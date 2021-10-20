Homecoming week at Braham was capped by the football team’s first victory of the season, a 67-6 thrashing of East Central on Friday, Oct. 15.
“It was a good game for us, much needed for our kids,” Braham coach Shawn Kuhnke said.
It was both homecoming and Senior Night and the Bombers came out flying, scoring on their first possession thanks to sophomore Jake Tepley’s 36-yard run. Before the first quarter ended, the Bombers totaled 32 points, including three consecutive touchdowns by sophomore Braden Grams.
Grams returned a punt 50 yards for his first TD and added scoring runs of 13 and 62 yards. Four 2-point conversion runs — two by Grams and one each by Tepley and senior Luke Gould — added to the offensive surge.
“We put up points early and often,” Kuhnke said. “Our offensive line played really well.”
Gould took over the scoring role by joining Grams with three straight TDs on short scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards in the second quarter and one of 4 yards in the third quarter. It was 45-0 at halftime and 59-0 after three periods.
Sophomore Carsyn Londgren had a 45-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter and freshman Lukas Schuh finished the scoring with an 11-yard run and 2-point conversion run in the final quarter.
East Central, which had canceled its previous game due to illness, notched its lone touchdown to end the scoring.
The Bombers, now 1-4 in the Northeast Silver Division and 1-6 overall, used a punishing ground game that produced 445 yards, led by Grams with 223 on only 11 carries. Londgren had 113 yards on seven carries and Gould had six rushes for 38 yards.
Tepley completed two of three passes for 26 yards and was good on three of four PAT kicks.
Braham limited East Central to 121 total yards and forced five turnovers on three fumbles and a pair of interceptions.
The Bombers played Wednesday, Oct. 20, against Mille Lacs at Onamia High School in a contest that was not completed at press time.
“It’s a quick turnaround,” Kuhnke said. “But we came out fairly healthy and hoped everybody could play.”
One thing for certain for Braham: Notching the first victory was sweet.
“It was a really good ending to our homecoming week,” Kuhnke said.
C-I falls point short in
loss at Coon Rapids
If only one of its 2-point conversions would have been successful, Friday, Oct. 15, could have been a happy night for the Cambridge-Isanti football team.
The Bluejackets matched Coon Rapids with three touchdowns each, but one PAT kick proved to be the difference as the hosts defeated C-I 19-18.
Coon Rapids led 7-0 after one quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass before Bluejackets senior running back Devin Larson scored on a 2-yard run to make it 7-6. The PAT pass failed.
C-I fell behind 13-6 when Coon Rapids closed the first half scoring with a 29-yard scoring pass, which was followed by the first of two missed PAT kicks.
The Cardinals upped their lead to 19-6 with a 27-yard run with 2:58 left in the third quarter, but the Bluejackets stormed back. They made it 19-12 through three quarters on a 43-yard strike from senior quarterback Ari Sullivan to senior wide receiver Andre Hall. Once more the conversion pass was unsuccessful.
Larson notched the lone TD of the final quarter, running it in from 4 yards with 5:54 to play. Another conversion pass went awry and it ended in a 1-point loss.
“We felt we had the advantage, but we just didn’t get it done,” Cambridge-Isanti coach Shane Weibel said, referring to the trio of PAT attempts, all on passes. “We left a lot of points on the field. We felt we could have scored a lot more.”
Down by a point, the Bluejackets came up with a big defensive stand after Coon Rapids drove to the 10. A sack by junior Jonny Ziebarth on fourth down gave C-I one more shot at a comeback victory.
The Bluejackets reached their own 40, only to have a pass intercepted, enabling Coon Rapids to take a knee and run out the clock.
“The kids played really hard and I’m proud of them,” Weibel said. “We haven’t played our best game yet. We’ve had a couple good quarters, but not four.”
The last three games for the Bluejackets, now 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the North Central Blue Division, resulted in losses totaling only 7 points. Prior to facing Coon Rapids, they lost 21-18 at home to Monticello and 24-21 at Chisago Lakes.
“It was our fourth one-score loss of the season,” Weibel said, remembering an earlier 7-0 setback to St. Francis.
The Bluejackets had 172 yards rushing and 77 passing, the latter on 3-of-7 attempts by Sullivan. Larson led the way with 120 yards on 22 carries; Hall grabbed two passes for 33 yards each, while senior Braden Jones caught the other for 11 yards.
Coon Rapids totaled 183 yards passing, completing 16-of-25 throws, and 107 rushing. The Cardinals were intercepted three times and C-I had two picked off. Adam Hamed had eight solo tackles to lead the Cambridge-Isanti defense.
The Bluejackets closed the regular season with a home game against Andover, the No. 3 team in the state in Class 5A, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a game that was not completed when this edition was printed.
“They have a high-powered offense. They score a lot of points,” Weibel said of Andover, adding that his team would have to play its best and “get some turnovers” to stay with the Huskies.
North Branch offense
outscores Hermantown
The North Branch football team was not anticipating an easy time against Hermantown, but it is hard to believe anyone thought it would take so many points to stay undefeated.
And the Vikings had to notch the final two touchdowns to prevent their first loss of the season.
The final score was 50-42 of the contest played on Friday, Oct. 15, as North Branch improved to 5-0 in the Northeast Red Division and 7-0 overall.
The win gave the Vikings the Northeast Red Division title.
But it was not easy, as Hermantown led after each of the first three quarters — 13-8 after the first period, 28-22 at halftime and 35-28 after three — before being outscored 22-7 in the fourth quarter.
Surprisingly, it took two touchdown passes — the only passes thrown by senior quarterback Andrew Thauwald the entire game — to overcome a 42-36 deficit. Junior tight end Adam Johnstone hauled in both TD passes, the first from 15 yards out to tie the score. The 2-point conversion failed, keeping the score knotted at 42.
On the next possession Johnstone caught a 5-yard scoring pass and senior Ashton LaBelle ran for the conversion for the game’s final points.
“I think we surprised them because we’ve run the ball so well all year long,” North Branch coach Justin Voss said. “They put us in a spot to throw and we were able to connect.
“We passed it twice and got two touchdowns. I like that ratio.”
Earlier, LaBelle scored the first three TDs to lead the comebacks. Hermantown went ahead 13-0 before LaBelle ran for a 7-yard score and the 2-point PAT. His second scoring run from 6 yards out gave North Branch its first lead at 14-13.
When Hermantown connected for two straight touchdowns, it was a 14-point deficit. But LaBelle scored again, this time from 4 yards out, and the talented running back then passed to junior Samuel Robillard for the PAT to make it 28-22.
Thauwald’s 9-yard run tied it in the third quarter, only to have Hermantown regain the lead by 7 going into the final period.
The Vikings regained the lead 36-35 on Thauwald’s 2-yard run and a PAT run by LaBelle. Once again they fell behind on a 64-yard run and PAT kick. But that was the end of the Hermantown scoring, and the stage was set for the Thauwald to Johnstone aerials.
The Vikings amassed 415 yards on the ground, led by LaBelle with 171 on 33 carries. Thauwald had 113 yards on 15 carries and Robillard added 98 on 16 rushes.
“Overall, we did a nice job moving the ball,” Voss said. “We had some long drives and we finished those — and that’s what allowed us to win that game.”
Surrendering 42 points, especially 28 in the first half, wasn’t acceptable.
“The defense didn’t play very well in the first half,” the coach said. “They really took it to us. So it was nice to see the guys step up in the second half.”
The Vikings wrapped up the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 20, with a trip to Cloquet. The game was not completed at press time.
“We’re in a great spot,” Voss said when asked about the unbeaten status. “But we have a lot to improve on. I want our guys to stay hungry, because there’s no easy games the rest of the way.”
Rush City also remains unbeaten
with long road win
Rush City made the most of its lengthy trip to International Falls.
The Tigers stayed unbeaten by knocking off the Broncos 44-14 on Friday, Oct. 15. The result left Rush City at 5-0 in Northeast Blue competition and 7-0 overall.
Not only did the Tigers notch the win, but they earned the 60th victory of the coaching career of Mike O’Donnell, who shares the head coaching position with Joe Lattimore.
Once again it was a devastating rushing attack that produced a 30-point triumph. The Tigers totaled 570 yards, all on the ground, by averaging 9.7 yards per carry. That’s right, not a single pass was attempted, except for a PAT that doesn’t count in the individual or team statistics.
The three-prong running attack was spurred by senior Ty Stepp with a staggering 274 yards on 19 carries. Junior Shaun Archambault added 171 yards on 17 rushes and senior Lucas McFee had 93 yards on 14 rushes.
Stepp provided more than enough scoring with four touchdowns, two in the first quarter when Rush City took a commanding 24-6 lead. His 61-yard TD and a 2-point PAT by McFee opened the scoring.
After the Broncos countered with a 42-yard TD pass to make it 8-6, the Tigers closed the first quarter with two touchdowns — another 61-yard run by Stepp and a 30-yarder by Archambault. The latter ran for a 2-point conversion following Stepp’s score and McFee completed a pass to senior Will Campbell Jr. for another.
Stepp’s 9-yard TD and Archambault’s PAT run made it 30-6 at halftime.
The Broncos notched the lone TD of the third quarter, but the Tigers outscored them 16-0 in the final period with a 1-yard run by McFee and a 55-yarder by Stepp. McFee and Archambault each ran for one conversion.
Lattimore liked the strong finish by his offense after a so-so third quarter.
“They responded with two long scoring drives,” he said.
Rush City limited International Falls to 255 yards total offense, including 170 passing. The Tigers intercepted three passes — two by McFee and one by senior Brock Diedrich — and recovered a fumble. That offset two lost fumbles by the Tigers on a wet field.
“We were able to win the turnover battle. We were plus-2 in turnovers and we’ll take that,” Lattimore said.
Stepp had 12 solo tackles, Archambault had seven, while junior Landon Umbreit and McFee had four apiece.
That set up a matchup of two unbeatens as Rush City played host to Moose Lake-Willow River on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Rebels, ironically, have played only twice since Sept. 17 because games against Crosby-Ironton and Hinckley-Finlayson were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
ML-WR thus took a 3-0 league record and 5-0 overall mark into its regular season finale. The Rebels won 28-21 over Hermantown in their season opener and haven’t given up a point since, winning by 55-0, 36-0, 64-0 and 49-0.
“Moose Lake-Willow River is the gold standard. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I know it’s a cliche but there’s a lot on the line,” Lattimore said, referring to the sub-district title and playoff seeding.
The last meeting between the two was five years ago when Rush City won 42-40. “That was a barn-burner,” Lattimore said.
