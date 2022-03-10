The girls basketball teams from Cambridge-Isanti and Braham remain alive as the section basketball tournament begins its second week.
Cambridge-Isanti began its quest for a Class 4A Section 7 title with a 65-38 win over Anoka at home on Thursday, March 3. Senior standout Mikayla Aumer scored 28 points to lead the Bluejackets, who also got 25 points and 20 rebounds from the Wiltrout twins. Evelyn Wiltrout finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while her sister Maraya added 11 points and 10 boards.
C-I, the No. 4 seed in the section, played top-seeded Centennial on the road on Tuesday, March 8 in a contest that was not completed at press time. With a win, the Bluejackets would advance to the section championship contest against either Blaine or Andover.
That game is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at North Branch starting at 7 p.m.
North Branch opened play in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament with a 60-42 home win over Hibbing on Tuesday, March 1. Senior Paige Peaslee led the way with 26 points and 14 rebounds, while freshman Ella Kuhlman made eight 3-pointers on her way to 26 points.
“We knew, coming into the game, that Hibbing had a few starters back since we played them in early February, so we were expecting a close game,” coach Alison Trampe said. “It was a two-point game at halftime, but just like so many other games this season, we were able to pull away in the second half.
“It was our first section quarterfinal win since the 2015-16 season, and it was fun to see this special group of girls experience that excitement together.”
The Vikings saw their season come to an end with an 81-51 loss to top-seeded Grand Rapids on the road Friday, March 4. Peaslee and Kuhlman again provided plenty of offense, with Peaslee scoring 26 points while Kuhlman added 22.
“Grand Rapids shot the ball extremely well and, despite different defensive looks we threw at them, they just couldn’t miss in the first half,” Trampe said. “Even though it was not the outcome we were hoping for, we accomplished a lot this season as a team and have so much to be proud of.
“Our seniors – Hailey Bistodeau, Paige Peaslee, Brooke Rothe and Kenna Runk – have done so much for our program on and off the court, and they will be greatly missed.”
Rush City saw its season come to a close with a 58-42 loss at Osakis in the opening round of Class 2A Section 6 tournament on Thursday, March 3.
Braham opened play in the Class A Section 5 tournament with a 56-19 home romp over East Central on Thursday, March 3. The Bombers then advanced to the East Division finals with a 47-30 win over Barnum at Hinckley two nights later.
Braham, which was the top seed in the East Division of the bracket, played Ogilvie at Hinckley on Wednesday, March 9 in a contest that was not completed at press time.
If the Bombers won, they advanced to the Section championship contest against either Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa or Nevis; that game would be played on Friday, March 11 starting at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.
The Cambridge Christian girls saw their season come to the end at the Christian Athletic League tournament hosted by Immanuel Lutheran in Mankato.
The Warriors, who entered the tournament with a six-person roster, suffered a blow even before the tournament began when Josie VanHatten was hurt on the Tuesday prior to the tournament.
“We already had Wendy McArton having knee problems, so even though both played, neither was 100%,” coach Brian Bergman said. “Give them credit for gutting it out and playing so we didn’t have to forfeit.”
Community Christian, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, handed the seventh-seeded Warriors a 62-30 loss on Thursday, March 3. Sophomore Kaaler Hoyez led CCS with eight points, while eighth grader Grace Estenson and junior Amelia Prokop each added seven.
That dropped Cambridge Christian into the consolation bracket, where they dropped a 50-32 decision to the host school that evening, then lost to South Metro 47-27 then next morning.
“We started out slow in the first half against Immanuel, but the score of the second half was 20-18,” Bergman said. “Against South Metro we played a good first half and were only down 20-16, but we ran out of gas in the second half.
“Playing three games in 24 hours was just too much for a small roster such as ours.”
Estenson led the way against Immanuel with 12 points, while Hoyez added eight. Van Hatten topped the Warriors with eight against South Metro, while Estenson added seven.
Junior Jane Swenson was named to the CAL all-tournament team, and also was named All-CAL while Prokop received honorable mention on the all-league team.
“Jane led us in steals and assists in the tournament, and she also played great defense,” Bergman said. “In our first game, she held Community Christian’s top scorer without any points until the final minutes, and against Immanuel she held their top scorer scoreless.
“I thought it was good that the other coaches noticed her hustle and defense.”
While the team was unable to earn a victory in the league tournament, Bergman was happy with the development of a generally young team over the course of the season.
“There were signs of improvement, even though some of those signs did not show up on the scoreboard,” he said. “They improved in the nuances of the game, such as boxing out for rebounds, being in the right spot on offense, and doing a lot of little things right. They improved so much this season, and it will be fun to see them improve in the future.
“They also played with a lot of character and had good attitudes, and I appreciate that.”
The good news for Cambridge Christian is that there is only one senior on this year’s roster, but Bergman said McArton will be missed.
“She has had a knee injury all season, and she probably will need surgery soon to fix it,” he said. “She was there when we needed her all season long, and I have a lot of respect for her and what she did.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cambridge-Isanti will enter section play on a bit of a roll after ending the regular season with a 69-63 win at North Branch on Thursday, March 3. Junior Kobe Karels made six 3-pointers and finished with 34 points in the victory, while sophomore John Troolin added 12.
The Bluejackets will be the No. 8 seed in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament and will open against top-seeded Andover on the Huskies home floor on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
If the Bluejackets pull off the upset, they would again be on the road to face either Duluth East or Blaine in a semifinal contest on Tuesday, March 15 starting at 7 p.m.
North Branch got 25 points from senior Trevor Johnson in the home loss to Cambridge-Isanti, while senior Adam Rehm and junior Carson Klein added 15 and 11 points, respectively.
The Vikings are the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament and joined top-seeded Hibbing in enjoying first-round byes. North Branch will host either Hermantown or Duluth Denfeld in a second-round game on Tuesday, March 15 starting at 7 p.m.
Rush City has won 10 of its last 11 games entering section play after claiming two wins last week. The Tigers opened the week with an 80-76 home win over Barnum on Tuesday, March 1, then finished the regular season with a 20-4 record by besting St. John’s Prep 66-57 two nights later.
Rush City is the No. 9 seed in the Class 2A Section 6 tournament and will travel to Milaca to face the eighth-seeded Wolves on Thursday, March 10 starting at 7 p.m. With a win, the Tigers would advance to a second-round contest against either top-seeded Annandale or Maple Lake on Saturday, March 12 starting at 1 p.m. at St. John’s University.
Braham finished the regular season on a high note by crushing Maple Lake 65-42 on Friday, March 4. Junior Caleb Schusted led the way with 24 points in the victory, while sophomore Braden Grams added 11.
The Bombers are the No. 6 seed in the East Division of the Class A Section 5 tournament and will travel to Kaleidoscope Charter on Thursday, March 10 starting at 7 p.m. If the Bombers win that contest, their next contest would be against either Cromwell-Wright or McGregor.
That game would take place Saturday, March 12 at Hinckley starting at 2:30 p.m.
Cambridge Christian finished the season on a high note by winning the consolation bracket title at the CAL Tournament this past weekend.
The Warriors, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, opened with a 55-54 loss to Rochester’s home school team, the Rochester Defenders on Thursday, March 3.
“When we played them a few weeks ago, they beat us by 18 points,” CCS coach Jeff Bonkoski said. “We knew that to win, we would have to play an outstanding game, and they would have to make some mistakes. We had nothing to hang our heads about that game, but what we needed to happen just didn’t happen.”
Senior Bryan Laska scored 16 points while freshman Jeremiah Newton added 11 in that setback, which dropped Cambridge Christian into the consolation bracket. But the Warriors rebounded nicely to knock off St. Cloud Christian 63-41 the following morning.
“The last time we played this team, we had an outstanding game and won easily. But in this game we entered a little overconfident, and they surprised us,” Bonkoski said. “I thought we rebounded nicely at halftime and played much better. We made some adjustments, especially on defense, and we earned a good victory.”
The Warriors had four different players score in double figures in the victory, led by the 14 points and 18 rebounds of senior Kyle Morrison. Laska also had 14 points, while senior Caleb Boettcher scored 10 and sophomore Christopher Laska had 11.
That lifted Cambridge Christian into the consolation final contest against Valley Christian, a team the Warriors had beaten with a last-second shot just a week earlier. In this rematch CCS used a late run to claim a 56-41 win and earn fifth overall.
“They remembered that last game, and they were highly motivated to beat us,” Bonkoski said. “That wasn’t our best game physically this season, but mentally we were just so determined to win.
“The determining factor for us was pure desire, pure hustle. We weren’t going to lose, so our boys did what they needed to do to win.”
Morrison posted another double-double in that contest, finishing with 19 points and 17 rebounds, while Newton also had a double-double with 12 points and 14 boards. Christopher Laska also reached double figures with 13 points in the win.
Morrison and Bryan Laska were named to the all-tournament team, and both were named to the All-CAL team while Boettcher earned honorable mention.
