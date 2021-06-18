For four innings, the Braham baseball team held its own in the Class A Section 5 championship game played at Pierz on Thursday, June 10.
Starting pitcher Caleb Schusted held Sebeka scoreless on two hits over those first four frames, but the Bombers struggled to get a rally started against Trojans starter Spencer Lake.
Then disaster struck.
The Bombers committed an error and gave up a stolen base, and one out later decided to intentionally walk Lake – who had hit two homers in the first game the two teams played three days earlier. Then a bloop single loaded the bases with one out.
In stepped Sebeka’s Levi Stevens, who cranked a 1-0 pitch over the fence in right for a back-breaking grand slam.
“Up to that point, both teams had chances to score, and both teams found a way to keep the shutout,” Braham coach Aitor Leniz said. “But that hit, that grand slam, was really a mental downer. We had been struggling to score, and suddenly we were down four runs.”
The Bombers never would recover, eventually losing 5-0. But that was one of the few blemishes on a fine season that included the first appearance in a section championship baseball game in program history.
Braham, the No. 2 seed in the East portion of the Section 5 bracket, claimed wins over East Central, Onamia and Ogilvie before losing to Sebeka 8-5 in the winner’s bracket final on Monday, June 7.
But the Bombers rebounded nicely to crush Great River Conference rival Hinckley-Finlayson 13-3 in six innings the next day to set up a rematch with the Trojans, who were the top seed in the West.
“I think we have a lot of great kids here who love the game, understand the game, and are willing to put the work in to be successful,” Leniz said when asked about the key to the team’s success. “That’s why I was excited that this was the first team to make it to the section championship.”
Unfortunately, Braham was never able to solve the riddle of Lake, who threw a complete-game five-hit shutout and struck out seven. But Leniz said the season-ending loss should do nothing to dampen the memories from an unforgettable season.
“I told the guys, ‘The sun will come up tomorrow,’” he said. “I know it’s an icky feeling when you come so close to a goal but don’t reach it, but the fact that we came really close is a tribute to everyone in this program.
“We’ll lose four seniors – Blake Anderson, Jordan Leaf, Hayden Lee and John McFarlane – and two pitchers in Lee and McFarlane. But I told the rest of the team to watch while Sebeka celebrated, and remember what that looks and feels like. I hope they keep that feeling in the back of their minds when they prepare for next season.”
North Branch baseball falls just short
The North Branch baseball team battled through the losers bracket of the Class 3A Section 7 tournament before losing to Chisago Lakes just one game shy of the championship round.
After losing their first game in the tournament, the Vikings won losers bracket contests against Cloquet and Duluth Denfeld to face Princeton on Tuesday, June 8. Senior Devon Schulte pitched North Branch to a 2-1 win over the Tigers, allowing just six hits and no walks while striking out two in his seven innings of a complete-game victory.
The Vikings scored a run in the third when freshman Andrew Orf singled, then scored on a double by senior Gavyn Jensen-Schneider. And Orf was the catalyst to a run in the fifth when he doubled, then came home on a single by Bryce Skiba.
“Devon pitched a masterful game – he was able to pitch a complete seven-inning game in 64 pitches, and it was a really warm day,” North Branch coach Steve Christensen said. “Andrew has come through at the plate all year, and today was no different. He got on twice, and scored twice.”
That win lifted North Branch into the loser’s bracket championship against Chisago Lakes, the tournament’s top seed. That contest, which also was played on the same day as the Princeton contest, was a low-scoring affair in which the Wildcats scored a run in the second before the Vikings tied the game in the fifth.
Senior Jordan Axberg led off that frame with a double, and he came around to score on a double by Orf. But that was the only run North Branch was able to manage, while Chisago Lakes pushed home a run in the seventh to advance to the championship, where the Wildcats lost to Grand Rapids.
“We had runners on base in six of the seven innings, but could only muster one run,” Christensen said. “You have to find a way to score runners in these games.”
