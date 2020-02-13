The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team hosted the top-ranked team in the state on Saturday, Feb. 8.
And while the Bluejackets suffered a 79-61 loss to Eden Prairie that snapped a 17-game win streak, C-I coach Mike McDonald had no regrets about setting up the contest.
“It’s a great experience to play against the No. 1 team in the state, both for our team and our fans, I think,” McDonald said.
When playing the No. 1 team in the state, Cambridge-Isanti needed to make shots while limiting the Eagles’ shooting success. But the Bluejackets struggled to make shots early, and Eden Prairie’s John Henry made 10 3-pointers on the way to 32 points and the Eagles led 38-22 at halftime.
“Our game plan coming in was to focus on doing all the little things right,” McDonald said. “From keeping our turnovers down, from making shots, and all the other little things like blocking out and getting rebounds – we knew we would have to play really well on both ends of the court.”
Cambridge-Isanti was never able to make a run at the Eagles, who had three players besides Henry score in double figures. Drake Dobbs finished with 15 points, Austin Andrews had 14 and Connor Christensen added 10.
“They have multiple weapons,” McDonald said. “If you cheat on one guy, someone else can hurt you. Outside of John Henry, I thought we did a pretty good job. We needed to find Henry earlier and make him put it on the floor instead of allowing him to get into a rhythm. But he got into a rhythm, and that made things difficult for us.”
Henry Abraham led the way for Cambridge-Isanti with 27 points, while Micah Ladd scored 10 and Connor Braaten nearly posted a double-double, finishing with 8 points and nine rebounds.
