losing an important section seeding contest at Blaine last week.
The Bluejackets opened play with a 62-33 romp at St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 8. C-I had three players finish in double figures as junior Maraya Wiltrout scored 16, senior Mikayla Aumer had 14 and junior Croix Vavra added 12.
Aumer scored 33 points as the Bluejackets bounced Big Lake 63-16 three nights later, with Wiltrout adding 12.
Cambridge-Isanti closed the week with a 73-61 loss at Blaine despite 23 points by Wiltrout and 18 from Aumer.
North Branch claimed its tenth win of the season before losing a pair of Mississippi 8 contests.
The Vikings opened the week with a 55-45 win at Big Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Senior Paige Peaslee posted a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way, while freshman Ella Kuhlman scored 11 points and junior Chloe Lattimore added nine.
Two night later North Branch suffered a 64-48 loss to Monticello. Chloe and freshman Kate Lattimore had 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Kuhlman finished with 10.
“At Big Lake we were down by one at halftime, but we really picked it up in the second half and were able to break away,” coach Alison Trampe said. “Against Monticello we got off to a really rough start and weren’t able to overcome the early deficit. After we settled down, we competed much better with them.”
The Vikings closed the week with a 77-37 loss to Becker, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 3A. Peaslee finished with 19 points in that contest while Kuhlman added 14.
Braham split a pair of Great River Conference games last week, losing at Pine City 57-45 on Tuesday, Feb. 8 before blasting East Central 65-25 on the road two nights later.
Rush City also split a pair of games last week, losing a non-conference contest to Milaca 63-40 on Monday, Feb. 7 before rebounding to knock off Ogilvie 63-37 on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Cambridge Christian opened last week with a 44-37 loss at Immanuel Lutheran on Friday, Feb. 11. Eighth grader Grace Estenson led the Warriors with 12 points, while junior Amelia Prokop added nine.
The following afternoon the Warriors dropped a 67-38 decision to Rochester Area Home School.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars claimed a 3-2 double-overtime victory over Princeton in the opening round of the Class 2A Section 7 tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Princeton scored the lone goal of the first period. Northern Tier tied the game on a power-play goal by senior Samantha Olson at 11:24 of the second, only to see the Tigers retake the lead on a goal roughly four minutes later.
But the Northern Tier Stars continued to push, and senior Jenna Hari’s goal with just 42 seconds left in regulation sent the contest to overtime.
In the second extra period, sophomore Jaden Kozak scored at 4:54 to give the Stars the victory. Senior Meghan Gibb got the victory in goal by making 18 saves.
The Stars’ “reward” for that victory was a contest against Andover, the top-ranked team in the state. And the Huskies proved that ranking was no fluke in a 16-0 win in which Andover scored seven goals in the first period and never looked back.
Gibb made 46 saves in that contest as the Northern Tier Stars finished the season with a 6-20-0 overall record but a 5-2 mark in Mississippi 8 action.
WRESTLING
Cambridge-Isanti closed its regular season with an exciting 34-31 victory over St. Francis on Thursday, Feb. 10. The match was not decided until freshman Deke Scott pinned James Englund of St. Francis at 285 pounds to give the win the Bluejackets.
Among the big winners for C-I in that match were freshman Maverick Henderson at 138, who registered a pin, as did senior Scott Simpson at 220. Freshman Jacob Henderson posted a major decision at 160, while the other winners for the Bluejackets were freshman Leo Edblad at 113, junior Carter Wothe at 132, junior Treytin Byers at 170, and junior Darren Spencer at 195.
Rush City/Braham finished second at the Great River Conference tournament hosted by Onamia on Friday, Feb. 11. The Tigers posted 198.5 points, trailing only Mille Lacs, which had 218.5.
The Tigers crowned three league champs: senior Luke Gould won the title at 126, while sophomore Issak Coolidge took first at 132 and junior Landon Umbreit won at 145. Other top finishers for Rush City/Braham included sophomore Jesse Eklund taking second at 170 and senior Austin Sterling finishing as the runner-up at 285. Sophomore Kellen Gorman finished third at 138, as did freshman Dulton Bengtson at 182 and freshman John Cacioppo at 195, while junior Kaden Gorman placed fourth at 152, eighth grader Jeff Ward placed fourth at 160 and freshman Jace Allerton finished fourth at 220.
