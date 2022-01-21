The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team set a school record on Friday, Jan. 14, by claiming its 12th straight victory with a 3-2 overtime win over Pine City at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Knocking off the Dragons to set the record was especially sweet, since Pine City knocked the Bluejackets out of the playoffs last season – and C-I has not forgotten.
“Credit to Pine City for testing us; they really brought it against us,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Jarad Ziebarth said. “I didn’t like the way we played in the first period, but I thought we got better as the game went on.”
Pine City scored the only goal of the first period, but sophomore Will O’Donovan tied the game with a second-period goal. Sophomore Seth Terhell’s unassisted goal gave the Bluejackets the lead early in the third, but the Dragons tied the game late in that period.
In overtime senior Peyton Andrews scored a power-play goal at 5:49 to give Cambridge-Isanti the victory that helped it surpass the 11 consecutive wins by the 2005-06 team.
“Peyton put on a few moves, got to the net and made a sweet move to win the game,” Ziebarth said. “He was out for part of the game, because he got hit by a puck and it crushed his finger. But he came back into the game – and we’re sure glad he did.”
Ziebarth said the win streak has helped boost the confidence of a team that lost a number of seniors after last season.
“I can see, especially with our ‘red’ line – Will O’Donovan, Seth Terhell and Finn Overby – there was a learning curve early in the year,” Ziebarth said. “You can see the development with those guys, but really with everybody. The confidence they have built has been incredible.
“And our ‘blue’ line, which is senior Jaxon Jones centering seniors Wyatt Lindell and Trey Green, continues to be our solid, go-to line. They showed up, and they continue to grow.”
And tying it all together has been the strong play of freshman Jaxon Sibell in goal. Entering play this week, Sibell is 11-0 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a 93.3% save percentage.
“Jaxon gave us a chance to win the game,” Ziebarth said after the Pine City contest. “I think this is just the beginning for him. When he makes some of the saves he makes, it’s easier to play a little harder in front of him. We’ve gotten excellent goaltending; and when the goaltending is solid, the boys in front of him play with confidence.”
The victory over Pine City was one of three wins for the Bluejackets last week. They knocked off Becker-Big Lake 10-3 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, as Green finished with a hat trick and two assists while Lindell, Overby and O’Donovan each had two goals.
The following evening the Bluejackets beat Northern Edge, the co-op team featuring players from North Branch and St. Francis, by a 3-2 margin.
C-I’s Overby scored the lone goal of the first period and added an unassisted goal in the second before senior Trevor Ripley scored midway through the second for Northern Edge.
Overby completed his hat trick with a power-play goal at 2:34 of the third period, and that goal proved crucial when senior Alex Langevin scored for Northern Edge at 16:27. Sibell finished with 20 saves to earn the win for Cambridge-Isanti, while senior Jake Kolb had 24 saves for Northern Edge.
Northern Edge bounced back nicely from that loss by shutting out Becker-Big Lake 7-0 on Friday, Jan. 14. Junior Aaron Smith and Ripley had first-period goals, while junior Owen Dubois and senior Carsen Thorson had second-period goals.
Northern Edge pulled away thanks to a pair of third-period goals by Langevin, while senior Isaiah Scarborough added a power-play goal to close the scoring. Senior Luke Opdahl stopped all 17 shots he faced to earn the victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Branch began the week with a 75-53 victory over Becker on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Three Vikings – seniors Adam Rehm and Trevor Johnson along with junior Carson Klein – each scored 16 points, while senior Travis Schoeberl added 15.
“I thought we played our best basketball of the season,” coach Todd Dufault said. “Becker is really good, so to outscore them 42-20 in the second half was pretty amazing. … After being tied at 33 at half, we needed to bring more intensity and be more physical on defense, and the guys did just that.”
Three nights later North Branch, which has risen to seventh in the Class 3A state rankings, lost to Princeton, which is No. 5 in the rankings, by an 83-72 score on Friday, Jan. 14. Johnson led the way with 24 points, while senior Andrew Thauwald scored 17 and Schoeberl added 13.
“I thought we came out a bit tentative,” Dufault said. “We were not playing within our capabilities and Princeton is way too good to not make you pay for it. Down 11 at half, we were able to regroup and, once again, came out in the second half with some purpose, and we were able to grab a 3-point lead with about six minutes to go in the game.
“Princeton responded very well and eventually wore us down the last five minutes of the game. They made the plays and deserved to win. But I was very proud of our fight.”
Cambridge-Isanti lost two games by a total of just 5 points last week. The first setback was an 82-79 loss at Big Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 11, despite 27 points by Braden Jones and 10 apiece by sophomore John Troolin and junior Kobe Karels.
Two nights later the Bluejackets fell at Becker by a 69-67 score. Jones again led the way with 21 points, while sophomore Elias Dee had 17 and Karels added 10.
Braham split two games last week. The Bombers opened the week with a 53-18 loss at Mora on Monday, Jan. 10, but bounced back to crush Mille Lacs 71-40 on Friday, Jan. 14.
Cambridge Christian played one game last week and lost at Valley Christian 41-22. Seniors Caleb Boettcher and Bryan Laska each scored 6 points to lead the Warriors.
GYMNASTICS
Cambridge-Isanti began the week with a 138.575 to 136.35 victory over St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 13. Freshman Abby Kryzer put together a strong performance against the Knights, posting a career-best 9.225 to win the vault and a season-high 8.8 to take third on the beam.
Junior Alison Barber won the floor exercise with a 9.25 and finished second on the beam with an 8.9. Kryzer also took second in the all-around with another career-best score, a 35.8.
The Bluejackets then posted an impressive 143.15 to finish fourth at the Lakeville Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Barber won the beam with a fine 9.45 mark, while senior Laci Leverty – who was still recovering from illness that had limited her participation against St. Francis – took fifth in the vault (9.4) and fourth on the bars (9.25), while Kryzer was sixth on the bars with a 9.15 mark.
Leverty finished sixth in the all-around with a 36.25 score, while Kryzer surpassed 36 for the first time in her career and placed seventh with a 36.05 mark.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars split two matches last week.
The Stars began the week with a 3-2 victory at Pine City on Thursday, Jan. 13, as sophomore Kennedy Cusick and junior Marissa Miller netted first-period goals, while senior Jenna Hari scored what proved to be the game-winner just a minute into the final period.
Senior Meghan Gibb finished with 28 saves to claim the win.
The Stars then lost to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3-0 on Saturday, Jan. 15, at East Bethel despite 34 saves by Gibb.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cambridge-Isanti faced a challenging week, which began with a home meet against Mississippi 8 power Monticello that the Bluejackets lost 95-83 on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Sophomore Christopher Williams was a double winner for C-I in that meet, taking first in both the 200 free (2:07.23) and the 100 back (1:03.66). Other winners for the Bluejackets were junior John Humphrey in the 100 fly (1:04.63), eighth grader Gavin Baar in the 100 breast (1:42.32), and the 400 free relay of sophomore Joseph Larkin, juniors Aidan Timmann and Michael Sauze, and Williams, who posted a 3:58.93 clocking.
Cambridge-Isanti then finished seventh at the Class 2A Section 7 True Team meet hosted by Coon Rapids High School on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Bluejackets earned 431 points; Duluth won the meet with 1,460 points.
Williams posted two exceptional performances in this meet, finishing fifth in the 50 free with a time of 23.65 while taking seventh in the 100 back with a 1:03.92 clocking. Humphrey also placed 13th in the 100 fly (1:02.27).
Cambridge-Isanti also had two relays earn 12th place. The 200 medley relay of Williams, Larkin, Humphrey and Timmann covered that distance in 1:58.44, while the 400 free relay of Humphrey, Sauze, Timmann and Williams placed 12th with a 3:57.69 clocking.
WRESTLING
Cambridge-Isanti opened last week by pounding Monticello 58-11 on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Bluejackets got pins from seventh grader Brady Huntley at 106, junior Carter Wothe at 126, sophomore Maverick Henderson at 145, eighth grader Shawn Henderson at 195, senior Scott Simpson at 220 and freshman Deke Scott at 285, while sophomore Cal Droubie received a forfeit at 113.
The Bluejackets then finished third at the Kiffmeyer Duals hosted by St. Cloud Tech on Saturday, Jan. 15. C-I opened that event by crushing Sauk Rapids-Rice 63-9 before losing to eventual tournament champ New Prague by a 40-28 margin in the semifinals. The Bluejackets bounced back to claim third in the tournament by beating the host school 37-37 in a match determined by criteria.
Among the wrestlers who went 3-0 at Kiffmeyer were sophomore Gunner Doty, who had a pin, a decision and a forfeit at 113; junior Blaine Wald, who earned two pins and a decision at 120; Wothe, who also had two pins and a decision at 126; and junior Treytin Byers, who had a pin and a major decision at 182 before moving to 170 for the St. Cloud Tech match and claiming another major decision.
North Branch fought through a tough week, which began with two losses in a triangular the team hosted on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Vikings lost to Big Lake 69-3, with senior Ashton LaBelle’s win at 170 as the team’s lone points, then dropped a 78-3 decision to St. Francis, with LaBelle again claiming the only points.
Rush City/Braham lost at Mille Lacs 54-27 on Thursday, Jan. 13. Winners for the Tigers were sophomore Isaak Coolidge with a pin at 132, junior Landon Umbreit with a pin at 145, freshman Dulton Bengtson with a pin at 182, freshman John Cacioppo with a decision at 195, and senior Austin Sterling by forfeit at 285.
