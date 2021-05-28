The Cambridge-Isanti girls track team knew it had a chance to advance to the Class 3A True Team state meet.
But the Bluejackets did more than just qualify: They virtually lapped the field in the meet run at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, May 20. C-I finished with 451.5 points, 43 more than second-place Forest Lake in the best among all of the competitions in Section 5.
The victory was a combination of strong performances and big surprises, with the strong performances coming in the springs and the jumps.
“Our jumpers and our sprinters really won the meet for us,” acting coach Linda Droubie said. “We have a very talented group of kids in that area.”
The top individual was junior Aiyana Knight, who set a school record in the 400 with her winning time of 59.47.
“Aiyana Knight is the most beautiful, graceful runner you will ever see,” Droubie said. “It doesn’t even look like she is working. We knew it was only a matter of time before she broke the record.”
The Bluejackets’ depth in the sprints was impressive. C-I took the top three spots in the 100 thanks to sophomore Anika Larson (13.24), Knight (13.25) and senior Kaylee Clement (13.28), then placed 2-3-5 in the 200 thanks to Larson (26.88), Knight (26.93) and Clement (27.63).
Larson also finished fifth in the 400 with a 1:04.15 clocking.
The depth of the Bluejackets in the sprints allowed C-I to use its big point-scorers in individual events and still have enough strong runners to win the 4x100 (52.29) and place third in the 4x200 (1:53.53).
Meanwhile Cambridge-Isanti also cleaned up in the jumps. Senior Emily Jones and sophomore Ada Schlenker placed 1-2 in the high jump, with Jones clearing 5-2 while Schlenker reached 5-0. Jones also won the triple jump with a best of 34-9, and Schlenker was fourth in that event with a 32-9 leap.
And in the long jump Clement (16-11) placed second, senior Larissa Block was third (15-10.5) and Jones was fifth (15-9).
“Kaylee Clement and Larissa Block are important competitors for us because they compete in four events in every meet,” Droubie said. “They score a lot of points in the sprints and jumps.”
One of the surprises came at pole vault, where junior gymnast Laci Leverty claimed second place by clearing 11-0.
“She came out for the pole vault three weeks ago,” Droubie said. “Isn’t that crazy? What’s she’s doing right now is 100% about muscle and grit and her gymnastics background.
“Once we spend more time teaching her more technique, I’m super-excited to see what she can do.”
Another top performance came from sophomore Anastacia Carpenter, who placed third in the shot put (31-10.5).
Droubie was quick to give much of the credit for this year’s success to coach Michael Galligan, who is sitting out this season but expects to return next spring.
“He was able to come to the meet and watch – and he was really excited,” Droubie said of Galligan. “I pick his brain on things, and we try to include him when we can — because this is his program.”
The Bluejackets will run in the state True Team meet on a “virtual” basis this week. Cambridge-Isanti competed in a meet at Big Lake on Tuesday, May 25, and submitted those times and distances as its entry in the state competition.
“It’s kind of anticlimactic for our girls, but qualifying for True Team is really impressive,” Droubie said. “We beat some big schools like Forest Lake and White Bear Lake, but we walked away not knowing if we had won. It took away some of the excitement, but we’ve tried to help them understand what they had accomplished.”
Baseball
North Branch opened the week with a 4-2 victory at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 18. Senior Jordan Axberg earned the victory by allowing just six hits and no walks while striking out two in his seven innings of work.
The Vikings then pounded out a 12-2 win at Hibbing on Saturday, May 22. Freshman Andrew Orf had four hits, including a double, while seniors Bryce Skiba and Gavyn Jensen-Schneider each added three hits as part of a 19-hit outburst.
Cambridge-Isanti was shut out twice last week, suffering a 2-0 loss to Zimmerman on Wednesday, May 19, before dropping a 9-0 decision at Centennial on Friday, May 21.
Rush City saw its losing streak extend to six straight games after suffering three losses last week. The Tigers dropped a 13-8 decision at Moose Lake-Willow River on Wednesday, May 19, then fell twice in a doubleheader at Pine City on Saturday, May 22 by scores of 4-1 and 7-0.
Boys Golf
Cambridge-Isanti finished fifth in the Mississippi 8 competition it hosted at Purple Hawk on Wednesday, May 19. The Bluejackets’ score of 337 placed them just one shot in back of Chisago Lakes in fourth place and just six behind Big Lake in third.
Individually, senior Easton Parnell fired a 77 to place third, sophomore Logan Westman took 10th with a round of 83, and sophomore Finn Overby finished 18th with an 85.
North Branch placed seventh in the meet at Purple Hawk with a 362 team score. Eighth grader Tyler Minke led the Vikings with an 86 that was good for 24th place, while junior Jack Gladitsch took 31st with an 88.
Braham placed second in the final Great River Conference meet this season, which was played at Bulrush on Thursday, May 20. The Bombers shot a 390, trailing only Pine City.
Individually senior Zack Yerke led Braham with an 85 that was good for third place, while fellow senior Al Londgren was one shot back in a tie for fourth.
Girls Golf
Cambridge-Isanti placed third in the Mississippi 8 contest held at Princeton Golf Course on Monday, May 17. The Bluejackets posted a team score of 357, just two strokes behind Chisago Lakes in second place and only seven in back of first-place Becker.
Jasmyn Sibell continued her impressive senior season by firing an 84 that was good for third place, while senior Ashton Parnell shot an 88 that placed her eighth. Sophomore Emily Nystrom took 10th with a 91, while senior Maggie Kurowski was two places behind Nystrom with a 94.
North Branch finished fourth at that Princeton meet with a 389, the team’s best total in an M8 meet this season.
Individually junior Hailey Bistodeau tied for medalist honors with an 82 at the meet, while senior Chloe Moline shot a 95 that earned her 17th place.
Softball
North Branch posted a solid 4-1 record last week, which began with a 12-2 win over Princeton on Tuesday, May 18. Seniors Emma Hurd and Sophie Smith each had three hits in the game – Smith had a home run – and combined for six RBIs.
The next day the Vikings outslugged Cloquet 10-8 behind junior Makenna Runk, who had a three-run homer in the victory. Smith, freshman Erin Pederson and freshman Hannah Bernier each drove home two runs.
North Branch bludgeoned St. Francis 16-0 on Thursday, May 20. Junior Lydia Kuhlman earned the shutout win by allowing just four hits while striking out five; she helped lead the offense by going 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Vikings then split a doubleheader with Big Lake on Saturday, May 22, winning the opener 3-0 as Bernier threw a four-hit shutout that included eight K’s. But Big Lake won the nightcap 6-5 in eight innings.
Cambridge-Isanti played only one game last week and dropped a 16-6 decision to Monticello on Friday, May 21.
Braham posted a 1-2 record last week, beginning with a 12-6 win over East Central on Tuesday, May 18. Junior Sophie Anderson got the offense revved up by slugging a triple and scoring two runs in that game.
The Bombers then lost to Spectrum 8-6 two days later despite a strong performance by freshman Nikki Duvernay, who was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. The next day Braham dropped a 10-0 decision to Wrenshall.
It was feast or famine for the Rush City offense as the team went 3-2 last week. The Tigers began the week by shutting out Crosby-Ironton 10-0 on Tuesday, May 18, but three days later managed just two runs to lose both ends of a doubleheader at Proctor by scores of 6-2 and 6-0.
But Rush City rebounded to sweep a twinbill with Pine City the next day, winning by scores of 15-1 and 10-0.
Boys Tennis
Cambridge-Isanti won two matches last week, starting with a 6-1 victory over Princeton on Tuesday, May 18. C-I swept the singles matches, with Erik Kindem winning at first singles, Alex Magnuson coming out on top at second singles, Keagen Lowman winning third singles and Micah Gustafson winning at fourth singles.
Rigo Mork and Caden Chesla won at first doubles, as did the third doubles pairing of Michael Sauze and Reid Stevens.
North Branch then faced the Bluejackets in the final contest before the Section Team tournament for both schools, and C-I earned its second straight 6-1 victory. Kindem, Magnuson, Lowman and Gustafson again swept the singles flights for the Bluejackets, as did the doubles pairings of Mork and Chesla at first doubles and Stevens and Sauze at third doubles.
The lone winners for the Vikings were the second doubles team of Ryan Hink and Kelly Steele.
Boys Track
North Branch senior Harrison Toussaint continued his impressive season by winning both hurdle events in the Class 2A Section 7 True Team meet the Vikings hosted on Tuesday, May 18.
Toussaint won the 110 high hurdles with a time of 16.06, and he also claimed the top spot in the 300 hurdles with a 41.33 clocking. Toussaint also finished second in the long jump with a best distance of 18-11.75.
Junior Logan Murphy won the high jump by claiming 6-2, while fellow junior Zachary Johnson was second in the pole vault after clearing 10-0.
Braham had several strong performances as part of the Class A Section 7 True Team meet hosted by Greenway High School.
Senior Jacob Kern won two events for the Bombers, taking first in the 200 (23.34) and the 400 (53.20) while placing third in the 100 with an 11.84 clocking.
Freshman Bryce Lotz finished fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-0 and also placed in both throwing events. He took ninth in the discus with a best throw of 65-8, and his best of 25-10 was good for 11th in the shot put. And seventh grader Tyler Eklund did well against older competition, placing seventh in both the 400 (1:02.30) and the 800 (2:26.72).
Girls Track
North Branch put together a strong effort in the Class 2A Section 7 True Team meet it hosted on Tuesday, May 18.
Senior Paige Bauer was a big winner for the Vikings, taking first in the high jump (5-2), the long jump (16-8.5) and the pole vault 10-0) while taking third in the 200 with a 28.91 clocking.
Eighth grader Dakota Esget won the 400 (1:04.76) while placing third in both the 100 (13.62) and the 200 (28.91), while Abby Schulte won the shot put (35-0.25) while taking fifth in the discus (81-10), one spot behind senior teammate Alexis Torres (87-3).
Other strong finishes by the Vikings include a second by junior Elizabeth Groen in the 100 hurdles (18.84), and a second-place effort by eighth grader Ella Kuhlman in the 300 hurdles (51.61) while seventh grader Brooke Giese trailed only Bauer in the pole vault after clearing 8-6.
Braham also had several impressive performances in the Class A Section 7 True Team meet hosted by Greenway High School.
Senior Hannah Cornelius swept the sprints at the meet, winning the 100 (13.09), the 200 (26.93) and the 400 (1:01.19). Sophomore Julia Kuhnke also was a winner, taking first in the 800 with a time of 2:28.90.
Other strong efforts for the Bombers included sophomore Mackenzie Arnoldi taking second in the discus (84-5) and fifth in the shot put (22-1.5), sophomore Ella Doble finishing second in the 200 (27.44) and fifth in the 100 (13.70), and senior Sara Piatz taking third in the pole vault (7-6) and eighth in the triple jump (25-8.75).
