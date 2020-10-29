There were no losers when the football teams from Braham and Rush City played a game at Braham’s Froyen Field on Monday, Oct. 26.
How is that possible? Simple: Both teams have been forced to clear so many hurdles, the opportunity to get on the field and actually play a game felt like a win.
Take, for example, the heights Rush City was forced to overcome just to play its first game this season. The school switched to distance learning due to COVID-19 contacts, which cost the team practice time and forced them to miss the first three Friday nights on the schedule.
At one point the Tigers could only muster 13 bodies for practice.
“We told the kids that this is the only game we are guaranteed,” Rush City co-coach Joe Lattimore said. “We’ve had so many false starts this season. We got our kids back from quarantine on Friday, we had a couple of practices, and we played the game.
“We were just proud of their hard work to reach this point.”
Braham did play its first game on Oct. 9, but for the past two Fridays the Bombers sat at home as their opponents dealt with COVID-19 issues. When the two teams struck the deal to play on Monday, Braham then had to clear more than 5 inches of snow off Froyen Field.
“We have a lot of people to thank just for getting the field ready to play,” said Bombers coach Shawn Kuhnke, who explained that more than 40 people, using a combination of shovels, tarps and four wheelers with blades, labored for more than three hours Saturday morning to clear the field.
Was that hard work on both sides worth it?
“I was so thankful we got to play a game,” said Rush City senior Zeth Hahn, who ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns. “Hopefully it’s not our last one. I found out we were going to play on Friday, and I was so pumped. I was so happy that we just got to play.”
The game itself was a fascinating contest, starting out as a defensive struggle that was 8-8 at halftime, then morphing into a scoring shootout that featured 26 combined points in the fourth quarter before the Tigers eventually won 26-22.
Turnovers were the story of the first half as each team saw scoring opportunities blunted by miscues.
Rush City scored first thanks to a 1-yard scoring plunge by Ty Stepp with 5:40 to play in the first half, but a fumble recovery by Braham’s Carson Shockman led to a 1-yard Hayden Lee run that tied the game just 50 seconds before halftime.
The Tigers opened the second half with a long drive that Nolan Anderson capped with a 2-yard TD run at the 5:16 mark of the third quarter. And the key to that drive was an impressive surge by the Rush City offensive line.
“Especially with the offense we run, you have to control the line of scrimmage,” Lattimore said. “Those guys did a tremendous job of pushing off the line. … I thought we kept pushing and pushing, and in the fourth quarter we busted some big plays.”
Braham drove the ball to the Rush City red zone as the third period ended, but lost a fumble. That mistake was magnified when Hahn took a handoff and raced 76 yards for a score that gave the Tigers a 20-8 lead with 10:12 still to play.
But the Bombers did not fold, instead mounting a quick drive that was capped by Hayden Lee’s 20-yard touchdown run after only 77 seconds ran off the clock following the Rush City score.
“We knew we weren’t out of it,” Kuhnke said. “Anything can happen. We tell our kids that every play matters, and you have to keep playing no matter what the scoreboard says. Our kids played hard to the end, and that’s all you can ask for.”
But the scoring fireworks were not finished as Hahn rumbled 27 yards for a score with 5:43 to play, only to see Lee connect with Kyle Peterson on a 50-yard touchdown pass just 34 seconds later.
“It was really back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, wasn’t it?” Lattimore said. “It was a stalemate for three quarters, and suddenly it turned into a track meet. But that’s what high school football is all about.”
After Braham’s long touchdown pass, it was left to Rush City to grind out the most important drive of the game. And while the Tigers did not reach the end zone, they were able to run out the clock and preserve the win with a drive down to the shadow of the Braham end zone.
Hahn keyed a Rush City offense that rolled to 326 yards on the ground while grabbing two passes for 56 additional yards. Stepp ran for 86 yards and Anderson 62.
Defensively the Tigers were led by Shaun Archambault, who finished with eight solo tackles and 8.5 tackles overall, while Jacy Dominguez-Perrin added six tackles and an interception.
Carson Shockman led Braham with 136 yards rushing on 20 attempts, while Lee added 56 yards while completing 6-of-11 passes for 91 yards.
Defensively Austin Sterling had 11 tackles for the Bombers, including nine solo stops, while Alex Londgren posted 10 tackles and Shockman added 7.5 tackles, a total that included three tackles for loss.
As the clock wound down to zero, all that was left was the post-game salute – both teams raising their helmets to their opponents rather than sharing handshakes – and a Rush City end zone huddle that erupted in shouts and cheers.
“I loved hearing everyone yell, ‘It’s a great day to be a Tiger!’ at the end of a win,” Hahn said.
North Branch wins snow bowl
North Branch cruised to an easy win for the second straight week, knocking off Hibbing 46-0 on the road on Friday, Oct. 23.
“It was a snow bowl – they had a bunch of snow on the field,” Vikings coach Justin Voss said. “As a coach, you worry about things like the ball being slippery and the kids not running as fast. But the kids loved playing in the snow – it was a new experience. Our kids will talk about that game for the rest of their lives.”
North Branch took advantage of the snow to power its running game and also blocked two punts to set up short fields, producing easy scores. Meanwhile the defense held Hibbing in check to produce the school’s first shutout since the 2018 season.
“Hibbing runs a spread offense, and with all of the snow that obviously was a challenge for them,” Voss said. “So we tried to shut down their run and force them to pass, which was challenging because of the snow.”
Voss said he was pleased that the Vikings did not look past the winless Bluejackets and instead played well in all three phases of the game.
“When you face a team that’s struggling, like Hibbing, you want to make sure you’re progressing,” he said. “You don’t want to stay neutral or take a step back. We took a step forward, and that was good for us.
“You might think a game is an easy win, but you can’t do that. You have to keep working to get better. There are things we still need to work on, but we showed progress instead of going through the motions.”
Things will get much tougher this week when North Branch hosts Grand v in a 4 p.m. contest.
“Grand Rapids is a solid program that returns almost all of its starters on offense and defense from last year,” Voss said. “They’re extremely fast, and they’re strong and aggressive.
“I’m excited for this game, because I’m excited to see how our guys respond to this challenge. It will be a great gauge to see where our program is, because we’ll need to be sharp and ready to roll.”
Another tough loss for C-I
For the third week in a row, concerns over COVID-19 forced Cambridge-Isanti to play a team that was different from the original schedule. And for the third straight week the Bluejackets suffered a loss to a difficult opponent, falling to Hutchinson 36-12 at Larson Field on Friday, Oct. 23.
In that contest the C-I fell behind 14-0 before Gaven Ziebarth scored on a 10-yard run with just 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bluejackets trailed 22-6 at halftime, then fell further behind late before Ziebarth closed the scoring in the contest with a 5-yard TD jaunt with just 1:03 to play.
Ziebarth finished with 160 yards on 26 rushing attempts. Adam Hamed led the defense with 8.5 tackles, while Cyrus Mattson had 1.5 tackles for loss among his seven stops.
