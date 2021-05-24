Area Town Ball teams took advantage of the clear skies and warm weather to hit the diamond and begin their seasons on Sunday, May 16.
Rum River traveled to North Branch and shut out the Nighthawks 4-0 behind a strong pitching performance by Mitch Ziebarth, Rick Wells and Nate Knudsen.
Ziebarth allowed just two hits in five innings to earn the victory, while neither Wells nor Knudsen allowed a hit over the final four, with Knudsen claiming a save.
Meanwhile the Isanti Redbirds claimed a 5-2 victory at Forest Lake. The Redbirds took advantage of several defensive miscues by the home team, with Blaze Hogie lining a key two-run double in the third.
Isanti is now 2-1 this year, having rebounded from a season-opening 8-1 loss at Sartell on Friday, May 7, to crush East Bethel 14-4 on Friday, May 14, and then knock off the Brewers two days later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.