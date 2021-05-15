In basketball, reaching 1,000 points is considered a noteworthy milestone for good reason. It signals that a player has been a consistent source of points for generally more than one season.
In track, though, reaching the 1,000-point barrier is hard to imagine. Unlike basketball, where players are welcome to score as many points as they can, track athletes are limited to three running events and one field event – so even a hard-to-accomplish four firsts at a meet that awards 5 points for the top finish would cap an athlete at 20 points.
But Braham track and field coach Amber Hoffman probably has worn out several calculators tallying the points that senior standout Hannah Cornelius has claimed over her career.
Hoffman uses a points system in which first place earns an athlete 10 points. Using that system, Cornelius already has a whopping 1,319 points with events still to run – and after completely missing out on her junior year last spring.
Cornelius had an eye-popping 503 points as an eighth grader, then added 325.5 as a freshman and 300 as a sophomore. This season the senior, who has medaled in five different events at the state meet in her career, already has 99 more points.
“It’s hard to even imagine and accept that her high school career is soon coming to a close,” Hoffman said of Cornelius, who will run collegiately at St. Thomas starting next spring. “A lot of our athletes have expressed their gratitude for her as she pushes them to be better and inspires them to reach their own goals – in meets but also every single day of practice. With her, they can see their goals are attainable.
“We all know it will be hard to see her move on, but we are so thankful for what she has done for this program.
This past winter Cornelius surpassed 1,000 career points for her basketball career.
Baseball
Braham saw a six-game winning streak snapped when it dropped a 6-4 decision at Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, May 4. But the Bombers rebounded nicely by dumping Onamia 10-6 two days later.
Braham enters play this week with a 7-2 record that is good for second place in the Great River Conference behind the Jaguars.
Rush City snapped a three-game losing streak by winning twice last week, edging Isle 4-3 on Tuesday, May 4, before claiming an 8-5 road win at Ogilvie two days later.
The Tigers begin this week in fourth place in the Great River Conference with a 5-3 mark and are 5-4 overall.
Boys Golf
Cambridge-Isanti put together a strong second-place showing in a Mississippi 8 Conference meet held at Pebble Creek on Thursday, May 6. The Bluejackets finished with a team score of 336, three shots ahead of third-place Monticello.
Individually, junior Tucker Kolb led C-I with an 81 that tied for seventh, sophomore Logan Westman was one shot back and tied for ninth while sophomore Trevor Haupert finished 12th with an 85.
North Branch also had a fine effort at Pebble Creek, placing fifth with a 353 that was two shots better than Chisago Lakes.
Eighth grader Tyler Minke fired a 79 to finish fifth individually, while junior Jack Gladitsch took 20th with a round of 87.
Braham placed second among five Great River Conference schools who competed in a league meet at Izaty’s on Wednesday, May 5.
Individually senior Zack Yerke led the Bombers with a fourth-place finish, while fellow senior Al Londgren tied for 12th.
Girls Golf
Cambridge-Isanti finished fourth in a Mississippi 8 meet played at Pebble Creek on Tuesday, May 4, with a team score of 397 that was just four shots behind Monticello.
Senior Jasmyn Sibell continued her impressive season by winning medalist honors by firing an 83, three shots better than Ashley Reed of Becker in second place. Next for the Bluejackets was senior Ashton Parnell, who tied for 16th.
North Branch placed sixth in the Mississippi 8 meet played at Pebble Creek on May 4 with a 414 team score. The top players for the Vikings in that match were senior Chloe Moline and sophomore Olivia Weyenberg, who tied for 16th place.
Braham won its third consecutive Great River Conference match by taking team honors in the meet held at Izaty’s on Tuesday, May 4. Individually Jenna Bostrom tied for medalist honors at that event, while teammate Tessa Burmaster was fourth.
Madison Davis tied for sixth individually, while Hanna Sterling rounded out the Bombers’ top four by placing 10th.
Rush City’s Maggie Roth continued her fine individual play this season by tying Bostrom for medalist honors, marking the third straight league meet where Roth had been the medalist.
Softball
North Branch had a busy week that started with a doubleheader split at Becker on Tuesday, May 4. The Vikings won the opener 4-1 behind freshman Hannah Bernier, who allowed just three hits and struck out six. Maddie Helin and Emma Hurd both led the offense with two hits apiece.
North Branch lost the nightcap to Becker 5-2, but rebounded to claim a 6-1 victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, May 6. Makenna Runk homered in that win, while Peyton Verdon collected a double and a triple while Ava Sittlow had a triple among her two hits.
The next day the Vikings finished the week with a 7-0 victory over Grand Rapids as Bernier fanned 10 batters in the complete-game shutout. Sittlow and Sophie Smith both had two hits to fuel the offense.
“Last week was a grind for us, but it was promising to see different kids in our lineup step up and be clutch,” coach Katherine Crudo said. “Last week we were able to out-execute our opponents; our players were able to come up with big plays on defense and step up big time for us at the plate.”
While Cambridge-Isanti did lose at North Branch, it began the week with a doubleheader sweep of Princeton by scores of 21-0 and 17-5. The Bluejackets ended the week with an 8-3 loss to St. Francis on Friday, Jan. 7.
Braham had both a busy and successful week that began with a 16-0 thumping of East Central on Friday, May 7.
“That was a great team effort in which every girl got to play,” coach Becky Swanson said. “And that’s important, because many of our JV kids got their first at-bats in a varsity game.”
The next day the Bombers won twice in three contests played at Hill City. Braham beat the host school 8-6 in eight innings thanks to hot bats by Arin Zimpel, Hannah Olson and Nickie Duvernay, all of whom had three hits.
The Bombers lost to Cromwell Wright 8-3, but rebounded to knock off Ogilvie 13-12 thanks to a game-winning RBI single by Duvernay. Zimpel pounded her first varsity home run and went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, while Adelia Pierson had two hits, including a double, and scored the winning run.
Rush City opened last week by crushing Barnum 12-2 in six innings thanks in part to a five-run first inning and Kaytlyn Hemming had three hits in the contest, while five other Tigers had two hits. One of the big hits in the first-inning rally was a home run by Ally Rood.
Rush City then posted a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Isle the next day. Kendal Pillar tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a run-scoring double that pushed Madison Biermaier to third, and Biermaier scored the game-winning run by beating a throw to home plate on a ground ball off the bat of Bella Folkema.
The Tigers closed the week with a 10-5 loss to undefeated Esko on Friday, May 7. Rood had two hits, including her seventh home run of the season, while Katelyn Buehring also had a pair of hits.
Boys Tennis
After opening the week with a blowout victory, Cambridge-Isanti found itself in three tight matches last week.
The Bluejackets began the week with a 7-0 whitewash of Big Lake on Tuesday, May 4. Erik Kindem at first singles and Alex Magnuson of second singles both did not lose a game in their straight sets-victory, while Owen Roddy won at third singles and Micah Gustafson won at fourth singles.
Rigo Mork and Keagen Lowman won at first doubles, Elliot Knudsvig and Caden Chesla won at second doubles, and Reid Stevens and Michael Sauze won at third doubles to complete the sweep.
Two days later the Bluejackets suffered a close 4-3 loss to Coon Rapids at home. Magnuson won at second singles and Lowman was victorious at third singles, as was the first doubles team of Mork and Chesla.
Then on Saturday, May 8, C-I defeated Blaine but lost to Grand Rapids by identical 4-3 scores.
The winners in the match against Blaine were Kindem at first singles, Magnuson at second singles and Lowman at third singles, while the first doubles team of Mork and Chesla also was victorious. Kindem also won at first singles against Grand Rapids, as did Lowman at third singles and the Mork-Chesla duo at first doubles.
North Branch began the week with a 5-2 loss to a tough Mora squad on Monday, May 3. The winners for the Vikings in that match were Trevor Johnson at third singles and Gabe Wurdemann at fourth singles.
North Branch then was hamstrung by injuries and quarantines in a 6-1 loss at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 4.
Boys Track
Cambridge-Isanti won a quadrangular at Becker on Tuesday, May 4, scoring 133 points to more than double the 58 points of second-place Chisago Lakes.
Double winners for the Bluejackets at the quadrangular included senior Gaven Ziebarth, who took first in both the 100 (11.59) and the long jump (20-11), and senior Alex Thompson, who won the 400 (53.92) and the triple jump (38-4),
Other winners on the track for C-I were senior Andrew Head in the 300 hurdles (42.36), junior Zander Gallmeier in the 800 (2:09.33), junior Andre Hall in the 200 (24.75) and junior Jaxon Jones in the 3,200 (10:28.36) while senior Jacob Ziebarth won the high jump (6-2) and senior Ethan Hintermeister won the pole vault (14-8).
North Branch finished fourth in the meet at Becker on Tuesday, May 4, collecting 31 points. Senior Harrison Toussaint won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.96 to lead the Vikings in that meet.
Girls Track
Cambridge-Isanti scored 99.5 points to easily win a quadrangular run at Becker on Tuesday, May 4, far outpacing the 65 points of second-place Chisago Lakes.
Senior Kaylee Clement was a double winner for the Bluejackets, taking first in the 100 (13.22) and the long jump (16-5).
Other winners for C-I were senior Allison Barber in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.33, as well as senior Britt Erickson in the 800 (2:42.30), junior Aiyana Knight in the 200 (27.26), and senior Emily Jones in the triple jump (34-11).
North Branch finished fourth at the quadrangular hosted by Becker, but their total of 49.5 points was within seven of the host school in third place.
Senior Paige Bauer was a double winner for the Vikings, taking top honors in the high jump by clearing 5-0 as well as the pole vault with a best height of 11-0. Eighth grader Ella Kuhlman also won the 400 with a time of 1:07.14.
