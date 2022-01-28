The Cambridge-Isanti wrestling program continued to challenge itself by hosting a solid field at the Bluejacket Duals on Saturday, Jan. 22.
C-I posted a 2-3 record at the duals, which was what coach Neil Jennissen expected.
“We’re scrappy and we wrestle hard, but we’re young,” he said. “When you’re young, you might make mistakes, and you might get out-physicaled by more mature teams. But we’re stepping forward each week.”
The Bluejackets defeated Sartell 47-24 and knocked off Prior Lake 48-24. They suffered a narrow 30-27 loss to Mounds View and also dropped matches to St. Cloud Tech (36-27) and Forest Lake (64-6). The Rangers went undefeated to claim the team title for the fourth year in a row.
The leaders for Cambridge-Isanti in the dual were junior Treytin Byers, whose 4-1 record at 170 pounds included the lone win against Forest Lake as well as two pins; freshman Jacob Henderson, who went 4-1 at 152 and 160 thanks in part to three pins; and senior Scott Simpson, who also collected three pins in a combined time of 2:52 on his way to a 4-1 mark at 220.
Two days earlier the Bluejackets lost to Becker by a misleading score of 62-6, with sophomore Gunnar Doty collecting the lone points for C-I with a pin at 113. While the team was pinned in six different matches, it also lost three matches by 4 points or less.
“There were about seven matches that were amazing – and we didn’t win any of them,” Jennissen said. “The match was much closer than the score. They were the better team, no question, but we were in the mix in a lot of those matches.”
North Branch lost twice in a triangular hosted by Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 20. The Vikings fell to Mora 72-3, with Ashton LaBelle’s win at 182 giving the team its lone points; Princeton won 70-9 despite a pin by Aiden Schwartz at 106 and a hard-fought decision by LaBelle at 170.
Two days later the Vikings placed 13th at the Skip Nalan Invitational hosted by Grand Rapids. LaBelle placed sixth at 170, while freshman Jack Baker finished sixth at 106, junior Jay Kramer took eighth at 160, Moses Ochoa placed seventh at 285 and Karson Gariepy took eighth at 285.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti dropped a pair of high-scoring games last week, starting with an 86-77 loss to St. Paul Central in a game played at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Monday, Jan. 17. Senior Braden Jones and junior Kobe Karels each scored 21 points for the Bluejackets, while sophomore Elias Dee had 20.
C-I then lost to Monticello by a score of 92-78 on Friday, Jan. 28. Karels had another big shooting day for the Bluejackets, making five 3-pointers on the way to 30 points, while Dee finished with 19 and senior Reese Bickford added 12.
Rush City rolled to a 46-18 halftime lead and never let up in burying Braham 80-32 on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Junior Tony Daas finished with 29 points in the win, while senior Austin Kirchberg added 14 for the Tigers. Sophomores Jake Tepley and Braden Grams each had 7 points for Braham.
Rush City kept on rolling following that victory, beating Hope Academy 74-60 on Thursday, Jan. 20. Senior Ty Stepp led five players in double figures for the Tigers with 18 points, while Daas had 13, seniors Will Campbell and Lucas McFee each had 12, and Kirchberg added 11.
The following evening the Tigers buried Mille Lacs 69-28 behind 18 from Stepp, 17 from Kirchberg and 10 apiece from junior Landon Mold and McFee, who also finished with five assists and a pair of steals.
Braham closed the week with a 78-68 loss to Upsala on Friday, Jan. 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti crushed Monticello 73-35 in its only game last week. The Bluejackets had four players score in double figures led by junior Evelyn Wiltrout, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Mikayla Aumer finished with 17 points, five assists and three steals, junior Maraya Wiltrout had 14 points and seven rebounds, and junior Croix Vavra collected 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
North Branch split a pair of games last week, starting with a 63-39 loss at St. Cloud on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Senior Paige Peaslee posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while junior Chloe Lattimore and freshman Ella Kuhlman each finished with 9.
The Vikings rebounded nicely from that loss by crushing Brooklyn Center 77-18 on Saturday, Jan. 22. Peaslee had another monster game in that victory, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, while senior Kenna Runk had 19 points and nine rebounds while Kuhlman added 16 points and six assists.
“Our varsity team battled illness all week and played both games short-handed,” coach Alison Trampe said. “We had many girls step up in the win against Brooklyn Center, including senior Kenna Runk, who had a career-high 19 points and nine rebounds.
“We are hoping to get everyone healthy and able to play again by the end of this week.”
Rush City earned two good wins last week, starting with a 52-50 victory at Braham on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Three nights later the Tigers won again, knocking off Mille Lacs 50-36.
The struggles for Braham continued with a 64-44 loss at Foley on Friday, Jan. 21. Junior Sophie Johnson led the Bombers with 9 points in that contest, while sophomores Maddie Davis and Arin Zimple along with senior Ella Kuhnke added 6 points apiece.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cambridge-Isanti saw its school-record 12-game win streak come to a close with a 3-2 loss at Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Magic scored twice in the opening period, but sophomore Finn Overby had the lone goal of the second period before tying the contest at 13:43 of the third.
Monticello scored with less than two minutes remaining to claim the win despite 22 saves by freshman goaltender Jaxon Sibell.
Northern Edge began the week with a 7-2 loss to Proctor on Thursday, Jan. 20. In that contest seniors Trevor Ripley and Carsen Thorson scored in the first four minutes to give their team a lead, only to see Proctor respond with two goals late in the first period, two goals in the second, and a three-goal outburst in the third.
Northern Edge rebounded nicely to claim a 4-3 win at St. Paul Academy two days later. Senior Joshua Iverson and senior Alex Langevin scored to give Northern Edge a 2-1 lead after the first period; Thorson scored in the second period to maintain that advantage, and Langevin scored what proved to be the game winner early in the third.
Senior Jake Kolb finished with 20 saves to backstop Northern Edge to the win.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars began last week with a 4-0 victory over Princeton at Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Stars used a third-period outburst that included two goals by senior Abby Spitzer as well as goals by sophomore Kennedy Cusick and junior Kathryn Busse to claim the win.
Senior Meghan Gibb stopped all 14 shots she faced in the contest to claim her third shutout of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.