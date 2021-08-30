The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Hall of Fame grew noticeably when 14 new members were added in a ceremony held at Cambridge Lutheran Church on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Actually, the group of inductees was so large because two years of inductees were honored. COVID-19 protocols forced the cancellation of the 2020 ceremony; the honorees of 2020 joined the Class of 2021 for the ceremony.
The Class of 2020 featured Jack Hammergren, Jodi Lillemoen, Jenny Loew (Aronson), Tony Nelson, Mike O’Neil, Phil Porta and the 2000 Cambridge-Isanti football team that won a state title.
The Class of 2021 featured Eric Anderson, James Foley, Al Koczur, Jill Matson, Mike McDonald, Jon Miller and Todd Smrekar.
Sunday’s ceremony swells the ranks of Cambridge-Isanti Hall of Fame members to 39 individuals and four teams.
