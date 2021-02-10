The Rum River Mallards will have plenty of chances to rebound from a painful weekend of U.S. Premier Hockey League action, as they play nine contests in a 13-day span that started on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Last week the Mallards lost twice at Wisconsin Rapids, the top-ranked team in the USPHL. Rum River was beaten 7-1 on Friday, Feb. 5, then absorbed an 11-1 loss the following evening.
On Friday Wisconsin Rapids scored four goals in the first period and rolled to the victory. Rum River’s Carter Robinson scored on the power play at 3:06 of the third period to avoid the shutout, while Austin Bartell made 35 saves in net.
In Saturday’s win the Riverkings scored five goals in the first period and led 7-0 before Cooper Brodzinski scored for the Mallards at 12:35 of the second period. Drew Moseley started in goal for Rum River and made five saves on seven shots before Bartell replaced him midway through the opening period and was credited with 37 saves on 46 shots.
The Mallards began a busy fortnight of action, which includes seven games at the Isanti Ice Arena, with a contest against the Minnesota Mullets on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that was not completed before press time.
Rum River will play a home-and-home series with Rochester on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 12-13. Friday’s contest at the Isanti Ice Arena will begin at 7 p.m., as will Saturday’s game at Rochester.
The Mallards then will host the Dell Ducks on Sunday, Feb. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m., and the following afternoon they will face off against Hudson in a 1 p.m. start at the Isanti Ice Arena. Rum River will host a pair of contests against the Minnesota Mullets on Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 17-19, with a noon faceoff on Wednesday and a 7 p.m. start Friday.
Rum River then will battle Steele County on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Isanti Ice Arena starting at 7 p.m., then will travel to Spooner, Wisconsin, to play the Minnesota Moose the following afternoon in a 3 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.