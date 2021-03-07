The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team took on a big challenge when it traveled to Forest Lake for a meet on Saturday, Feb. 27.
And while the Bluejackets lost for the first time this season – Forest Lake scored 140.050, while C-I posted a 138.800 score – coach Wendy Rooney knew the challenge would be a positive for her team.
“I know Forest Lake has a quality team, and it’s important to go against quality teams during the season,” she said. “We knew it would be a good competition and a fun meet.”
Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron naturally was pleased by her team’s win, but she also realized it merely was a warm-up for the section tournament, when the two teams will clash on Friday, March 19, in a battle to earn a berth in the state meet.
“Cambridge-Isanti has been really good in gymnastics for a long time – they are usually the team to beat [in our section],” Pierron said. “And they have a very good team again this season.”
The meet started on a high note for the Bluejackets, who posted a season-best 35.15 total on the uneven parallel bars. Sophomore Laci Lorinser tied her career best with a 9.475 score that was good for second place.
In terms of individual scores, C-I’s best event was the vault, as the team took second through fourth on the way to a 35.55 team score. Junior Laci Leverty led that charge by finishing second with a 9.25 mark, followed by Lorinser (8.975) and eighth grader Abby Kryzer (8.925), whose score was a career best.
The Bluejackets also performed well in the floor exercise, posting a 35.075 thanks to a second-place finish by Leverty (9.35) and a fourth from Lorinser (8.725).
But C-I struggled on the balance beam, finishing with a 33.025 score. Lorinser had the highest score for the Bluejackets with a 8.8 mark.
“I thought we did a phenomenal job on vault, bars and floor,” Rooney said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. They let some frustrations get the better of them on beam, but the energy level and confidence was good.”
In the all-around Lorinser was the leader for Cambridge-Isanti with a 35.975 score, marking the first time this season that neither Lorinser nor Leverty won an individual event or the all-around title.
“They are a great one-two punch,” Rooney said. “They are super-hard workers, and it’s fun to see that hard work translate into good routines and success in meets.”
Two days earlier the Bluejackets rolled to a 140.875-125.275 victory over Princeton, the team’s sixth Mississippi 8 Conference win this season.
Lorinser took first in the vault (9.0), bars (8.95) and beam (9.1), while Leverty led the way on the floor (9.3). The Bluejackets swept the top three spots in the all-around, with Lorinser (36.175) first, followed by Kryzer (34.525) and sophomore Alison Barber (34.425) in a finish that showcased C-I’s depth.
“Alison Barber has been an important part of the varsity rotation for several years,” Rooney said. “Alison has very clean form, and that’s a really big deal.
“Abby Krizer was new to the varsity last year and is doing even better this year. She’s added some difficulty to her routines and cleaned up her form. And Aubrey Wilson is a seventh grader who has skyrocketed in the last month. Now she’s a very important part of our scoring as well.”
Rooney said last week’s competitions should help spotlight ways in which the team can continue to improve as the season progresses.
“Right now, the goal is to give the girls more confidence in what they are doing,” she said. “They have the skills they need; they just doubt themselves sometimes. So to complete these skills in competition is important for their confidence in future meets.
“We need to make sure we hit more routines than we miss. When we reach the section meet, we want to be at a point where they are going to feel they are going to be successful with everything they do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.