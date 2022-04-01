A number of Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch athletes were honored for their performance in Mississippi 8 Conference action this past winter.
In boys basketball, Cambridge-Isanti tied for fourth in league play with a 7-7 overall record and went 8-18 for the season, while North Branch finished sixth with a 6-8 mark and was 16-10 overall.
Two Bluejackets, junior Kobe Karels and senior Braden Jones, earned all-conference honors, while seniors Reese Bickford and Colton Skoglund along with sophomore John Troolin received honorable mention.
Two Vikings, seniors Trevor Johnson and Adam Rehm, were named to the all-league team, while senior Travis Schoeberl and junior Carson Klein received honorable mention.
North Branch was the Conference Academic Champion thanks to its 3.65 team grade-point average.
In girls basketball, Cambridge-Isanti finished second in the league with an 11-3 mark, trailing only undefeated Becker, which advanced to the Class 3A state title game. North Branch placed sixth in the league with a 5-9 record and was 13-14 overall, while C-I had a 19-9 overall record.
All five starters for the Bluejackets received league honors as senior Mikayla Aumer and junior twin sisters Maraya and Evelyn Wiltrout were named to the all-conference team, while senior Aiyana Knight and junior Croix Vavra received honorable mention.
Aumer was named co-MVP of the league along with Addy Kent of Becker.
Senior Vikings standout Paige Peaslee was named to the All-Mississippi 8 team, while junior Chloe Lattimore and freshman Ella Kuhlman received honorable mention.
Academically all of the Mississippi 8’s schools finished with Gold honors, as Cambridge-Isanti boasted a 3.70 GPA while North Branch was right behind with a 3.69 mark.
In gymnastics, Cambridge-Isanti finished second in the regular-season standings with a 6-1 record, losing only to league champion Big Lake, while North Branch placed sixth with a 2-5 mark in league meets.
The Bluejackets had two athletes on the all-Mississippi 8 team as senior Laci Leverty qualified in the vault and freshman Abby Kryzer qualified on the bars. Honorable mention selections included freshman Zoe Klocksein on the vault, eighth grader Aubrey Wilson on the bars and junior Alison Barber on the beam.
The Vikings had freshman all-arounder Dakota Esget earned all-league honors, as did sophomore Libby Nielsen on the beam. A third freshman, Asaysha Olson, earned honorable mention on the floor exercise.
Academically North Branch tied Becker for the best team GPA with a 3.84 mark, while Cambridge-Isanti earned a Silver Award thanks to its 3.46 team GPA.
In boys hockey, Cambridge-Isanti tied with Chisago Lakes for the regular-season title with identical 10-2 records, while Northern Edge, a co-op team with players from both North Branch and St. Francis, placed sixth with a 2-9 record.
The Bluejackets had three players named to the M8 First Team – a six-player squad that includes three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender – in junior forward Finn Overby, senior defenseman Andrew Aljets and freshman goaltender Jaxon Sibell. All three also earned all-conference honors along with seniors Jake Brown and Treyten Green.
Brown was named the Mississippi 8 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Northern Edge had two players named to the all-league team in seniors Tyler Iacono and Jake Kolb.
In girls hockey, the co-op team from Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch and St. Francis called the Northern Tier Stars finished second in the league with a 4-2 record and was 6-19 on the season.
Seniors Meghan Gibb, Jenna Hari and Abigail Spitzer were named to the all-league team, and Gibb was chosen as the team’s Goalie of the Year.
In boys swimming, Cambridge-Isanti was winless in six league meets this season.
The Bluejackets had two swimmers earn all-conference honors in sophomores Joseph Larkin and Christopher Williams.
In wrestling, Cambridge-Isanti finished third in the league with a 4-3 record in league duals, while North Branch was winless in seven duals.
The Bluejackets had three wrestlers named to the all-conference squad in senior Scott Simpson, junior Treytin Byers and sophomore Leo Edblad.
The Vikings saw two seniors, Brandt Bombard and Ashton LaBelle, named to the all-league team.
Next week will include a list of the honors won by Braham and Rush City athletes from the Great River Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.