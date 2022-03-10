Not only was Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki a part of history, she made history.
The junior was one of the first competitors in the inaugural girls state wrestling tournament hosted by the Minnesota State High School League. She will also go down in history as the first Cambridge-Isanti girl to wrestle in the state meet, and she earned a medal by finishing second in the 162-pound weight class.
“Outside I didn’t show a lot of emotion, but there were a lot of emotions inside,” Senlycki said. “I thought about all the hard work it took to get here.”
In years past the girls state tournament has been hosted by the state wrestling coaches association. This year, the MSHSL sponsored the girls in conjunction with the boys meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 5.
That’s why, in the minutes leading to her semifinal match against Noelle Barclay of St. Charles, Senlycki spent a lot of time just staring at the scene.
“I was looking around at all the people in the stands, and I thought it was pretty crazy,” she admitted. “It got my adrenaline going. It was an amazing feeling.”
Senlycki dominated her semifinal match, collecting a quick takedown and turn to post a pin in just 48 seconds. While that gave Senlycki a chance to wrestle in the championship, it also meant she would wrestle against Ella Pagel of Northfield.
Pagel is ranked second in the United States among girls at 162 pounds, and she is ranked 22nd in the country among girls regardless of weight class.
“Ella and I practiced against one another in the summer for MN Storm,” Senlycki said. “She’s one of my best friends – but here she was my opponent.
“You just have to get into the zone, focus on your tie-ups, your shots. And it’s your match.”
The first period was a scoreless feeling-out period between the two. Senlycki chose down to start the second period, but Pagel quickly caught and turned her for a pin at 2:48.
“I knew what was coming,” Senlycki said. “It was all a matter of whether I could fight it off or not.”
Still, to finish second in her first appearance in the inaugural state girls tournament was a historic achievement. It was doubly so considering Senlycki had not wrestled in the state tournament sponsored by the coaches in years past.
That also made her section title at 162 all the more exciting.
“All I could think about [at the section meet] was that I really wanted to go to state,” she said. “I didn’t think about history at all. I just wanted to finish first and get to wrestle here.”
One of her teammates, senior Jordan Goodman, joined Senlycki at the state meet. After watching the tournament, her excitement was tangible.
“This is the start of a revolution,” Goodman said. “We’ve wrestled strictly against boys in the past, so it was awesome to get a chance to wrestle against girls at the section meet this year.
“I feel that it’s going to grow from here.”
Despite the loss, Cambridge-Isanti coach Neil Jennissen was proud of Senlycki’s performance.
“For Kami to be our first girl down here is an honor,” Jennissen said. “She has put in the work in our wrestling room, and she has improved a lot this year. She’s a great leader and a great worker, and she’s a positive role model for all of the girls who are behind her.”
Jennissen, one of the coaches who pushed the MSHSL to sponsor girls wrestling, also was pleased with the first state girls tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.
“When I looked out at the four mats set up for the title matches, I thought it was pretty cool – I thought it looked better than three,” he said. “That’s because the girls deserve this opportunity.
“I’m proud to say that’s part of my legacy.”
The best part, as far as Jennissen is concerned, is that he expects girls wrestling to continue to grow.
“I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t,” he said. “And that will help boys wrestling grow, too. Why? Someday these girls are going to become moms, and they’re going to make their boys wrestle. They’re not going to think it’s icky.
“And look at sports like track and field, where the numbers are good because the sport is co-ed. Kids want to be with one another. The girls on our wrestling team fit in with our boys. I think it’s pretty natural.”
Once her state championship match was over, Senlycki then allowed herself to think about the history she had experienced – and had made.
“Girls wrestling is growing,” Senlycki said. “More girls are going out for it, and I’d like to see even more wrestle. I hope the state meet next year is even bigger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.