It was unfortunate there could only be one winner when Rush City faced Braham in a boys basketball contest on Thursday, Feb. 4.
That night two of the better teams in the Great River Conference locked horns on the Bombers’ home court, and momentum swung back and forth in a contest that took overtime to decide.
Eventually Braham, which frittered away an 8-point lead late in the second half, rebounded in the extra period to claim a 74-68 victory.
“In the huddle [before overtime] we talked about hanging together and having a short memory,” Bombers coach Jeff Eklund said. “[Entering overtime] we easily could have hung our heads, but instead we hung together and made plays. I was really proud of the effort these guys gave.”
And while Rush City suffered its first loss of the season, the Tigers showed their resilience with the late rally.
“Despite our poor shooting, despite everything that was going against us, we came back and fought our way back into an overtime,” Rush City coach Tryg Thompson said. “In many ways, it was, ‘Great job, guys.’ Our kids can learn and grow from a game like this.”
The Tigers broke on top quickly, scoring the game’s first 8 points by leaning on full-court pressure, which led to turnovers and fast-break opportunities for easy baskets.
But midway through the first half Braham switched to a 1-3-1 zone, which clogged up the Rush City offense and created easy Bomber baskets through the turnovers it caused.
“Our kids have bought into that defense,” Eklund said. “You have to have the right personnel to run it, and the kids have to buy into playing that defense – and they have to work together. Zach [Yerke] on top does a really nice job, thanks to his long arms, making things difficult for smaller guards. And our guys in the middle, Connor [Johnson] and Jonah [Johnson], did a good job of clogging up the middle.”
The zone resulted in a late spurt by the Bombers that cut Rush City’s halftime advantage to 33-32.
“I subbed at the absolute incorrect time, and when they put the trap on, they scored four quick baskets,” Thompson said. “It was just poor coaching, a bad decision. But also give them credit: They played that zone very well, and we never did seem to get into our offense after that.”
Early in the second half, Rush City’s Zeth Hahn was hit with his third foul, and when the Tigers’ leading scorer came back into the contest he was quickly tagged with his fourth. That helped fuel a Braham run that gave the Bombers a 54-46 lead with 5:26 to play.
But Rush City turned up the pressure, and eventually Hahn connected on a 3-pointer that tied the game with 14 seconds left.
“We like to run, we like to push the ball, and we like the 3 – and those all help in a case like that,” Thompson said.
But Braham was able to regroup and controlled the overtime, holding the Tigers off the board until Ty Stepp made a 3-pointer with 1:25 to play. The Bombers still led after that basket, and they made seven of their final eight free throws to sew up the win.
Yerke led all scorers with 33 points, while Caleb Schusted finished with 9 and Hayden Lee added 8. Hahn led Rush City with 21 points, while Tony Daas scored 19 and Stepp added 12 in a contest Eklund said was indicative of the Great River Conference this season.
“We feel the conference is pretty balanced this year,” he said. “We’ve had good games with East Central and with Pine City, and we think any team can beat any other team in this league on any given night. This win should give us some confidence.”
