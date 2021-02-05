The Cambridge Christian boys and girls basketball teams hosted a doubleheader against teams representing the Rochester Area Association of Christian Home Educators at the Cambridge Armory on Saturday, Jan. 30.
And both boys coach Jeff Bonkoski and girls coach Brian Bergman hope those contests are a sign of good things to come.
The Warrior boys lost to Rochester 56-34, but CCS trailed by only two points at halftime after playing what Bonkoski said was, “The best half we’ve played all year.”
“We’re settling into our offense, and we moved the ball really well,” he added. “The boys are understanding where they are supposed to be, and we balanced the floor much better, and that allowed (us) to find open shots in a good rhythm. And we took care of the ball well – we’ve been struggling with turnovers, and we only had seven in that half, which is a season low.”
The Cambridge Christian girls suffered a similar fate, eventually losing 66-44 despite trailing by just one point with four minutes left in the first half.
“The girls have been improving every game,” coach Brian Bergman said. “We played a good team, so I was afraid we might take a step back, but our girls didn’t. They came out very intense, shooting and playing well. I was happy with how we played in the first half.”
CCS boys overcome tough start
As if the delay to the start of season over concerns surrounding COVID-19 was not enough, the Cambridge Christian boys team endured a last-second coaching change that resulted in a new coach for the third straight season.
And with just seven high school boys on the roster, Bonkoski made the decision to fill out the lineup with junior high players.
“Because of the last-second coaching change, that made the restart of the season even tougher,” he said. “And we lost a few boys from the roster, so learning to play together – with only two weeks of practice – has been our biggest challenge. But I’ve seen improvement in every game, so I’m optimistic that will continue in February.”
The Warriors lost their first six games entering the contest against Rochester, but did have some solid performances. Senior Bryan Laska finished with 17 points in the season-opening loss to Victory Christian, while Johan Pankan scored 17 points and Evan Tebben added 16 in a 54-50 loss to St. Cloud Christian.
In Saturday’s contest, Cambridge Christian saw the opposition connect on a layup at the halftime buzzer to take a narrow 22-20 lead. But the Defenders scored the first 15 points of the second half and the Warriors never could challenge despite a team-high 15 points by Laska.
“When Johan picked up his third foul early in the half, it made a big impact when we had to take him out,” Bonkoski said. “We just don’t flow as well as a team when he’s out of the game. They countered some of the things we did in the first half, and we were rushing our offense rather than letting things develop.”
CCS girls learning by doing
The Cambridge Christian girls team lost a whopping nine seniors from last year, including almost all of the key players from a 20-win season.
“For a school our size, losing nine seniors is rare,” Bergman said. “This year we have two seniors with a little experience, but not as much as I would like, and three sophomores with no varsity experience. At the beginning of the year we decided our goal would be to improve every game, and we’re doing that.”
There have been bumps along the road as the Warriors also lost their six games leading up to Saturday’s game against Rochester. But there also have been pleasant surprises, such as 20-point performances by Anna Gleason in the team’s first two games this season.
Against the Defenders, Cambridge Christian fell behind 10-3 early, but mounted a comeback and trailed 23-22 with 4:22 left in the first half. But Rochester scored the final seven points of the period and never looked back in handing the Warriors the home loss.
Josie Van Hatten and Amelia Prokop led CCS with 12 points apiece, while Gleason added 10; Bergman said he was pleased that his team is learning to play more aggressively.
“When we started this season, the girls would stand still and wouldn’t get physical in terms of boxing out and playing defense,” he said. “That’s one of the hardest things to coach, because it’s an internal thing that has to ‘click.’ But they’re doing that now, and they’re not afraid to have contact.”
