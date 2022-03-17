The early portion of the Braham season did not go as well as the team would have liked.
But a strong finish, and two strong performances in the Class A Subsection 5 playoffs, are hopefully the memories the Bombers will take from this season.
“We talked before the start of the season that we didn’t have a lot of guys who had been in difficult situations, and I think that showed,” coach Jeff Eklund said. “As the season went on, as we fought through injuries and illnesses and finally got healthy, we had some success – and we did some really good things.
“I’m proud of how hard the kids fought in every game – they fought like crazy – and they believed in one another. And that’s all we can ask of them.”
Braham won four of its final five regular-season contests, then opened the section tournament by claiming a come-from-behind 65-64 win over Kaleidoscope Charter on Thursday, March 10 on the Comets’ home floor.
“Even though we trailed by nine in the second half, we didn’t hang our heads – like we might have earlier in the season,” Eklund said. “We fought and fought, and we found a way to make a play at the end of the game to win the game.”
In that contest, with the score tied at 64-64, sophomore Braden Grams was fouled with nine seconds left. He made the first of two free throws to give his team the lead, and when Kaliedescope brought the ball downcourt, junior Caleb Schusted and sophomore Royce Pierson trapped a Comet player on the wing.
“Royce got his hand in and stripped the ball out, and it went rolling across the court as time ran out,” Eklund said. “At the beginning of the season, Royce wasn’t getting a lot of minutes. At the end of the year he was getting starter’s minutes because he improved, he worked hard, and he did good things on the court.”
That lifted the Bombers to a subsection semifinal contest against Cromwell-Wright at Hinckley-Finlayson High School on Saturday, March 12. In that contest Braham found itself trailing 23-10 late in the first half before making a run that cut its halftime deficit to 31-21.
The Bombers trailed by double digits through most of the second half before applying pressure and trimming the margin to 49-42 with 4:55 left.
That was as close at they would get, though, as Cromwell-Wright collected steals on three of Braham’s next four possessions and scored layups that made the score 57-44 with 3:30 on the clock.
“I think fatigue was part of it, but credit Cromwell – they’re a good team,” Eklund said of the Cardinals’ late run. “They got some steals at crucial times and finished at the rim. And that just became too much for us to overcome.”
Eklund said he was proud that his team did not quit, instead working to again cut the margin before falling 60-53.
“Hopefully that’s a good life lesson that we’ve learned: Things are never as bad as it seems, and they’re never as good as it seems,” Eklund said. “If you keep working hard, good things will happen.”
Grams led the Bombers with 16 points against Cromwell-Wright, while Schusted finished with 12 and senior John Mankie added 10.
Eklund hoped the late-season run, which gave his team a 10-17 overall record, would help a young team as it prepares for next season.
“All of those things we did well late [in the Kaliedoscope game] can give our guys confidence,” he said. “When they are put in that situation again, they realize they can do what needs to be done.
“Braden made a huge free throw, so he knows he can do that when the time comes again. Royce slid his feet and got a steal, and Caleb helped pin the guy along the sidelines. Now they all know they can do this when the opportunity comes again.”
Eklund said the program would miss its three seniors: Mac Nelson, Mankie and Jonah Johnson.
“The effort they put into this final game is how I’ll always picture Mac, John and Jonah,” Eklund said. “We’re going to miss our seniors incredibly, but we’ve got some good players coming back, and I’m excited about that.”
North Branch boys still alive
The North Branch boys basketball team is the only remaining area team alive in the section tournament.
The Vikings earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament and received a bye into the semifinals. North Branch hosted Hermantown on Tuesday, March 15 in a contest that was not completed at press time. Update: North Branch lost to Hermantown by a score of 59-53 on Tuesday, March 15, ending their season.
With a win, the Vikings would advance to the section title game against either top seeded Hibbing or third seed Cloquet. That contest will be played at Duluth East High School on Friday, March 18 starting at 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti lost its opening round game in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament, dropping a 79-64 decision at Andover on Tuesday, March 10. Junior Kobe Karels led the Bluejackets with 2 points, while seniors Colton Skoglund and Braden Jones each scored 12 and sophomore John Troolin added 10.
Rush City also lost in the first round of the Class 2A Section 6 tournament, losing at Milaca 71-64.
