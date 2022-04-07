A number of Braham and Rush City athletes were honored for their performance in Great River Conference action this past winter.
In boys basketball, Braham tied for fifth in league play with a 4-8 overall record and went 10-17 for the season, while Rush City finished second only to undefeated Pine City, posting a 10-2 mark in league play and a 20-5 overall record.
The Bombers saw junior Caleb Schuster earn a spot on the All-Great River Conference team, while sophomore Braden Grams was an honorable mention selection.
The Tigers had three players earn All-GRC honors in seniors Ty Stepp and Austin Kirchberg along with junior Tony Daas, while senior Lucas McFee received honorable mention.
In girls basketball, Braham finished second to unbeaten Pine City in league play, posting a 10-3 record, while Rush City was next with an 8-4 mark. On the season Braham was 17-13, while Rush City finished with an 11-13 record.
The Bombers had three sophomores named to the All-Great River Conference team in Madison Davis, Nickole Duvernay and Arin Zimple, while Lacy Cuda received honorable mention. Braham coach Zach Loy was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
The Tigers had two players named to the All-GRC team in senior Alexis Ertz and sophomore Kayla Diedrich. Senior Meghan Dick earned honorable mention.
In wrestling, the combined team of Rush City-Braham placed second in the league tournament with 198.5 points, trailing only Mille Lacs, which had 218.5 points.
The Tigers had three individual champions in the meet as senior Luke Gould won the 126-pound title, sophomore Issak Coolidge won at 132 and junior Landon Umbreit took top honors at 145.
Also, Rush City gymnast Shelby Holmstrom, who competes for the Rush City Flamingos co-op team, was honored by the Granite Ridge Conference.
Holmstrom was named First Team All-GRC on bars, along with teammates Gracie Larson on vault, Morgan Macho on beam and Ariel Schnieder in floor exercise.
Honorable mention selections from the Flamingos, who also include gymnasts from Pine City and Hinckley-Finlayson, were Killeen Prater on beam and Dylan Anderson-Hernandez on floor.
