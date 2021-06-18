The track teams from both Braham and Rush City knew the Class A Section 5 meet hosted by St. John’s University on Wednesday, June 9, would be a challenge.
There were 22 teams competing for just two spots in each event at the state meet, with all of the participants also dealing with the extreme heat the previous week presented.
That is why Rush City coach Mike Vaughan and Braham coach Amber Hoffman preached the same gospel: Compete hard, and let the chips fall where they may.
“I tell kids, ‘You can’t play defense in track,’” Vaughan said. “You can’t waste energy worrying about everyone else; you just have to go and do your best.”
Hoffman agreed and added, “It’s a very pressure-filled sport, but it also comes with opportunity.”
While the competitors from both sides took advantage of the opportunity to perform well, each school will send one competitor to this year’s state meet, which will be run at St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, June 18.
Rush City sophomore sensation Nolan Anderson will compete in the 110 high hurdles at the boys event, which will start at 10 a.m. that day, while Braham senior standout Hannah Cornelius will compete in the 100, 200 and 400 at the girls event starting at 3:30 p.m.
Cornelius not lone star for Bombers
Cornelius advanced to the state meet by placing second in three races. She finished second in the 100 with a time of 12.79, the 200 with a 26.25 clocking that was one-hundredth of a second behind Rockford’s Sara Byers, and the 400 with a time of 58.73 that trailed only Ellie Kuechle of Eden Valley, who set a meet record at 57.49.
“Her times in the 100 and 200 have been dropping all season, but the 400 had plateaued a little bit,” Hoffman said. “But Hannah had really strong competition in the 400, and she rose the occasion. She put on a show in this meet – she was incredible.”
Sophomore Ella Doble also had a strong performance, placing fourth in the 200 (26.90) and fifth in the 100 (13.10) to make the podium twice.
“She was behind seniors in both races, so it’s very realistic to think she can qualify for state in both events next year,” Hoffman said of Doble. “Her times dropped all season, and she just did great things in a very competitive section.”
Hoffman was pleased that Doble had a positive attitude despite competing against Cornelius every day.
“To always be second, would that lead her to think she is strictly second-best?” Hoffman asked. “So in practice every day we tried to teach her something new that would make her better. And you could see her absorb these things and become better – and become the top sprinter next season.
“But she also didn’t ‘settle’ for second; she never backed down. She wanted to beat Hannah, and she worked really hard to try and do it.”
Sophomore Julia Kuhnke placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:22.03. She missed qualifying for state by a mere two seconds, and one of the runners in front of her set a meet record to win.
“Early in the season she just wanted to try the 800,” Hoffman said of Kuhnke. “It’s a tough race, but she and Hannah are two of the toughest runners I’ve ever seen. Over the course of this season Julia dropped 17 seconds [off her time in the 800], and I can’t begin to describe how proud of her I am.
“And her time of 2:22 is phenomenal – she should be going to state.”
In the boys competition, senior Jacob Kern performed well in his final high school races, earning fourth in the 100 (11.49) and the 400 (52.36) to account for 10 of Braham’s 11 points.
“Those are both great times,” Hoffman said. “I wanted him to experience state as a senior, but what more can you ask for than a PR in the 400 and almost a PR in the 100.”
The other boys point was scored by freshman Memphys Campbell, who finished eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.96.
“That was a pretty great result for a ninth-grade boy, because in general ninth graders have some growing and muscle-building yet to do,” Hoffman said. “But that’s a really strong time, and he was running against juniors and seniors.
“I’m proud of him – I’m proud of all of them.”
Anderson one of many Tiger standouts
On the boys side for Rush City, sophomore Nolan Anderson earned his berth in next week’s state meet by placing second in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.80. He also placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.11) and was eighth in the long jump with a best leap of 18-7.75.
“Nolan looked very strong in the prelims of the 110 hurdles,” Vaughan said. “Then he ran side-by-side with Jacob Klug of Maple Lake, who is one of the best hurdlers in the state, and [Klug] pulled Nolan to state. Nolan craves the competition, so I’m really excited to see him compete at state.”
The Tigers scored a good percentage of their points in the relays, with the 4x400 relay of senior Jacy Dominguez-Perrin, senior Mitch Mell, Anderson and senior Timothy Thole taking fifth with a time of 3:35.35.
The 4x100 relay of sophomore Andrew Thole, Dominguez-Perrin, junior Lucas McFee and senior Zeth Hahn placed sixth (45.85), while the 4x200 relay of the Thole brothers, McFee and Hahn also took sixth (1:35.49).
And Rush City’s 4x800 relay of senior James Reichkitzer, Mell, senior Luke Widenstrom and junior Karl Meisser placed seventh with a time of 9:19.75.
“We knew how tough the relays were going to be,” Vaughan said. “The exchanges were clean, the times were solid, and they got to the podium – and that was good.
“We had a lot of people stand on the podium, and I feel we have one of the tougher sections in the state. So to reach the podium is quite an accomplishment.”
Hahn also finished fifth in the triple jump (41-8), and Mell placed 10th in the pole vault by clearing 10-7.
“Mitch had a great performance in the pole vault,” Vaughan said. “Zeth had one jump that was 1 inch shy of the school record, and that was a great performance as well.”
On the girls side, Rush City had a strong showing in the two hurdle races. Freshman Lydia Bengtson placed fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.82 – she broke the school record in the prelims, then surpassed that mark in the finals – while freshman Cora Sayotovich finished fourth in the 300 hurdles with a 49.75 clocking.
“Lydia hit every hurdle very well and looked very sleek and strong over the hurdles,” Vaughan said. “She was really impressive. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her hurdle so aggressively. Lydia totally rose to the occasion.”
Junior Alexis Ertz just missed placing in the high jump, finishing ninth by clearing 4-10, while Bengtson and senior Ashley Linberger just missed scoring in the long jump as Bengtson placed ninth (14-9.5) and Linberger took 11th (14-5.5).
Eighth grader Autumn Stream placed 12th in the 1,600 (5:57.11).
“Alexis Ertz had a solid performance at the meet,” Vaughan said. “The heat was really tough, but I thought Autumn handled it well.”
