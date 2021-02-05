The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team knew it would be hard-pressed to match the 140.675 score it earned in a season-opening victory over defending Class A champ Big Lake.
And while C-I did not match that performance, the Bluejackets did more than enough to defeat visiting North Branch 137.0 to 129.225 on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Laci Leverty led Cambridge-Isanti, winning the all-around with a 34.675 score while also winning the vault (9.35). Laci Lorinser won two events, the uneven parallel bars (9.05) and the floor exercise (8.85), while Ellie Goodmanson took first on the balance beam with a 8.85 score.
North Branch was led by the duo of Paige Bauer and Dakota Esget. Bauer, a senior, finished second on the balance beam and was second in the all-around, while Esget, an eighth grader, took second in vault and finished third in the all-around.
Here is a look at how other teams from around the area fared last week.
Boys Basketball
Rush City has had a good start both on and off the court, winning its first three games by a combined score of 218-96 while limiting itself to only one game postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Tigers opened the season with a 77-17 home win over Isle on Friday, Jan. 15, before their contest against Hinckley-Finlayson the next Friday was postponed.
Last week Rush City went on the road and won twice, knocking off Ogilvie 78-42 before besting Isle 63-37. Senior Zeth Hahn led RC with 19 points in the Isle win, while Ty Stepp had 17 and Will Campbell added 9.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, Rush City will travel to nearby Braham to do battle with the Bombers, who are off to a 3-2 start.
After losing at East Central 76-50 to open the season, the Bombers rebounded with wins at Onamia (66-53) and Isle (66-27) before Pine City claimed a 67-62 win on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Braham again moved above the .500 mark by nipping Swanville 62-61 on Friday, Jan. 29.
North Branch has posted a 1-5 record to start to the season, with its lone win coming by a 65-33 margin against Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Adam Rehm and Trevor Johnson each finished with 18 points against the Bluejackets, while Carson Klein added 11.
Rehm and Johnson have been a consistent one-two scoring punch for the Vikings, with Rehm averaging 16.0 points per game while Johnson is close behind at 15.6 points per contest.
Cambridge-Isanti is still looking to find its legs after an 0-4 start that included losses to Chisago Lakes and at Becker last week. Senior Jordan Sperl leads the Bluejackets in scoring with 11.8 points per game, while sophomore Kobe Karels contributes 9.5 points per contest.
Girls Basketball
Braham has roared out to a 5-1 start, with its lone loss coming at the hands of Pine City – which is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 2A – by a 57-44 score.
The Bombers won their first four games by a combined margin of 258-128 before dropping the decision to the Dragons on Tuesday, Jan. 26. But Braham quickly rebounded with a 70-53 win at Hinckley-Finlayson two days later.
Cambridge-Isanti also started well, winning its first four games before dropping a 78-36 decision to Becker, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 3A, on Friday, Jan. 29. Mikayla Aumer led the Bluejackets with 10 points in that contest, while sisters Evelyn and Maraya Wiltrout each added eight.
Three days prior, C-I went on the road to beat Chisago Lakes 43-36 as Aumer finished with 18 points while adding five assists and four rebounds.
Rush City snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-46 victory over Ogilvie on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The Tigers nearly had a victory one game earlier but fell just short at Hinckley-Finlayson, losing 34-33.
And North Branch notched its first win of the season when Katherine Carlson made a driving layup with four seconds to play that lifted the Vikings to a 43-41 victory at Monticello on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Carlson finished with 22 points while Chloe Lattimore added 10 against the Magic.
Three days later North Branch lost to Big Lake, 66-36. Carlson posted a double-double in that defeat, scoring 20 points and adding 11 rebounds.
Boys Hockey
After opening the season with three wins, North Branch suffered a 7-5 loss to Morris/Benson Area in a game played at Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Tucker Sachs had two goals and an assist for the Vikings, while Lawton Garin collected a goal and two assists and Joey Kerchner added two assists.
Girls Hockey
The Northern Tier Stars – the co-op team involving players from Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch and St. Francis – improved to 4-0 with two wins last week.
The Stars opened with a 4-1 victory over Henry Sibley/St. Paul at East Bethel on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Ashton Parnell, Jenna Kurkowski, Jasmyn Sibell and Abygail Spitzer scored the goals, while Meghan Gibb kicked aside all but one of the 28 shots she faced to earn the win.
Gibb then made 11 saves to earn the shutout in the Stars’ 5-0 victory over Princeton at East Bethel on Saturday, Jan. 30. Kurkowski had two goals, one coming on the power play, while Spitzer, Jenna Hari and Kathryn Busse each added goals for the Northern Tier Stars.
Boys Swimming
Cambridge-Isanti collected six individual firsts and two relay wins, but that was not enough to avoid a 93-82 loss at Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Mitchell Patrick and Eli Bingham were both double winners for the Bluejackets. Patrick took first in both the 200 free (2:07.15) and 100 back (1:04.97), while Bingham led the way in the 100 fly (59.87) and 100 breast (1:08.54).
Christopher Williams won the 50 free (25.64), while Joseph Larkin took first in the 500 free (6:32.81).
The two relay winners for Cambridge-Isanti were 200 medley relay of Patrick, Bingham, John Humphrey, and Williams with a time of 1:54.08 as well as with the 400 free relay of Michael Sauze, Humphrey, Williams and Patrick with a 3:55.89 clocking.
Wrestling
Cambridge-Isanti lost four matches against some tough competition last week.
The toughest setback to absorb was a 34-31 loss to Hastings on Thursday, Jan. 28, in a match that came down to the final weight class. Carter Wothe had a pin at 113, as did Logan Lindquist at 120 and Payton Doty at 138, while Andrew Stickley posted a major decision at 195 to lead the Bluejackets.
C-I also fell to Forest Lake that evening by a score of 53-21. In that match Leo Edblad and Wothe notched a decision and a pin to give the Bluejackets a 9-0 lead, only to see the Rangers win the next 10 weight classes before pins by Devan Jones at 220 and Scott Simpson at 285.
The Bluejackets then dropped a pair of decisions at Becker the following evening, losing to the host school 51-17 and falling short against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 41-22.
Edblad again was a winner at 106 against Becker, while Lindquist collected another pin at 120, Doyt posted a major decision at 138, and Jones also had a major at 220.
C-I won the first three weight classes against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield thanks to decisions by Edblad and Wothe and a major by Lindquist, but Doty’s pin at 138 was the only other win until Simpson closed out the match with a pin at 285.
Rush City/Braham lost twice in a triangular it hosted at Rush City on Thursday, Jan. 28, dropping a 51-25 decision to Pierz and losing to Ogilvie 46-30.
In the Pierz loss, RCB did have pins registered by Isaak Coolidge at 132 pounds, Masyn Londgren at 182 and Austin Sterling at 285 as well as a major decision by Landon Umbreit at 126.
Against Ogilvie the Tigers got pins by Umbreit, Gavon Schroeder at 138 and Sterling at 285, with Sterling registering his pin in just 12 seconds.
