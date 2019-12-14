The Cambridge-Isanti Hockey Association is hosting its Eighth Annual Coaches Game on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Isanti Ice Arena.

In that contest the association’s coaches, along with the coaching staffs from the boys and girls teams at Cambridge-Isanti High School, will play a contest that will help raise funds for non-profit causes around the community.

The event also will feature basket raffles, a chuck-a-puck contest, a hot dog eating contest and more.

Tickets are $5 per person with a limit of $20 per family. Fans who attend the event are asked to bring at least one canned or non-perishable food item.

