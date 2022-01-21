The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team learned first-hand why Becker is ranked second in the state in Class 3A.
The Bluejackets struggled to make shots against the Bulldogs, fell behind by as many as 18 points in the first half, and never recovered in a 70-53 home loss on Friday, Jan. 14.
C-I shot just 25% from the field for the contest and even struggled from the foul line, making just 13-of-25 (52%). The Bluejackets saw a six-game win streak end as a result.
“Our shooting percentage in the first half just wasn’t good,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Jody Ledahl said. “And they shot very well, which added pressure on our offense. We need to move the defense more, and that’s something we didn’t do in the first half.”
It did not help that Becker made 10 3-pointers and shot 37% from behind the arc in the game.
“We were over-helping on defense, which allowed them a number of open 3s in the first half,” Ledahl said. “We were better in the second half.”
Ledahl said the only good that can come from the contest is that the Bluejackets can tighten up a few deficiencies at both ends of the court.
“I’ll never say a loss is a good loss, but a loss can have value,” he explained. “After this, I think our kids understand that our execution needs to improve if we want to reach the levels we want to reach. I believe we’ll learn from this.”
Sophomore Haylie Jerde came off the bench and made five 3-pointers to lead the Bluejackets with 15 points, while seniors Aiyana Knight and Mikayla Aumer had 13 and 11, respectively. Two other reserves, freshman Ellie Davis and junior Emily Cox, also gave C-I good minutes in a reserve role.
“Over Christmas break we had a game where a lot of kids got into foul trouble, and our bench had to play a huge chunk of the game,” Ledahl said. “They fought and kept us close, and they really impressed me. My confidence level in our bench has grown.”
Cambridge-Isanti opened the week by crushing Big Lake 75-32. The Bluejackets raced to 50 points in the first half, then allowed the Hornets to score just 9 points in the second.
Aumer led the way with 29 points while adding four assists and four steals. Junior Croix Vavra finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while junior Maraya Wiltrout added 11 points and six boards.
North Branch also struggled against Becker last week as the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs beat the Vikings 82-24 on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Junior Chloe Lattimore and freshman Ella Kuhlman each finished with 9 points to lead North Branch in that contest.
Two nights later the Vikings suffered a 45-40 loss at Princeton despite the efforts of senior Paige Peaslee, who finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Kuhlman added 9 points for North Branch.
Braham improved to 6-0 in Great River Conference play with two wins last week. The Bombers opened with a 49-19 home win over Aitkin on Tuesday, Jan. 11, then won at Mille Lacs by a 67-33 score two nights later.
Rush City lost its only game last week, falling at Minneapolis North 43-35 on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Cambridge Christian played one game last week and lost at Valley Christian 45-36 on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Eighth grader Grace Estenson led the Warriors with 10 points and added six steals while junior Amelia Prokop added 8 points and 10 rebounds.
