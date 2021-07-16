All games played at Sandquist Park
Men’s League
Standings: Lost Mule 21-1, Northland Crane Services and Grim Reapers 18-2, Team Drywall 14-6, S&I Drywall 13-7, GP & Bean 14-8, Leftovers 10-10, Studweisers 9-13, Scared Hitless and Brads Cab 7-13, Skid Marks 6-14, CBD Joint 5-15, Young Bucks and The Sandlot 4-16, Brew Crew 4-18.
Thursday, July 15, schedule: 6 p.m. – Leftovers vs. Brew Crew, Field One; Team Drywall vs. Brads Cab, Field Two; Skid Marks vs. Lost Mule, Field Three; S&I Drywall vs. Grim Reapers, Field Four. 7 p.m. – Brew Crew vs. GP & Bean, Field One; Lost Mule vs. Northland Crane Services, Field Two; Grim Reapers vs. Leftovers, Field Three; Young Bucks vs. Skid Marks, Field Four. 8:05 p.m. – The Sandlot vs. Team Drywall, Field Two; Scared Hitless vs. CBD Joint, Field Three; Brads Cab vs. S&I Drywall, Field Four. 9:05 p.m. – GP & Bean vs. Scared Hitless, Field Two; Northland Crane Services vs. The Sandlot, Field Three; CBD Joint vs. Young Bucks, Field Four.
Women’s Wednesday Night
Standings: Beavers 13-1, Jailbirds 10-3, Misfits 10-4, Chaos 7-7, Woodchucks 6-7, Screwballs 2-12, Mavericks 0-14.
Wednesday, July 21, schedule: 6:30 p.m. – Misfits vs. Screwballs, Field Two; Chaos vs. Jailbirds, Field Three; Woodchucks vs. Mavericks, Field Four. 7:40 p.m. – Screwballs vs. Beavers, Field Two; Woodchucks vs. Chaos, Field Three; Jailbirds vs. Mavericks, Field Four. 8:50 p.m. – Beavers vs. Misfits, Field Three.
