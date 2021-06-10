The Braham baseball team has made a magical run through the winners bracket of the Class A Section 5 tournament.
The Bombers, the No. 2 seed in the East bracket, opened tournament play with a 6-1 victory over East Central on Tuesday, June 1, then knocked off Onamia by a 3-1 score the next day.
That lifted Braham into the winners bracket semifinals and a contest on Friday, June 4, against No. 4 seed Ogilvie, which had upset top-seeded Hinckley-Finlayson in the previous round. The Bombers prevailed by a 9-1 margin, setting the stage for a contest against Sebeka, the top seed from the West bracket, on Monday, June 7, that was not completed at press time.
“Pitching and defense have obviously been a big part of our success,” Braham coach Aitor Leniz said. “The East Central game was 1-1 into the bottom of the sixth because Jonah Johnson pitched great, and we found a way to score some late runs and win.
“Hayden Lee pitched very well against Onamia, and Caleb Schusted pitched well against Ogilvie. Defensively we made almost all of the plays behind them, and we started to hit the ball better against Ogilvie on Friday to score a few runs and give ourselves some breathing room.”
If Braham won against Sebeka, the Bombers advanced directly to the championship on Thursday, June 10, at Pierz starting at 4:30 p.m. If they lost, they dropped to the consolation bracket, where they could advance to Thursday’s championship game with a win on Tuesday, June 8, against an opponent that was not determined at press time.
Cambridge-Isanti faced an uphill battle as the No. 8 seed in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament. The Bluejackets dropped a 12-1 decision to top-seeded Andover on Wednesday, June 2, then were eliminated with an 18-4 loss to Anoka the following day.
North Branch dug itself a hole by losing its first game in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament, but the Vikings remain alive thanks to three straight wins in the consolation bracket.
North Branch, the No. 2 seed in the section, was upset by Duluth Denfeld by a 14-2 count on Tuesday, June 1. The Vikings were their own worst enemy in that loss, committing seven errors that allowed Denfeld to score five runs in both the first and fifth innings.
“We picked a bad time to play poorly on defense,” coach Steve Christensen said.
Dropped to the consolation bracket, the Vikings stayed alive with an 11-2 home win over Cloquet on Thursday, June 3, then gained a measure of revenge by edging Duluth Denfeld 4-3 in the consolation quarterfinals on Saturday, June 5.
North Branch used a five-run third-inning rally to break a 2-2 tie against Cloquet, then added three runs in the fourth. Senior Jordan Axberg led the offense with four hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
In the rematch against Denfeld, the Vikings fell behind 3-0 before scoring twice in the fifth inning and three times in the sixth to earn the victory. Freshman Andrew Orf went 2-for-4 and drove home all four of the Vikings’ runs, while Axberg earned the victory with seven solid innings of work in which he gave up just five hits and one walk while fanning five.
North Branch faced Princeton on Tuesday, June 8, and the winner of that contest did battle with top-seeded Chisago Lakes that afternoon. Neither of those games were completed at press time.
The winner of the game involving Chisago Lakes and either North Branch or Princeton advanced to the section championship on Wednesday, June 9. That winner faced Grand Rapids and needed to beat the Thunderhawks twice to advance to the state tournament.
Rush City unfortunately drew the No. 16 seed in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament, which meant the Tigers opened against the top seed in the section, Esko. The Eskomos claimed a 7-0 victory on Tuesday, June 1, that ended Rush City’s season.
Softball
North Branch put together two dominant performances in the first two contest in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament.
The Vikings rolled to a 10-0 home victory over Duluth Denfeld on Wednesday, June 2, then pounded Cloquet 10-0 on Saturday, June 5, to advance to the title game of the winners bracket.
North Branch pounded out 16 hits to take early leads of 2-0 after one inning and 6-0 after two before using a four-run fifth to run-rule the Hunters.
In that contest, senior Katherine Carlson had three doubles in three at-bats, scoring twice while driving in two, while senior Emma Hurd also had three hits along with three runs scored and two RBIs.
The Vikings scored five times in the second inning against Cloquet, then added a four-run fifth to run-rule the Lumberjacks. Hurd had two hits, including a double, and stole two bases to produce three runs scored in this win, while senior Sophie Smith also had two hits and two runs batted in.
Freshman Hannah Bernier fired a one-hitter against Cloquet, striking out five.
North Branch played Chisago Lakes in the championship game of the winners bracket on Tuesday, June 8, a contest that was not completed at press time. If the Vikings won, they advanced to the section title game on Thursday, June 10.
If the Vikings lost to the Wildcats, they dropped into the consolation bracket for a game on Tuesday, June 8, against either Hibbing or Hermantown, and North Branch would need a win to advance to Thursday’s title round.
Rush City fought its way through the early rounds of the Class 2A Section 7 tournament, opening with a 13-2 rout of Crosby-Ironton on Monday, May 31. Katelyn Buehring had a home run among her two hits, and the Tigers pounded out 13 total thanks to two-hit days by Ally Rood, Shelby Holmstrom and Madison Ribich.
The Tigers then suffered a 7-2 loss at Greenway on Thursday, June 3, but bounced back to eliminate Virginia 13-2 the next day.
Rush City faced Proctor, the top seed in the section and the second-ranked team in the state, on Tuesday, June 8, in a game that was not finished at press time.
Cambridge-Isanti dropped a 4-0 decision at Blaine in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament on Wednesday, June 2. The Bluejackets then were bumped out of the tournament by a 4-0 loss to St. Francis on Saturday, June 5.
Braham was unable to advance in the tough Class A Section 4 tournament. Seeded seventh, the Bombers dropped an 11-1 decision at Goodhue on Monday, May 31, before losing a 21-1 decision at West Lutheran on Tuesday, June 1.
Boys Tennis
Cambridge-Isanti had several individuals and doubles pairs put together a solid performance in the Class 2A Section 7 individual tournament hosted by Elk River last week.
In the singles bracket, eighth grader Keagen Lowman defeated Jake Philipps of Blaine 6-2, 6-4 in his opening match before losing to Ryan Delaney of Duluth East 6-2, 6-1 in the second round. And junior Eric Kindem lost to Thomas Gunderson in a hard-found 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 match.
In the doubles bracket, freshman Caden Chesla and eighth grader Micah Gustafson won their opening match against a pair from Blaine by scores of 7-5, 6-2, before losing in the second round. Meanwhile senior Rigo Mork and junior Alex Magnuson lost a tough 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 match to a doubles pair from Grand Rapids.
North Branch saw senior Josh Newman win his first match in the Class A Section 6 tournament last week, but was defeated in the second round of the tournament. Gabe Wurdemann lost his opening match in singles, while the doubles teams of Blake Scanlon and Noah Schwartzrock along with Theo Carjila and Brock Peterson also were knocked out in the opening round.
