Making their way to Rush City on Friday, Aug. 26, the Cambridge-Isanti volleyball team opened with victories over Hill-Murray, Litchfield and Chisago Lakes before falling to Pine River-Backus to end the tournament.
Cambridge-Isanti 2, Hill-Murray 0
The Bluejackets opened with a pair of decisive wins over the Pioneers, taking the first set 25-7, followed by a 25-19 victory to take the game.
Ada Schlenker led the team with six kills, while Brooklyn Dickey had 10 assists in the wins.
Cambridge-Isanti 2, Litchfield 1
For the second game of the tournament, the Bluejackets found themselves in a much tighter game against the Litchfield Dragons. Splitting the first two sets by matching 25-23 scores, Cambridge-Isanti came out on top with a 15-11 decision in the third set to slay the Dragons.
Alice Steman swatted eight kills in the match, while Dickey against led the team with 12 assists.
Cambridge-Isanti 2, Chisago Lakes 0
Against conference rival Chisago Lakes, the Bluejackets stood tall, taking the match with 25-20 and 25-14 set victories.
Dickey had seven assists in the contest.
Pine River-Backus 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0
A pair of tight losses for the Bluejackets ended their tournament at the hands of the Pine River-Backus Tigers. Dropping the first set 29-27, the Tigers squeezed out another tight win to take the contest via a 25-23 decision.
Schlenker paced the squad with seven kills.
C-I girls tennis
In a busy week on the court for the Bluejackets girls tennis team, Cambridge-Isanti opened with a 5-2 win over Hermantown on Tuesday, Aug. 23, before falling to Hibbing later that day by a 4-3 score on their home turf.
Two days later, the Bluejackets traveled to St. Cloud Tech for a quad, dropping matches to the Tigers, Pine City and Pequot Lakes.
Evie Porta paced the squad with three wins on the week for Cambridge-Isanti.
C-I boys soccer
The Cambridge-Isanti boys soccer team fell in its opener, dropping a 4-1 contest to PACT on Aug. 26, on the road.
C-I girls soccer
The Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer team kicked off its season on Aug. 26, taking to Forest Lake for a contest against the Rangers.
Protecting their home field, Forest Lake scored once in the first half and again in the second for the 2-1 win.
Cambridge-Isanti mustered seven shots in the loss.
Anoka 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Again on the road, the Bluejackets fell to the Flames via a 4-1 decision.
Mariah Martin scored the lone goal for Cambridge-Isanti, assisted by Allie Nystrom.
North Branch girls tennis
North Branch traveled to Mora to participate in the Mora Quad on Monday, Aug. 22.
In their first match of the day the Vikings were defeated by Aitkin 7-0. In the second match of the day, the host Mora Mustangs also defeated the Vikings 7-0. In the final match of the day, the Vikings put on a better showing against a very experienced Cloquet team, but ultimately lost the match by a score of 6-1.
North Branch hosted Hermantown on Tuesday, Aug. 23. While many of the matches were very competitive, especially in the doubles matches, the Vikings lost 6-1.
In their second match of the day the Vikings struggled against Hibbing, falling by a final score of 7-0.
North Branch Invitational
North Branch hosted an invitational on Friday, Aug. 25. In the first matchup of the day the Vikings lost to a more experienced Osseo team by a score of 7-0.
In the second matchup of the day, the Vikings lost a heartbreaker to Duluth Denfeld by a final score of 4-3.
North Branch boys soccer
North Branch opened the soccer season on Friday, Aug. 26, with a dominant home win over the visitors from Two Harbors, winning by a final score of 19-1.
The Vikings scored a whopping 10 goals in the first half, then followed that up by scoring nine goals in the second half.
St. Croix Prep 5, North Branch 0
North Branch struggled in their second game of the season against a very strong opponent in St. Croix Prep out of Stillwater. The Vikings got off to a slow start and could never recover, eventually losing to the Lions by a final score of 5-0.
North Branch volleyball
The North Branch volleyball team opened the season with a home loss in straight sets to Centennial High School. The results of the sets were 25-12, 25-17, 25-16.
Braham volleyball
The Braham volleyball team lost its opening match in a closely contested affair against Staples-Motley at Royalton High School. The Bombers lost in straight sets by scores of 25-20, 25-22.
Rush City volleyball
Rush City opened the volleyball season by hosting a tournament on Friday, Aug. 26. The Tigers recorded three wins and one loss during the tournament.
The wins came over Coon Rapids 2-0, Hill Murray 2-1, and Princeton 2-0.
The lone loss of the tournament for the Tigers came against Pine River-Backus by a final score of 2-1.
