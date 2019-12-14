The Cambridge-Isanti Hockey Association is hosting its Eighth Annual Coaches Game on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Isanti Ice Arena.
In that contest the association’s coaches, along with the coaching staffs from the boys and girls teams at Cambridge-Isanti High School, will play a contest that will help raise funds for non-profit causes around the community.
The event also will feature basket raffles, a chuck-a-puck contest, a hot dog eating contest and more.
Tickets are $5 per person with a limit of $20 per family. Fans who attend the event are asked to bring at least one canned or non-perishable food item.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.