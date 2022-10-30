The postseason is here for the Cambridge-Isanti cross country teams.
Diving into the second season, the Bluejackets got their journey kicked off by hosting the Mississippi 8 Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Isanti Middle School.
Cambridge-Isanti held its own against conference opponents, placing fourth for the girls while the boys claimed fifth in the meet.
Looking to the Bluejacket girls, the team raced phenomenally, said coach Josh Lowman.
“The girls ran their fastest average time for our girls team in the last four years,” he said.
The strong overall performance was led by a trio of Cambridge-Isanti runners reaching All-Conference. Pacing the pack had Kenna Sjoberg at the top of the standings, as the freshman claimed eight in the tough field via her time of 20:06.
Sjoberg figured to factor in for an All-Conference slot into the race while the other two Bluejackets to earn the honor, Kendyl Izzo and Molly Larson, needed strong showings to join their teammate.
Izzo and Larson were both able to do just that, said Lowman.
“Those two really dug down and earned it.”
The senior Izzo powered to a 20:54, good enough for 13th, while Larson came in at 21:16 for 16th. Larson’s finish gave her the last All-Conference award, as the top 16 are honored.
Lydia Smisson (21:56), Athena Schoen (23:26) and Brooke Jankovich (23:27) rounded things out for Cambridge-Isanti.
Turning to the Bluejackets boys, Hunter Jacobson again took the point. The freshman blazed to a 17:43, placing him 15th in the meet, earning Jacobson All-Conference.
Just barely missing out on also taking home All-Conference honors was Jonas Kennedy. Kennedy came in a 17:52, placing 18th, six seconds away from the 16th spot and the accolade. The junior still earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Weston Catton (18:26), Noah McGovern (18:37), Ethan Bergloff (18:47), Keagen Lowman (18:56.5), Leo Edblad (19:01) and Peyton Dombeck (19:22) made up the rest of the Bluejacket runners.
The fourth-place finish for C-I’s boys was a solid spot to finish for the team against tough opposition, coach Lowman said.
“The boys ran pretty good. That’s about as good as they could have placed; it’s a loaded conference,” he said as Big Lake, Monticello and Becker are all among the top teams in Class AA.
Up next for Cambridge-Isanti is the Section 7AAA Championships. Lowman looks for the teams to improve their placements in the event from last year.
“Both teams should move up from where they finished last year,” he said.
The race will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Anoka High School.
Braham
Bombers cross country
The Braham cross country team competed in the Great River Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct 18. Freshman Ava Johnson scored a top-10 finish by placing seventh with a time of 22.10.00 to lead the girls team. Senior Alison Shockman finished 21st with a time of 23:57.00.
The boys were led by junior Isaak Coolidge, who finished 10th with a time of 19:26.00. Junior Ben White finished right behind Coolidge, placing 11th with a time of 20:02.00.
Bombers volleyball
The Braham volleyball team finished the regular season on a high note by traveling to Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and coming through with a decisive 3-0 win. The Bombers dominated the Jaguars in each set, winning by scores of 25-7, 25-14, 25-10.
It has been an up-and-down season for the Bombers, who finish the season with a record of 9-10. The team will look to find more consistency as it enters the playoffs. The convincing win over the Jaguars should give Braham a much-needed confidence boost.
The Bombers will open postseason play when they play host to Ogilvie High School in the quarterfinals of the Section 5A Tournament. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct 28.
Cambridge-Isanti
Bluejackets volleyball
The Cambridge-Isanti girls volleyball team was in action on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for its regular-season finale, taking on Chisago Lakes.
Powered by Brooklyn Dickey and Ada Schlenker, the Bluejackets swept away the Wildcats 3-0, and now look toward the postseason. The Bluejackets won the sets 25-17, 25-23 and 25-19.
Dickey had her hand in 38 assists for Cambridge-Isanti, while Schlenker took advantage for 16 kills in the victory.
The Bluejackets finished the year with an 18-9 record, 6-2 in the Mississippi 8, good enough for third place.
Sections are set to begin for Cambridge-Isanti. The Bluejackets earned the sixth seed in Section 7AAAA and headed to third-seeded Forest Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The playoff contest was not completed at press time.
The winner between Cambridge-Isanti and Forest Lake will play the winner of seventh-seeded Duluth East and second-seeded Andover on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the home of the higher remaining seed.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors volleyball
The Cambridge Christian volleyball team lost to the RAHS Defenders by a 3-1 score on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home.
The Warriors dropped the first two sets before bouncing back for a third set victory. The Defenders regained form to send Cambridge Christian to the loss.
With the loss, the Warriors own a 1-15 record.
Warriors soccer
The Cambridge Christian soccer team rallied from a first-half deficit to battle to a 3-3 tie versus the RAHS Defenders on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Cambridge.
Down 1-0, the Warriors scored three second-half goals while the Defenders added two scores of their own to end the game in a draw.
Austin Baas had two goals and an assist, aided by Samuel Tivane Jr., who added a score and assist of his own.
Cambridge-Christian is 4-7-6 on the year.
North Branch
Vikings volleyball
The North Branch volleyball team finished its regular season strong with a 3-0 home win over Big Lake on Tuesday, Oct 18. The Vikings made quick work of the opposition, dispatching of the Hornets in straight sets by the scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-20.
The Vikings finish the season 15-12 overall, 6-1 in Mississippi 8 play.
North Branch kicks off the postseason with a tough matchup right away. The No. 4 seed Vikings will host the fifth-seeded Princeton Tigers in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AAA Tournament on Thursday, Oct 27.
The winner will earn a trip to face top seed Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Vikings cross country
North Branch traveled to Isanti Middle School to compete in the Mississippi 8 Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Sophomore Jordan Stum continued his impressive campaign, finishing 14th overall in the boys race with a time of 17.37.90. Freshman Andrew Witkowski broke the 20-minute mark, finishing 44th with a time of 19:46.50.
The North Branch girls were led by seventh grader Ava Witkowski, who finished 36th with a time of 23:57.10.
