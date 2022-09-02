North Branch crushes Pine City
North Branch rolled to 30 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 60-8 victory at Pine City on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Senior Preston Peterson got the Vikings rolling with touchdown runs of 19 and 46 yards, while senior Vincent Boeck added a five-yard TD run and senior Loghan Croal scored on a 41-yard romp late in the first period.
Senior Michael Thao scored on a 10-yard run in the second period, and junior Ayden Droz added a 65-yard punt return touchdown to make the score 44-0 at halftime.
Sophomore Jacob Robillard had a 31-yard TD run in the third quarter, and junior Lavonte Fisher scored from 21 yards out to close the scoring for North Branch.
The Vikings will return to the road next week, traveling to Duluth East for a contest on Friday, Sept. 9 that will kick off at 6 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti loses at Elk River
The Cambridge-Isanti football team fell behind early and couldn’t recover, suffering a 52-7 loss to the Elk River Elks in the Bluejackets' season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Elk River opened the game with two touchdowns and successful two-point conversions in both the first and second quarters to lead 32-0 into halftime.
The Elks, playing at home, pushed even further ahead in the third quarter to hold a 52-0 lead as both teams headed to the final frame.
A 2-yard touchdown run by Micah Wilson got the Bluejackets on the board to avoid the shutout.
Looking to put the early loss behind them, Cambridge-Isanti will return to action next Friday, Sept. 9, when the Bluejackets return home to host St. Francis. The "Battle for the Paddle" is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Larson Stadium.
In other games involving local teams, Braham defeated Mesabi East 28-13 and Rush City pounded East Central 32-6.
Make sure you check back for updates on the wins by Braham and Rush City.
