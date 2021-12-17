The girls basketball teams from Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch have both flexed their muscles to start this season.
Cambridge-Isanti enters this week with a 3-2 record thanks to three lopsided victories and a pair of narrow road losses.
The Bluejackets bounced back from a season-opening defeat at Spring Lake Park to win three straight contests, starting with an 81-39 rout at Coon Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Senior Mikayla Aumer led three C-I players in double figures with 33 points, while junior Maraya Wiltrout finished with 16 and sophomore Haylie Jerde added 11.
Two nights later Cambridge-Isanti knocked off Duluth East 70-58 as junior Evelyn Wiltrout scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while her twin sister Maraya added 17 points and nine boards. Aumer finished with 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and four steals.
The Bluejackets beat Forest Lake 79-45 on Saturday, Dec. 4, as Aumer scored 26 points and added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead the way. Maraya Wiltrout added 18 points and 15 rebounds in that victory.
But C-I then lost at Buffalo 68-63 on Tuesday, Dec. 7, despite having four players score in double figures. Aumer led the way with 18 points and eight assists, while Jerde added 14 points. Evelyn Wiltrout finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Maraya Wiltrout collected 10 points and eight boards.
North Branch is off to a strong 3-1 start thanks to three victories in eight days. After they dropped a tight 48-45 decision to Hermantown on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Vikings rebounded to beat South St. Paul 62-42 on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Senior Paige Peaslee posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds in that victory, while freshman Ella Kuhlman added 24 points and six boards.
North Branch knocked off Two Rivers 46-41 on the road on Monday, Dec. 6, thanks to 21 points and 13 rebounds by Peaslee, while Kuhlman added 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Vikings then returned home and bested North St. Paul 59-54 on Thursday, Dec. 9, thanks to another big game by Peaslee, who finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Kuhlman added 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti has stumbled out of the gate to an 0-3 record, a mark that includes a pair of losses last week.
The Bluejackets opened the season with an 81-27 loss at Elk River on Friday, Dec. 3, in which junior Kobe Karels was the only double-digit scorer with 12 points. C-I then lost its home opener to Buffalo by a 97-74 margin on Tuesday, Dec. 7, despite 18 points from both Karels and sophomore John Troolin along with 14 points by senior Braden Jones.
Two nights later the Bluejackets fell at Andover 97-67. Troolin and Jones each had 20 points in that loss while senior Reese Bickford added 14.
North Branch has posted a 2-1 record to start the season, including back-to-back road wins.
The Vikings began this year with a 65-60 win at Rockford on Thursday, Dec. 2, getting 22 points from senior Trevor Johnson and 17 from junior Carson Klein. Two nights later North Branch earned a 62-48 victory at Duluth Denfeld thanks to 19 points from senior Adam Rehm, 18 from senior Travis Schoeberl and 12 by Johnson.
The Vikings dropped a 66-51 home decision to Two Rivers on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Johnson finished with 20 points in that contest while Rehm and senior Andrew Thauwald added 10 and nine, respectively.
Cambridge Christian has started this season with a 2-3 record, including a 1-2 mark at the Coulee Christian tournament.
The Warriors opened the season with a 50-33 victory over Fourth Baptist on Nov. 29, with senior Bryan Laska leading the way with 12 points. The following evening Laska scored 22 points, but it was not enough to avoid a 57-45 loss to Chisago Lakes Baptist.
Cambridge Christian opened play in the Coulee Christian tournament by edging the host school 67-64 on Friday, Dec. 3. The team’s three seniors combined for 55 of those points as Laska finished with 18, Caleb Boettcher had 18 and Kyle Morrison added 17.
The next day the Warriors earned another close victory by knocking off Valley Christian 64-61. Morrison had a team-high 19 points, while freshman Jeremiah Newton scored 18 and Laska had 13.
The Warriors then dropped a 60-28 decision to Immanuel Lutheran in the championship contest that day, with Boettcher and Laska each scoring 6 points to lead CCS.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cambridge Christian is off to a 1-4 start this season, with the victory coming as part of the Coulee Christian Tournament.
CCS opened the season with a 49-34 loss to Fourth Baptist on Monday, Nov. 29. Junior Amelia Prokop led the Warriors with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while eighth grader Grace Estenson added 10 points and four steals.
The next day Cambridge Christian lost to Chisago Lakes Baptist 54-35 despite 13 points from sophomore Kaaler Hoyez and 10 from Prokop.
The Warriors opened play in the Coulee Christian tournament by losing to the host school 46-34 on Dec. 3, with junior Josie VanHatten leading the team with 14 points.
The next day Cambridge Christian fell to Monroe County Christian 55-42, with Estenson posting 17 points and three steals.
But in the Warriors’ final game of the tournament, they claimed their first win by beating Immanuel Lutheran 53-40. Junior Jane Swenson led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals; Prokop nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine boards, while Hoyez added 10 rebounds to go with 5 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cambridge-Isanti has gotten things rolling in the last week, winning three games to move to the top of the Mississippi 8 standings with a 2-0 record.
After opening the season with losses to Spring Lake Park and Tartan, the Bluejackets claimed a 3-2 home win over Waconia on Saturday, Dec. 4. Seniors Treyten Green and Peyton Andrews each scored a goal, with Green netting a power-play marker, while junior Luke Pierson also scored.
That was enough offense thanks to freshman goaltender Jaxon Sibell, who stopped 31 shots to claim the win.
C-I then scored three goals in the third period of a 5-1 win at Pine City on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Sophomore Seth Terhell scored a short-handed goal in the opening period, while sophomore Will O’Donovan converted a penalty shot into a goal in the second.
The third-period eruption saw goals from senior Andrew Aljets, O’Donovan and senior Jakob Olson in the first nine minutes. Sibell stopped all but one of the 23 shots he faced to earn another victory.
Cambridge-Isanti then whipped Monticello 4-1 on Friday, Dec. 10, getting power-play goals from O’Donovan and senior Jaxon Jones as well as even-strength tallies by Terhell and senior Jason Hosch. Sibell registered 28 saves for his third straight win.
Northern Edge earned the first victory in program history when it blasted Becker/Big Lake 8-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Northern Edge, a co-op of players from St. Francis and North Branch that was formed this season, scored twice in the opening period of that win, then added three more goals in each of the final two periods.
Senior Tyler Iacono scored three goals, including two on the power play, in the victory. Senior Isaiah Scarborough added two power-play goals and two assists, while senior Trevor Ripley added two goals to pace the offense.
Senior Jake Kolb started in goal and made 10 saves in 44 minutes, while senior Luke Opdahl stopped all three shots he faced in his seven minutes between the pipes.
Northern Edge opened the season with a 3-3 tie with Mora/Milaca on Nov. 30, then dropped a 4-2 decision to Coon Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 4. In its most recent game Northern Edge lost at Anoka 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, Dec. 11, despite two goals by senior Carsen Thorson and 30 saves by Kolb in goal.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars lost three times last week to extend its current skid to five straight setbacks.
The Stars opened last week with a 5-0 loss at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Wildcats, who are ranked ninth in the state in Class A, used a four-goal second-period outburst to earn the win.
Senior Meghan Gibb kept the Stars in the game by making 29 saves.
Two nights later the Stars suffered a painful 2-1 loss to Irondale/St. Anthony. Sophomore Jaden Kozak scored at the 15:08 mark of the third period for the Stars, who gave up a pair of second-period goals in the loss. Gibb stopped 36 shots in the contest but lost her duel with Irondale/St. Anthony goaltender Jennifer Rupp, who kicked aside all but one of the 35 shots she faced.
Osseo/Park Center then scored three goals in the first period and skated to a 5-2 win over the Stars at Isanti on Saturday, Dec. 11. Junior Kathryn Busse scored in the first period, while Kozak netted a goal in the third for the Stars, who watched Gibb register 41 saves.
GYMNASTICS
Cambridge-Isanti is off to a strong start this season, finishing second at a difficult invitational while knocking off a tough Mississippi 8 rival in a road dual meet.
The Bluejackets finished second at the Jackie Mann Invitational hosted by Perham on Saturday, Dec. 4. C-I posted a total of 140.45 to beat seven other schools while losing only to Watertown-Mayer, the defending Class A state champs.
Senior Laci Leverty won the floor exercise with a score of 9.5, which tied her career high, and also took third on both the vault (9.55) and bars (9.2). In the all-around Leverty posted a 37.1, a career best, and placed third.
Eighth grader Aubrey Wilson finished second on the balance beam (9.45) in her first-ever high school event.
The Bluejackets then earned a 138.275 to 137.8 victory at Monticello on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Leverty won three individual events, taking top honors on the vault ( 9.45), floor (9.25) and bars (8.8) to claim the all-around with a 36.05 total. Junior Alison Barber led a 1-2-3 sweep on the beam with an 8.8 score, with Wilson second (8.6) and Leverty third (8.55).
North Branch swept the top three spots in the all-around competition to knock off Chisago Lakes in a Mississippi 8 meet on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Freshman Dakota Esget took first in the all-around with a 36.225 score, while sophomore Libby Nielsen (32.125) was second and another freshman, Asaysha Olson, was third (32.050). Esget also swept the top spots in each of the four apparatuses, winning the vault (9.05), bars (8.775), beam (9.175) and floor exercise (9.225).
WRESTLING
Cambridge-Isanti put together a strong performance at the Wolfpack duals held on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Bluejackets got a pin from senior Scott Simpson at 285 to claim a 40-39 victory over Anoka, then used a string of eight straight victories to earn a 45-27 win over St. Thomas Academy.
River Falls, Wisconsin, knocked off C-I 43-26 in the third match of the day.
Sophomore Leo Edblad registered two pins and a technical fall on the weekend, while junior Carter Wothe also won three matches at 126.
The previous evening Cambridge-Isanti defeated two more Section 7 teams when it bested Coon Rapids 50-22 and edged Andover 37-33.
As a team the Bluejackets are ranked among the “lean and mean” teams in the Class 3A state wrestling rankings posted on Thursday, Dec. 9, by The Guillotine, a website devoted to Minnesota wrestling. Individually, Edblad is ranked sixth at 113 pounds.
North Branch placed eighth among 13 teams at the Crimson Invitational hosted by Maple Grove on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Vikings had three wrestlers earn runner-up honors at the meet as freshman Evan Pommier took second at 113 pounds, as did seniors Brandt Bombard at 160 and Ashton LaBelle at 170. Freshman Jack Baker also placed fifth at 106 pounds.
Bombard is ranked sixth at 160 pounds in the Class 2A state wrestling rankings posted on Thursday, Dec. 9, by The Guillotine.
Rush City/Braham tied for ninth place at the Crimson Invitational held at Maple Grove.
Individually junior Landon Umbreit placed fourth at 138 pounds, while senior Luke Gould placed sixth at 126 pounds, and sophomore Isaak Coolidge took fifth at 132 for the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.