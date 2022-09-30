North Branch, Rush City also post victories
The Braham football team was unfazed by the adverse weather conditions as it improved its season record to 3-1 with an impressive 36-0 win over the Chisholm Bluestreaks on a rainy Friday, Sept. 23.
Behind a stifling defensive performance, the Bombers handed the Bluestreaks their first loss of the season.
“We just stay focused on the task at hand and don’t let distractions that we cannot control, like weather, bother us from achieving our goal,” Braham head coach Shawn Kuhnke said.
The rain poured down throughout the duration of the game, but it didn’t seem to slow down the Bombers at all.
Senior LB Lyle Nelson was all over the field for the Bombers, recording eight tackles and playing sideline to sideline.
The weather conditions clearly affected the Bluestreaks’ potent passing attack, as they were never able to get into an offensive rhythm as the game progressed.
Offensively, Braham found early success rushing the ball, which allowed them to build a 16-0 halftime lead.
Junior quarterback Jake Tepley had another impressive performance, rushing for 184 yards and three TDs on the night.
Tepley was clearly the best player on the field, and Kuhnke was very pleased with his performance.
“Jake is very important to our team,” Kuhnke said of his QB. “He is a tremendous leader on and off the football field. Just a great kid.”
Junior running back Carsyn Londgren brought a physical presence, wearing down the Bluestreaks’ defense by rushing for 90 yards on 25 carries.
The Bombers reach the halfway point of the regular season with only one loss, and their improvement week to week has been evident.
“We have great kids that are working hard each and every day and are very coachable,” Kuhnke said. “As a result, we are getting better every day.”
The Bombers kick off the second half of the season with a long road trip to North Woods on Friday, Sept 30. The Grizzlies will be looking for their first win of the season coming off a loss to Barnum.
The game will be a matinee, with kickoff set for 3:15 p.m.
Storm enjoys poor weather in win over Bluejackets
The battle on the gridiron between Sauk Rapids-Rice and Cambridge-Isanti football team got off to a bang on Friday, Sept. 21, in soggy conditions on the Storm’s turf.
Sauk Rapids-Rice returned the opening kickoff by the Bluejackets for the score, while adding fumble recovery returned for a touchdown later in the first half, which propelled the Storm to a 22-12 victory.
Minus the two instrumental plays by the Storm, Cambridge-Isanti coach Shane Weibel felt his team was “right there” against the Storm, which is currently ranked ninth in Class AAAAA by the Associated Press.
“There’s no such thing as a good loss, but after the game, the kids were excited. They just pushed the ninth team all the way,” Weibel said.
Cambridge-Isanti outgained the Storm 324 yards to 118, while running 73 plays, 37 more than Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Bluejackets possessed the ball nearly 10 more minutes that their opponent.
“If you look at the stat sheets without seeing the score, you would have said that we won,” said Weibel.
Staked to the early 8-0 lead following the kickoff return for the score, that margin would hold until the second quarter before the Storm added another touchdown and two-point conversion to go ahead by 16.
As the Bluejackets defense forced a stop to give the ball back to the offense with the chance to cut into the lead, a turnover loomed large. A fumble after Cambridge-Isanti worked its way to midfield was scooped up by the Storm’s defense and returned 56 yards for the defensive score.
Down 22-0 into the half, the Bluejackets did not hang it up, said Weibel.
“They came right back swinging; they never gave up,” he said.
Embarking on a 13-play, 85-yard drive, capped by junior running back Micah Wilson’s 13-yard run for the score, the Bluejackets cut the lead to 22-6 with 4:35 to go in the third quarter.
After trading a couple of empty possessions, time began to become a factor for the Bluejackets. Cambridge-Isanti did inch closer after a Levi Maurer 5-yard touchdown run to make it 22-12 with 72 seconds left in the contest.
The Bluejackets opted to go for the onside kick, recovering the ball, but saw their drive run out of time in the 10-point loss.
Despite the 22-0 first-half margin, the Bluejackets rebounded for a 12-0 second-half comeback.
“We had them against the ropes nearly the entire second half,” Weibel said.
Sauk Rapids-Rice moved to 4-0 on the year while the Bluejackets dropped to 1-3.
Cambridge-Isanti’s offense was led by the rushing attack, with Maurer getting a brunt of the carries. He ran for 105 yards on 25 attempts and the score, while Wilson added 73 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Braylon Davis completed seven of 15 passing attempts for 78 yards and an interception.
Defensively, Lincoln Larsen and Laiken Brasch led the team with five tackles each.
Up next for the Bluejackets is a trip to Monticello to take on the 2-2 Magic.
In order for C-I to keep the momentum gained from the second half of the contest against the Storm, Weibel said dialing down on the details is key.
“We don’t need to throw the baby out with the bath water right now, we just have to polish, keep working and get the details down,” he said.
Weibel also added that establishing the run will be big for the offense while putting pressure on the Magic’s quarterback is the goal defensively.
Rush City outlasts Hinckley-Finlayson
The Rush City football team took its show on the road on Friday, Sept 23, defeating Hinkley-Finlayson 14-6 in a slugfest featuring two unbeatens.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, with the loss dropping the Jaguars’ record to 3-1.
On a wet night at Brennan Field in Hinckley, the Tigers were able to roll up 276 yards rushing as a team.
Senior running back Shaun Archambault led the ground attack, rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
“It was a close, hard-hitting game with both teams playing some of their best football of the season,” Rush City head coach Mike ODonnell said. “The defenses controlled the game in the wet weather, and field position, along with untimely turnovers, played an important role in the scoring for each squad.”
The Tigers defense provided a very impressive display, holding the Jaguars to just 127 yards of total offense.
Archambault was just as impressive on defense as he was on offense, racking up 14 tackles on the night. Senior Chase O’Flanagan also stuffed the stat sheet defensively, finishing the contest with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Rush City returns home on Friday, Sept. 30, looking to keep its winning streak going as it welcomes the Raiders from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Kickoff for this homecoming contest is set for 7 p.m. at Andy Saloka Field.
North Branch remains unbeaten
The North Branch football team capped off homecoming week with a decisive 44-26 victory over Rock Ridge on Friday, Sept. 23, to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Vikings rattled off 30 first-quarter points to take a commanding lead early. Senior quarterback Preston Peterson led the Vikings by rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
North Branch dominated on the ground, rushing for 364 yards collectively as a team, wearing out the Rock Ridge defense early on.
Peterson made the most of his passing opportunities on a rainy night, going 2-for-3 passing with both of his completions going for touchdowns. Senior tight end Adam Johnstone was on the receiving end of both of Peterson’s touchdown passes. Johnstone finished the contest with 42 receiving yards, with touchdown receptions of 10 and 32 yards.
Seniors Samuel Robillard and Vinny Boeck each added a rushing touchdown for the Vikings who were able to pull away from the Golden Bears.
Junior defensive lineman Jaden Tiegen led the Vikings defense with 12 tackles. Senior defensive back Loghan Croal also collected 10 tackles in the dominating performance.
The Vikings will look to protect their undefeated record when the team heads north to play Grand Rapids on Friday, Sept 30. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
