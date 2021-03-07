While the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team won 10 of its first 11 games, coach Jody Ledahl has always worried that his inexperienced team – which returned only one starter from a year ago – might hit a rough patch at some point in the season.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, Ledahl’s prediction came true in a 74-51 home loss to Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 25.
“We’ve talked about some habits that we’ve been able to get away with this year,” Ledahl said. “But they came back to bite us in this game.”
Buffalo entered the contest with a misleading 2-9 record, which is largely a product of playing in a league against state-ranked opponents such as Hopkins and Wayzata. But against C-I, the Bison made 11 3-pointers, shooting 42% from behind the arc; Buffalo also forced the Bluejackets to commit 17 turnovers and allowed just five offensive rebounds.
“Defensively we knew they wanted to shoot 3’s, but we kept over-helping – and that’s been a habit all year long,” Ledahl said. “And offensively we’re not patient; we’re used to getting that early shot. This team forces you to grind it out, and we haven’t been forced to do that much this year.”
Junior Mikayla Aumer finished with 14 points, but was the only Bluejacket to score in double figures in the loss.
Things went better for Cambridge-Isanti in a 59-30 win over St. Francis the previous evening. Eight different Bluejackets scored, led by Aumer’s 20 points, while sophomore Croix Vavra nearly finished with a double-double as she scored 7 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
North Branch could not muster enough offense to avoid a 57-31 loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Eighth grader Ella Kuhlman led the Vikings with 13 points, while senior Kate Carlson finished with 8 points and nine rebounds.
“We got off to a really slow start and did not shoot the ball well in the first half,” said coach Alison Trampe of her team, which trailed 30-8 at halftime. “We regrouped and played much better in the second half, but the halftime deficit was too much to overcome.”
Braham won twice in three days last week, starting with a 68-10 blowout of Isle on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Two days later the Bombers won at Onamia 70-45, improving their season’s record to 10-4 overall and 9-3 in the Great River Conference, good for second place in the league.
Rush City dropped a 70-39 decision at Pine City, which is ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 2A, on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Tigers stand 7-4, good for third in the GRC, and are 7-5 overall this year.
Cambridge Christian saw its only scheduled game last week get canceled, so the Warriors instead began preparing for the Christian Athletic League tournament that begins Thursday, March 4.
As the sixth seed in the tournament, CCS will face No. 3 seed Valley Christian on Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato in a contest starting at 3 p.m.
If the Warriors win on Thursday, they will play the second-seeded Rochester Home School team the next day at 6 p.m. If they lose Thursday, CCS will face the loser of a contest between Immanuel Lutheran and St. Cloud Christian on Friday, March 5, at 8 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Cambridge-Isanti lost twice on the road last week, starting with a 59-53 setback at St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Seniors Rigo Mork and Aleck Dee each had 12 points to lead the Bluejackets in that contest.
C-I then dropped a 72-50 decision at Chisago Lakes on Friday, Feb. 26 despite 21 points from sophomore Kobe Karels.
North Branch continued its struggles in tight contests, losing a 72-70 decision to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Junior Trevor Johnson led the Vikings with 26 points, while sophomore Carson Klein added 17.
Six of the Vikings’ 10 losses this season have been by 6 points or less, and in those six setbacks, NB has lost by a combined 21 points.
Braham won a pair of games last week, knocking off St. John’s Prep 56-52 on Thursday, Feb. 25, then winning at home against Onamia by a 54-36 count the following night.
The two wins give the Bombers six wins in their last seven contests and improve their season’s record to 7-4.
Rush City split its two games last week, starting with a 76-46 loss to Mora on Monday, Feb. 22. Nine different players scored for the Tigers in that contest, led by senior Zeth Hahn with 11 points and sophomore Tony Daas with 9.
Rush City rebounded by scoring 41 points in the second half of a come-from-behind 61-54 victory at Pine City on Friday, Feb. 26. Daas led the way with 26 points, while Hahn scored 9 and junior Will Campbell added 8.
Cambridge Christian lost a narrow 59-57 decision to Foundation Christian on Thursday, Feb. 25. Johan Pankan and Evan Tebben combined for 43 points and 36 rebounds in the loss, with Pankan finishing with 21 points and 24 rebounds while Tebben had 22 points and 12 boards.
Cambridge Christian will enter the Christian Athletic League tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face St. Cloud Christian on Thursday, March 4, in a 12:30 p.m. contest.
With a win, the Warriors would advance to play top-seed Immanuel Lutheran, the host school, the next day at 10:30 a.m. If CCS loses on Thursday, it will drop to the consolation bracket to face the loser of a game between the Rochester Home School and Valley Christian at 3:30 p.m. the next day.
Boys Hockey
Cambridge-Isanti rebounded from a loss to Monticello the previous week by beating the Moose 4-2 in a contest played at the Isanti Ice Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Bluejackets led 2-0 after the first period thanks to goals by seniors Tyler Haupert and Jacob Ziebarth, and senior Nathan Schibilla added a goal in the second. Senior Nathaniel Bauer collected an empty-net goal in the final minute of the contest to ice the victory.
Senior Bobby Hendricks finished with 37 saves to earn the victory.
Girls Hockey
The Northern Tier Stars were unable to claim a victory in two home contest against a pair of difficult non-conference opponents.
The Stars began the week with a 5-2 loss to Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at East Bethel. In that contest the visitors scored a pair of goals in each of the first two periods to cruise to the win.
The Northern Tier Stars notched third-period goals by senior Jenna Kurkowski and sophomore Kathryn Busse to avoid the shutout, while senior goaltender Meghan Gibb finished with 29 saves.
Two nights later the Stars surrendered a goal with less than six minutes to go in the third period and dropped a 3-1 decision to Mahtomedi at Isanti.
Junior Samantha Olson scored for NTS at the 3:46 mark of the second period for her team’s lone goal, while Gibb finished with 33 saves.
Boys Swimming
Cambridge-Isanti closed out the regular season with a 97-80 loss to St. Anthony on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Senior Mitchell Patrick won two events in that meet, taking first in the 50 free with a time of 23.04, while claiming the 100 back with a 1:04.96 clocking. Fellow senior Eli Bingham won the 100 breast with a time of 1:08.40.
The Bluejackets’ 200 medley relay of Patrick, Bingham, sophomore John Humphrey and freshman Christopher Williams won that event with a time of 1:50.97, while the 400 free relay of Humphrey, sophomore Michael Sauze, Williams and Patrick also finished first with a 3:45.86 clocking.
Wrestling
Cambridge-Isanti continued its impressive season, going 4-1 last week to improve to 17-9 for the year.
The Bluejackets got off to a tough start, losing to Princeton 50-21 on Thursday, Feb. 25, but they quickly rebounded to knock off Milaca-Faith Christian 48-23.
The following evening C-I handed Mississippi 8 foe St. Francis a 48-18 loss before sweeping two matches on Saturday, Feb. 27. Cambridge-Isanti beat Monticello 52-26, then beat Rush City-Braham 47-30.
Two of the standouts for the Bluejackets last week were freshman Leo Edblad and senior Devan Jones. Both were undefeated in their five matches, with Edblad collecting three pins and a forfeit at 106 pounds while adding a pin at 113; Jones finished with two pins, a decision and two forfeits at 220.
Cambridge-Isanti was not the only Mississippi 8 team Rush City/Braham tackled last week as the Tigers suffered a 40-21 loss to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 25. Rush City/Braham did claim a 66-9 victory over Nash-Kee-Greenway that evening.
Sophomore Landon Umbreit won all three of his matches last week, collecting three pins at 126 pounds. Other undefeated wrestlers for the Tigers were Jesse Eklund at 160 and Masyn Londgren at 285; both collected a pin over Cambridge-Isanti and won by forfeit in their other two matches.
And North Branch also took on several bigger schools in its four matches last week. The Vikings began the week with a narrow 42-41 loss to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 23, then dropped a 57-18 decision to Delano.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Vikings traveled to Centennial, losing to the host school 43-27 while also falling to Andover 49-24.
Senior Josh Logan won all four of his matches at 145 last week, collecting two pins and two forfeits, while junior Brandt Bombard also was 4-0 thanks to two pins, a technical fall and a decision at 160.
