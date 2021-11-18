The Cambridge-Isanti girls swim team closed the book on its season with a solid performance at the Class 2A Section 7 meet held at Coon Rapids High School.

Senior Amelia Kroschel was the top-scoring individual for the Bluejackets in this meet as she placed eighth in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 261.35. Also scoring points individually for C-I was senior Zoey Pisula, who placed 16th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:34.51.

The Bluejackets’ 200 medley relay of junior Olivia Hansen, senior Caiya Gibbs, junior Cassandra Thompson and senior Kasey Catton placed eighth with a time of 2:13.75, while the 200 free relay of Gibbs, senior Emma Bellows, junior Gracelyn Szynal and sophomore Arianna Melby also placed eighth with a 1:55.24 clocking.

C-I’s 400 free relay of Bellows, freshman Olivia Thompson, Pisula and Melby finished eighth in that event with a time of 4:11.20.

Cambridge-Isanti finished eighth in the meet with 78 points.

