Six former Bluejacket standouts will join the 2000 Cambridge-Isanti football team that won the Class 4A state title as the newest group of inductees into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame.
The newest set of inductees will include former coach Jack Hammargren as well as Jodi Lillemoen, Jenny Loew (Aronson), Tony Nelson, Mike O’Neil and Phil Porta.
The group will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame at a banquet to be held at Spirit River Community Center on Sunday, Aug. 16 starting at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the banquet are expected to be available in early 2020. For more information on the banquet or the Hall of Fame, contact Todd Smrekar via email at tsmrekar@c-ischools.org.
Nomination forms for the Hall of Fame are available at https://sites.google.com/isd911.org/bluejacket-hall-of-fame/home.
